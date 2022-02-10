Sora JavaScript SDK は株式会社時雨堂が開発、販売している WebRTC SFU Sora をブラウザから扱うための SDK です。
We will not respond to PRs or issues that have not been discussed on Discord. Also, Discord is only available in Japanese.
Please read https://github.com/shiguredo/oss before use.
利用前に https://github.com/shiguredo/oss をお読みください。
使い方は Sora JavaScript SDK ドキュメント を参照してください。
詳細については以下をご確認ください。
WebRTC SFU Sora は 1 メディアストリームにつき 1 音声トラック、1 映像トラックまでしか対応していないため, Sora JavaScript SDK はマルチトラックに対応していません。
マルチトラックへの対応は今のところ未定です。
Sora JavaScript SDK ドキュメント
