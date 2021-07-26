The custom sort method (mobile-first / desktop-first) for css-mqpacker or pleeease (which uses css-mqpacker) or, perhaps, something else ))

Alternative to mqpacker

https://github.com/hail2u/node-css-mqpacker is deprecated.

One of the alternative plugins may be - postcss-sort-media-queries

Available in CSS-in-JS 🚀

This package now is a part of the jss-plugin-sort-css-media-queries

Installing

npm install --save sort-css-media-queries or using yarn cli yarn add sort-css-media-queries

Usage

See the original docs at first https://www.npmjs.com/package/css-mqpacker#sort;

const sortCSSmq = require ( 'sort-css-media-queries' ); postcss([ mqpacker({ sort : sortCSSmq }) ]).process(css);

The plugin will sort your media-queries according to the mobile-first methodology. The sequence of media requests:

min-width and min-height from smallest to largest, max-width and max-height from largest to smallest, min-device-width and min-device-height from smallest to largest, max-device-width and max-device-height from largest to smallest media queries without dimension values, for example print, tv, ... , at the end: print

print and (orientation: landscape)

print and (orientation: portrait)

Example

Media-queries list:

'screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 767px)' , 'screen and (min-height: 480px)' , 'screen and (min-height: 480px) and (min-width: 320px)' , 'screen and (min-width: 640px)' , 'screen and (min-width: 1024px)' , 'screen and (min-width: 1280px)' , 'screen and (min-device-width: 320px) and (max-device-width: 767px)' , 'screen and (max-width: 1023px)' , 'screen and (max-height: 767px) and (min-height: 320px)' , 'screen and (max-width: 767px) and (min-width: 320px)' , 'screen and (max-width: 639px)' , 'screen and (orientation: landscape)' , 'screen and (orientation: portrait)' , 'print' , 'tv'

Sort result:

'screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 767px)' , 'screen and (min-height: 480px)' , 'screen and (min-height: 480px) and (min-width: 320px)' , 'screen and (min-width: 640px)' , 'screen and (min-width: 1024px)' , 'screen and (min-width: 1280px)' , 'screen and (min-device-width: 320px) and (max-device-width: 767px)' , 'screen and (max-width: 1023px)' , 'screen and (max-height: 767px) and (min-height: 320px)' , 'screen and (max-width: 767px) and (min-width: 320px)' , 'screen and (max-width: 639px)' , 'print' , 'screen and (orientation: landscape)' , 'screen and (orientation: portrait)' , 'tv'

const sortCSSmq = require ( 'sort-css-media-queries' ); postcss([ mqpacker({ sort : sortCSSmq.desktopFirst }) ]).process(css);

The plugin will sort your media-queries according to the desktop-first methodology. The sequence of media requests:

max-width and max-height from largest to smallest, max-device-width and max-device-height from largest to smallest min-width and min-height from smallest to largest, min-device-width and min-device-height from smallest to largest, media queries without dimension values, tv, ... , at the end: print

print and (orientation: landscape)

print and (orientation: portrait)

Sort configuration

You can import a separate sorting helper from a package and create your own sorting method with config as needed:

const createSort = require ( "sort-css-media-queries/lib/create-sort" ); const sortCSSmq = createSort({ ...configuration });

Or alternatively create a sort-css-mq.config.json file in the root of your project. Or add property sortCssMQ: {} in your package.json .

By this configuration you can control sorting behaviour.

Configuration options

unitlessMqAlwaysFirst

type: boolean | undefined

default value: undefined

