sora-js-sdk

by shiguredo
2021.2.3 (see all)

WebRTC SFU Sora JavaScript SDK

857

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sora JavaScript SDK

GitHub tag npm version License

Sora JavaScript SDK は株式会社時雨堂が開発、販売している WebRTC SFU Sora をブラウザから扱うための SDK です。

About Shiguredo's open source software

We will not respond to PRs or issues that have not been discussed on Discord. Also, Discord is only available in Japanese.

Please read https://github.com/shiguredo/oss before use.

時雨堂のオープンソースソフトウェアについて

利用前に https://github.com/shiguredo/oss をお読みください。

使い方

使い方は Sora JavaScript SDK ドキュメント を参照してください。

システム条件

  • WebRTC SFU Sora 2021.2 以降
  • TypeScript 3.8 以降

サンプル

E2EE について

詳細については以下をご確認ください。

WebRTC SFU Sora 向け E2EE ライブラリ

マルチトラックについて

WebRTC SFU Sora は 1 メディアストリームにつき 1 音声トラック、1 映像トラックまでしか対応していないため, Sora JavaScript SDK はマルチトラックに対応していません。

マルチトラックへの対応は今のところ未定です。

API 一覧

Sora JavaScript SDK ドキュメント API リファレンス

ライセンス

Apache License 2.0

Copyright 2017-2021, Yuki Ito (Original Author)
Copyright 2017-2021, Shiguredo Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

