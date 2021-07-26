openbase logo
scm

sort-css-media-queries

by Oleg Dutchenko
2.0.4 (see all)

The custom `sort` method (mobile-first / desktop-first) for the `postcss-sort-media-queries` and `css-mqpacker`, or possibly something else

Readme

sort-css-media-queries

types npm license Test Build Status

The custom sort method (mobile-first / desktop-first) for css-mqpacker or pleeease (which uses css-mqpacker) or, perhaps, something else ))

image

StatementsBranchesFunctionsLines

Table of Contents

English | Русский язык

Alternative to mqpacker

https://github.com/hail2u/node-css-mqpacker is deprecated.
One of the alternative plugins may be - postcss-sort-media-queries

Available in CSS-in-JS 🚀

This package now is a part of the jss-plugin-sort-css-media-queries

Installing

npm install --save sort-css-media-queries
# or using yarn cli
yarn add sort-css-media-queries

Usage

See the original docs at first https://www.npmjs.com/package/css-mqpacker#sort;


const sortCSSmq = require('sort-css-media-queries');

// your cool code
// ...

postcss([
  mqpacker({
    sort: sortCSSmq
  })
]).process(css);

mobile-first

The plugin will sort your media-queries according to the mobile-first methodology. The sequence of media requests:

  1. min-width and min-height from smallest to largest,
  2. max-width and max-height from largest to smallest,
  3. min-device-width and min-device-height from smallest to largest,
  4. max-device-width and max-device-height from largest to smallest
  5. media queries without dimension values, for example print, tv, ...,
  6. at the end:
    • print
    • print and (orientation: landscape)
    • print and (orientation: portrait)

Example

Media-queries list:

// min-width/-height -> from smallest to largest
'screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 767px)',
'screen and (min-height: 480px)',
'screen and (min-height: 480px) and (min-width: 320px)',
'screen and (min-width: 640px)',
'screen and (min-width: 1024px)',
'screen and (min-width: 1280px)',

// device
'screen and (min-device-width: 320px) and (max-device-width: 767px)',

// max-width/-height <- from largest to smallest
'screen and (max-width: 1023px)',
'screen and (max-height: 767px) and (min-height: 320px)',
'screen and (max-width: 767px) and (min-width: 320px)',
'screen and (max-width: 639px)',

// no units
'screen and (orientation: landscape)',
'screen and (orientation: portrait)',
'print',
'tv'

Sort result:

'screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 767px)',
'screen and (min-height: 480px)',
'screen and (min-height: 480px) and (min-width: 320px)',
'screen and (min-width: 640px)',
'screen and (min-width: 1024px)',
'screen and (min-width: 1280px)',
'screen and (min-device-width: 320px) and (max-device-width: 767px)',
'screen and (max-width: 1023px)',
'screen and (max-height: 767px) and (min-height: 320px)',
'screen and (max-width: 767px) and (min-width: 320px)',
'screen and (max-width: 639px)',
'print',
'screen and (orientation: landscape)',
'screen and (orientation: portrait)',
'tv'

desktop-first

const sortCSSmq = require('sort-css-media-queries');

// your cool code
// ...

postcss([
  mqpacker({
    sort: sortCSSmq.desktopFirst
  })
]).process(css);

The plugin will sort your media-queries according to the desktop-first methodology. The sequence of media requests:

  1. max-width and max-height from largest to smallest,
  2. max-device-width and max-device-height from largest to smallest
  3. min-width and min-height from smallest to largest,
  4. min-device-width and min-device-height from smallest to largest,
  5. media queries without dimension values, tv, ...,
  6. at the end:
    • print
    • print and (orientation: landscape)
    • print and (orientation: portrait)

Sort configuration

You can import a separate sorting helper from a package and create your own sorting method with config as needed:

const createSort = require("sort-css-media-queries/lib/create-sort");
const sortCSSmq = createSort({ ...configuration });

Or alternatively create a sort-css-mq.config.json file in the root of your project. Or add property sortCssMQ: {} in your package.json.

By this configuration you can control sorting behaviour.

Configuration options

unitlessMqAlwaysFirst

  • type: boolean | undefined
  • default value: undefined

