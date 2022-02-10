Sora JavaScript SDK

Sora JavaScript SDK は株式会社時雨堂が開発、販売している WebRTC SFU Sora をブラウザから扱うための SDK です。

About Shiguredo's open source software

We will not respond to PRs or issues that have not been discussed on Discord. Also, Discord is only available in Japanese.

Please read https://github.com/shiguredo/oss before use.

時雨堂のオープンソースソフトウェアについて

利用前に https://github.com/shiguredo/oss をお読みください。

使い方

使い方は Sora JavaScript SDK ドキュメント を参照してください。

システム条件

WebRTC SFU Sora 2021.2 以降

TypeScript 3.8 以降

サンプル

Sendonly/Recvonly https://github.com/shiguredo/sora-js-sdk/blob/develop/example/sendonly_recvonly.html

Multistream Sendrecv https://github.com/shiguredo/sora-js-sdk/blob/develop/example/multistream_sendrecv.html

Multistream Sendonly https://github.com/shiguredo/sora-js-sdk/blob/develop/example/multistream_sendonly.html

Multistream Recvonly https://github.com/shiguredo/sora-js-sdk/blob/develop/example/multistream_recvonly.html

Spotlight Sendrecv https://github.com/shiguredo/sora-js-sdk/blob/develop/example/spotlight_sendrecv.html

Spotlight Recvonly https://github.com/shiguredo/sora-js-sdk/blob/develop/example/spotlight_recvonly.html

Simulcast https://github.com/shiguredo/sora-js-sdk/blob/develop/example/simulcast.html



E2EE について

詳細については以下をご確認ください。

WebRTC SFU Sora 向け E2EE ライブラリ

マルチトラックについて

WebRTC SFU Sora は 1 メディアストリームにつき 1 音声トラック、1 映像トラックまでしか対応していないため, Sora JavaScript SDK はマルチトラックに対応していません。

マルチトラックへの対応は今のところ未定です。

API 一覧

Sora JavaScript SDK ドキュメント API リファレンス

ライセンス

Apache License 2.0