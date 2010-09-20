This library allows parsing and composing SOQL queries from Salesforce using JavaScript or Typescript.
Available Features:
Query data structure.
Query data structure back into a SOQL query string.
This library uses Chevrotain to parse queries. Prior to version 2.0.0, antlr4 was used.
Migrating from version 1 to version 2? Check out the changelog for a full list of changes.
Migrating from version 2 to version 3? Check out the changelog for a full list of changes.
Want to try it out? Check out the demo.
Node: version 11 or higher, or a polyfill for Array.flat
Browser: Tested in all modern browsers, may not work with older browsers.
The commander dependency is only required for the cli, the other two dependencies chevrotain and lodash.get are bundled with the non-cli code.
import { parseQuery, composeQuery, isQueryValid } from 'soql-parser-js';
const query = parseQuery(`SELECT Id FROM Account WHERE Id = 'FOO'`);
console.log('query', query);
const soql = composeQuery(query);
console.log('soql', soql); // SELECT Id FROM Account WHERE Id = 'FOO'
isQueryValid('SELECT Id, Foo FROM Baz'); // true
isQueryValid('SELECT Id Foo FROM Baz'); // false
|Function
|Description
|Arguments
|parseQuery
|Parse a SOQL query string into a Query data structure.
|soql: Query
config?: ParseQueryConfig
|isQueryValid
|Returns true if the query was able to be parsed.
|soql: Query
config?: ParseQueryConfig
|composeQuery
|Turn a Query object back into a SOQL statement.
|soql: Query
config?: SoqlComposeConfig
|formatQuery
|Format a SOQL query string.
|soql: Query
config?: FormatOptions
General Utility
Many of hte utility functions are provided to easily determine the shape of specific data since there are many variations. If you are using Typescript in strict mode, you can use these to narrow types with if statements.
|Function
|Description
|Arguments
|hasAlias
|Returns
true if the field passed in has the
alias property.
|input:
string \| ComposeFieldInput
|getField
|Convenience method to construct fields in the correct format when using
composeQuery(). Look in the data models section below for the structure of
ComposeFieldInput.
|input:
string \| ComposeFieldInput
|getFlattenedFields
|Flatten a Salesforce record based on the parsed SOQL Query. this is useful if you have relationships in your query and want to show the results in a table, using
. dot notation for the relationship field headings.
|soql:
Query \| Subquery \| FieldSubquery
config?:
SoqlComposeConfig
|isSubquery
|Returns
true if the data passed in is a subquery.
|query:
Query \| Subquery
|isFieldSubquery
|Returns
true if the data passed in is a FieldSubquery.
|value:
any
|isWhereClauseWithRightCondition
|Returns
true if the value passed in is a
WhereClause with an
operator and
right property
|value:
WhereClause
|isHavingClauseWithRightCondition
|Returns
true if the value passed in is a
HavingClause with an
operator and
right property
|value:
HavingClause
|isWhereOrHavingClauseWithRightCondition
|Returns
true if the value passed in is a
WhereClause or
HavingClause with an
operator and
right property
|value:
WhereClause \| HavingClause
|isValueCondition
|Returns
true if the value passed in has
field,
operator and
value properties
|value:
Condition
|isValueWithDateLiteralCondition
|Returns
true if the value passed in has
field,
operator and
value properties and has a
literalType property that is
DATE_LITERAL of
['DATE_LITERAL',...]
|value:
Condition
|isValueWithDateNLiteralCondition
|Returns
true if the value passed in has
field,
operator,
value and
dateLiteralVariable properties
|value:
Condition
|isValueFunctionCondition
|Returns
true if the value passed in has
fn,
operator and
value properties
|value:
Condition
|isNegationCondition
|Returns
true if the value passed in has a
openParen property and does not have
fn,
field,
operator,
value, and
closeParen properties
|value:
Condition
|isValueQueryCondition
|Returns
true if the value passed in has
field,
operator and
valueQuery properties and does not have a
value property
|value:
Condition \| ValueQueryCondition
|isOrderByField
|Returns
true if the value passed in has
field property
|value:
OrderByClause
|isOrderByFn
|Returns
true if the value passed in has
fn property
|value:
OrderByClause
|isGroupByField
|Returns
true if the value passed in has
field property
|value:
GroupByClause
|isGroupByFn
|Returns
true if the value passed in has
fn property
|value:
GroupByClause
ParseQueryConfig
|Property
|Type
|Description
|required
|default
|allowApexBindVariables
|boolean
|Determines if apex variables are allowed in parsed query. Example:
WHERE Id IN :accountIds. Only simple Apex is supported. Function calls are not supported. (e.x.
accountMap.keyset() is not supported)
|FALSE
|FALSE
|ignoreParseErrors
|boolean
|If set to true, then queries with partially invalid syntax will still be parsed, but any clauses with invalid parts will be omitted. The SELECT clause and FROM clause must always be valid, but all other clauses can contain invalid parts.
|FALSE
|FALSE
|logErrors
|boolean
|If true, parsing and lexing errors will be logged to the console.
|FALSE
|FALSE
SoqlComposeConfig
|Property
|Type
|Description
|required
|default
|format
|boolean
|Apply formatting the the composed query. This will result in a multi-line soql statement.
|FALSE
|TRUE
|formatOptions
|FormatOptions
|Options to apply to the formatter.
|FALSE
|autoCompose
|boolean
|If you need to compose just part of a query, you can create your own instance of the Compose class and set this to false, then call any methods that you need to just for what you would like to turn into a SOQL query.
|FALSE
|TRUE
|logging
|boolean
|Print out logging statements to the console about the format operation.
|FALSE
|FALSE
FormatOptions
|Property
|Type
|Description
|required
|default
|numIndent
|number
|The number of tab characters to indent.
|FALSE
|1
|fieldMaxLineLength
|number
|The number of characters that the fields should take up before making a new line. Set this to 1 to have every field on its own line.
|FALSE
|60
|fieldSubqueryParensOnOwnLine
|boolean
|If true, the opening and closing parentheses will be on their own line for subqueries.
|FALSE
|TRUE
|newLineAfterKeywords
|boolean
|Adds a new line and indent after all keywords (such as SELECT, FROM, WHERE, ORDER BY, etc..) Setting this to true will add new lines in other places as well, such as complex WHERE clauses
|FALSE
|FALSE
|boolean
|Deprecated If true, indents the where clause operators.
|FALSE
|FALSE
|logging
|boolean
|Print out logging statements to the console about the format operation.
|FALSE
|FALSE
Parsing a SOQL query can be completed by calling
parseQuery(soqlQueryString). A
Query data structure will be returned.
import { parseQuery } from 'soql-parser-js';
// var soqlParserJs = require('soql-parser-js'); // node's require format - usage: soqlParserJs.parseQuery()
const soql = `
SELECT UserId, COUNT(Id)
FROM LoginHistory
WHERE LoginTime > 2010-09-20T22:16:30.000Z
AND LoginTime < 2010-09-21T22:16:30.000Z
GROUP BY UserId
`;
const soqlQuery = parseQuery(soql);
console.log(JSON.stringify(soqlQuery, null, 2));
{
"fields": [
{
"type": "Field",
"field": "UserId"
},
{
"type": "FieldFunctionExpression",
"functionName": "COUNT",
"parameters": ["Id"],
"isAggregateFn": true,
"rawValue": "COUNT(Id)"
}
],
"sObject": "LoginHistory",
"where": {
"left": {
"field": "LoginTime",
"operator": ">",
"value": "2010-09-20T22:16:30.000Z",
"literalType": "DATETIME"
},
"operator": "AND",
"right": {
"left": {
"field": "LoginTime",
"operator": "<",
"value": "2010-09-21T22:16:30.000Z",
"literalType": "DATETIME"
}
}
},
"groupBy": {
"field": "UserId"
}
}
import { isQueryValid } from 'soql-parser-js';
const invalidSoql = `SELECT UserId, COUNT(Id) Account`;
const validSoql = `SELECT UserId, COUNT(Id) Account`;
console.log(isQueryValid(soql));
console.log(isQueryValid(soql));
Build a
Query data structure to have it converted back into a SOQL query.
Composing a query will turn a Query object back to a SOQL query string. The exact same data structure returned from
parseQuery() can be used,
but depending on your use-case, you may need to build your own data structure to compose a query.
These examples show building your own Query object with the minimum required fields.
Some utility methods have been provided to make it easier to build the field data structures.
Note: Some operators may be converted to uppercase (e.x. NOT, AND)
Note: There are a number of fields populated on the Query object when
parseQuery() is called that are not required to compose a query. Look at the examples below and the comments in the data model for more information.
import { composeQuery, getField, Query } from 'soql-parser-js';
// Build a subquery
const oppLineItemsSubquery = {
fields: [
getField('Quantity'),
getField('ListPrice'),
getField({
field: 'UnitPrice',
relationships: ['PricebookEntry'],
}),
getField({
field: 'Name',
relationships: ['PricebookEntry'],
}),
],
relationshipName: 'OpportunityLineItems',
};
// build the main query and add the subquery as a field
const soqlQuery: Query = {
fields: [
getField('Id'),
getField('Name'),
getField({
functionName: 'FORMAT',
parameters: 'Amount',
alias: 'MyFormattedAmount',
}),
getField({ subquery: oppLineItemsSubquery }),
],
sObject: 'Opportunity',
where: {
left: {
field: 'CreatedDate',
operator: '>',
value: 'LAST_N_YEARS:1',
},
operator: 'AND',
right: {
left: {
field: 'StageName',
operator: '=',
value: 'Closed Won',
// literalType is optional, but if set to STRING and our value is not already wrapped in "'", they will be added
// All other literalType values are ignored when composing a query
literalType: 'STRING',
},
},
},
limit: 150,
};
const composedQuery = composeQuery(soqlQuery, { format: true });
console.log(composedQuery);
Results
SELECT Id, Name, FORMAT(Amount) MyFormattedAmount,
(
SELECT Quantity, ListPrice, PricebookEntry.UnitPrice,
PricebookEntry.Name
FROM OpportunityLineItems
)
FROM Opportunity
WHERE CreatedDate > LAST_N_YEARS:1
AND StageName = 'Closed Won'
LIMIT 150
If you need to compose just a part of a query instead of the entire query, you can create an instance of the Compose class directly.
For example, if you just need the
WHERE clause from a query as a string, you can do the following:
import { Compose, parseQuery } from 'soql-parser-js';
const soql = `SELECT Id FROM Account WHERE Name = 'Foo'`;
const parsedQuery = parseQuery(soql);
// Results of Parsed Query:
// const parsedQuery = {
// fields: [
// {
// type: 'Field',
// field: 'Id',
// },
// ],
// sObject: 'Account',
// where: {
// left: {
// field: 'Name',
// operator: '=',
// value: "'Foo'",
// literalType: 'STRING',
// },
// },
// };
// Create a new instance of the compose class and set the autoCompose to false to avoid composing the entire query
const composer = new Compose(parsedQuery, { autoCompose: false });
const whereClause = composer.parseWhereOrHavingClause(parsedQuery.where);
console.log(whereClause);
}
Compose class
These are used internally, but are public and available for use.
parseQuery(query: Query | Subquery): string;
parseFields(fields: FieldType[]): { text: string; typeOfClause?: string[] }[];
parseTypeOfField(typeOfField: FieldTypeOf): string[];
parseWhereOrHavingClause(whereOrHaving: WhereClause | HavingClause, tabOffset = 0, priorConditionIsNegation = false): string;
parseGroupByClause(groupBy: GroupByClause | GroupByClause[]): string;
parseOrderBy(orderBy: OrderByClause | OrderByClause[]): string;
parseWithDataCategory(withDataCategory: WithDataCategoryClause): string;
This function is provided as a convenience and just calls parse and compose. Check out the demo to see the outcome of the various format options.
import { formatQuery } from 'soql-parser-js';
const query = `SELECT Id, Name, AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, BillingCity, BillingCountry, BillingGeocodeAccuracy, ShippingStreet, Sic, SicDesc, Site, SystemModstamp, TickerSymbol, Type, Website, (SELECT Id, Name, AccountId, Amount, CampaignId, CloseDate, CreatedById, Type FROM Opportunities), (SELECT Id, Name, AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, Website FROM ChildAccounts) FROM Account WHERE Name LIKE 'a%' OR Name LIKE 'b%' OR Name LIKE 'c%'`;
const formattedQuery1 = formatQuery(query);
const formattedQuery2 = formatQuery(query, {
fieldMaxLineLength: 20,
fieldSubqueryParensOnOwnLine: false,
whereClauseOperatorsIndented: true,
});
const formattedQuery3 = formatQuery(query, { fieldSubqueryParensOnOwnLine: true, whereClauseOperatorsIndented: true });
-- formattedQuery1
SELECT Id, Name, AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue,
BillingAddress, BillingCity, BillingCountry, BillingGeocodeAccuracy,
ShippingStreet, Sic, SicDesc, Site, SystemModstamp, TickerSymbol, Type,
Website,
(
SELECT Id, Name, AccountId, Amount, CampaignId, CloseDate,
CreatedById, Type
FROM Opportunities
),
(
SELECT Id, Name, AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue,
BillingAddress, Website
FROM ChildAccounts
)
FROM Account
WHERE Name LIKE 'a%'
OR Name LIKE 'b%'
OR Name LIKE 'c%'
-- formattedQuery2
SELECT Id, Name,
AccountNumber, AccountSource,
AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress,
BillingCity, BillingCountry,
BillingGeocodeAccuracy, ShippingStreet,
Sic, SicDesc, Site,
SystemModstamp, TickerSymbol, Type,
Website,
(SELECT Id, Name,
AccountId, Amount, CampaignId,
CloseDate, CreatedById, Type
FROM Opportunities),
(SELECT Id, Name,
AccountNumber, AccountSource,
AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress,
Website
FROM ChildAccounts)
FROM Account
WHERE Name LIKE 'a%'
OR Name LIKE 'b%'
OR Name LIKE 'c%'
-- formattedQuery3
SELECT Id, Name, AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue,
BillingAddress, BillingCity, BillingCountry, BillingGeocodeAccuracy,
ShippingStreet, Sic, SicDesc, Site, SystemModstamp, TickerSymbol, Type,
Website,
(
SELECT Id, Name, AccountId, Amount, CampaignId, CloseDate,
CreatedById, Type
FROM Opportunities
),
(
SELECT Id, Name, AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue,
BillingAddress, Website
FROM ChildAccounts
)
FROM Account
WHERE Name LIKE 'a%'
OR Name LIKE 'b%'
OR Name LIKE 'c%'
If you install globally, you can use the cli
soql-parser-js --help
soql-parser-js parse --help
soql-parser-js compose --help
soql-parser-js format --help
soql-parser-js parse "SELECT Id FROM Account"
{"fields":[{"type":"Field","field":"Id"}],"sObject":"Account"}
soql-parser-js compose "{\"fields\":[{\"type\":\"Field\",\"field\":\"Id\"}],\"sObject\":\"Account\"}"
SELECT Id FROM Account
soql-parser-js compose "{\"fields\":[{\"type\":\"Field\",\"field\":\"Id\"}],\"sObject\":\"Account\"}" --json or -j
{ "query": "SELECT Id FROM Account" }
soql-parser-js format "SELECT Name, COUNT(Id) FROM Account GROUP BY Name HAVING COUNT(Id) > 1"
SELECT Name, COUNT(Id)
FROM Account
GROUP BY Name
HAVING COUNT(Id) > 1
soql-parser-js format "SELECT Name, COUNT(Id) FROM Account GROUP BY Name HAVING COUNT(Id) > 1 -j
{ "query": "SELECT Name, COUNT(Id)\nFROM Account\nGROUP BY Name\nHAVING COUNT(Id) > 1" }
soql-parser-js valid "SELECT Id FROM Account"
true
soql-parser-js valid "SELECT Id invalid FROM Account"
ℹ️ this returns an exit code of 1
false
soql-parser-js valid "SELECT Id FROM Account -j
{ "isValid": true }
soql-parser-js valid "SELECT Id invalid invalid FROM Account -j
ℹ️ this returns an exit code of 0
{ "isValid": false }
soql-parser-js --help
Usage: soql-parser-js [options] [command]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
parse [options] <query>
compose [options] <query>
format [options] <query>
valid <query>
soql-parser-js parse --help
Usage: parse [options] <query>
Options:
-a, --allow-apex allow apex bind variables
-i, --ignore-errors ignore parse errors, return as much of query as possible
-h, --help output usage information
soql-parser-js compose --help
Usage: compose [options] <query>
Options:
-f, --format format output
-i --indent <chars> number of tab characters to indent (default: 1)
-m --line-length <chars> max number of characters per lins (default: 60)
-s --subquery-parens-new-line subquery parens on own line
-k --keywords-new-line new line after keywords
-j, --json output as JSON
-h, --help output usage information
soql-parser-js format --help
Usage: format [options] <query>
Options:
-i --indent <chars> number of tab characters to indent (default: 1)
-m --line-length <chars> max number of characters per lins (default: 60)
-s --subquery-parens-new-line subquery parens on own line
-k --keywords-new-line new line after keywords
-j, --json output as JSON
-h, --help output usage information
soql-parser-js valid --help
Usage: valid [options] <query>
Options:
-j, --json output as JSON
-h, --help output usage information
export type LogicalOperator = 'AND' | 'OR' | 'NOT';
export type Operator = '=' | '!=' | '<=' | '>=' | '>' | '<' | 'LIKE' | 'IN' | 'NOT IN' | 'INCLUDES' | 'EXCLUDES';
export type FieldTypeOfConditionType = 'WHEN' | 'ELSE';
export type GroupSelector = 'ABOVE' | 'AT' | 'BELOW' | 'ABOVE_OR_BELOW';
export type ForClause = 'VIEW' | 'UPDATE' | 'REFERENCE';
export type UpdateClause = 'TRACKING' | 'VIEWSTAT';
export type LiteralType =
| 'STRING'
| 'INTEGER'
| 'DECIMAL'
| 'INTEGER_WITH_CURRENCY_PREFIX'
| 'DECIMAL_WITH_CURRENCY_PREFIX'
| 'BOOLEAN'
| 'NULL'
| 'DATETIME'
| 'DATE'
| 'DATE_LITERAL'
| 'DATE_N_LITERAL'
| 'APEX_BIND_VARIABLE';
export type FieldType =
| Field
| FieldWithAlias
| FieldFunctionExpression
| FieldRelationship
| FieldRelationshipWithAlias
| FieldSubquery
| FieldTypeOf;
export type OrderByCriterion = 'ASC' | 'DESC';
export type NullsOrder = 'FIRST' | 'LAST';
export type GroupByType = 'CUBE' | 'ROLLUP';
export type DateLiteral =
| 'YESTERDAY'
| 'TODAY'
| 'TOMORROW'
| 'LAST_WEEK'
| 'THIS_WEEK'
| 'NEXT_WEEK'
| 'LAST_MONTH'
| 'THIS_MONTH'
| 'NEXT_MONTH'
| 'LAST_90_DAYS'
| 'NEXT_90_DAYS'
| 'THIS_QUARTER'
| 'LAST_QUARTER'
| 'NEXT_QUARTER'
| 'THIS_YEAR'
| 'LAST_YEAR'
| 'NEXT_YEAR'
| 'THIS_FISCAL_QUARTER'
| 'LAST_FISCAL_QUARTER'
| 'NEXT_FISCAL_QUARTER'
| 'THIS_FISCAL_YEAR'
| 'LAST_FISCAL_YEAR'
| 'NEXT_FISCAL_YEAR';
export type DateNLiteral =
| 'YESTERDAY'
| 'NEXT_N_DAYS'
| 'LAST_N_DAYS'
| 'N_DAYS_AGO'
| 'NEXT_N_WEEKS'
| 'LAST_N_WEEKS'
| 'N_WEEKS_AGO'
| 'NEXT_N_MONTHS'
| 'LAST_N_MONTHS'
| 'N_MONTHS_AGO'
| 'NEXT_N_QUARTERS'
| 'LAST_N_QUARTERS'
| 'N_QUARTERS_AGO'
| 'NEXT_N_YEARS'
| 'LAST_N_YEARS'
| 'N_YEARS_AGO'
| 'NEXT_N_FISCAL_QUARTERS'
| 'LAST_N_FISCAL_QUARTERS'
| 'N_FISCAL_QUARTERS_AGO'
| 'NEXT_N_FISCAL_YEARS'
| 'LAST_N_FISCAL_YEARS'
| 'N_FISCAL_YEARS_AGO';
export interface Field {
type: 'Field';
field: string;
alias?: string;
}
export interface FieldWithAlias extends Field {
objectPrefix: string;
rawValue: string;
}
export interface FieldFunctionExpression {
type: 'FieldFunctionExpression';
functionName: string;
parameters: (string | FieldFunctionExpression)[];
alias?: string;
isAggregateFn?: boolean; // not required for compose, will be populated if SOQL is parsed
rawValue?: string; // not required for compose, will be populated if SOQL is parsed
}
export interface FieldRelationship {
type: 'FieldRelationship';
field: string;
relationships: string[];
rawValue?: string; // not required for compose, will be populated if SOQL is parsed with the raw value of the entire field
}
export interface FieldRelationshipWithAlias extends FieldRelationship {
objectPrefix: string;
alias: string;
}
export interface FieldSubquery {
type: 'FieldSubquery';
subquery: Subquery;
}
export interface FieldTypeOf {
type: 'FieldTypeof';
field: string;
conditions: FieldTypeOfCondition[];
}
export interface FieldTypeOfCondition {
type: FieldTypeOfConditionType;
objectType?: string; // not present when ELSE
fieldList: string[];
}
export interface QueryBase {
fields: FieldType[];
sObjectAlias?: string;
usingScope?: string;
where?: WhereClause;
limit?: number;
offset?: number;
groupBy?: GroupByClause;
orderBy?: OrderByClause | OrderByClause[];
withDataCategory?: WithDataCategoryClause;
withSecurityEnforced?: boolean;
for?: ForClause;
update?: UpdateClause;
}
export interface Query extends QueryBase {
sObject: string;
}
export interface Subquery extends QueryBase {
relationshipName: string;
sObjectPrefix?: string[];
}
export type WhereClause = WhereClauseWithoutOperator | WhereClauseWithRightCondition;
export interface WhereClauseWithoutOperator {
left: ConditionWithValueQuery;
}
export interface WhereClauseWithRightCondition extends WhereClauseWithoutOperator {
operator: LogicalOperator;
right: WhereClause;
}
export type Condition =
| ValueCondition
| ValueWithDateLiteralCondition
| ValueWithDateNLiteralCondition
| ValueFunctionCondition
| NegationCondition;
export type ConditionWithValueQuery = Condition | ValueQueryCondition;
export interface OptionalParentheses {
openParen?: number;
closeParen?: number;
}
export interface ValueCondition extends OptionalParentheses {
field: string;
operator: Operator;
value: string | string[];
literalType?: LiteralType | LiteralType[];
}
export interface ValueWithDateLiteralCondition extends OptionalParentheses {
field: string;
operator: Operator;
value: DateLiteral | DateLiteral[];
literalType?: 'DATE_LITERAL' | 'DATE_LITERAL'[];
}
export interface ValueWithDateNLiteralCondition extends OptionalParentheses {
field: string;
operator: Operator;
value: string | string[];
literalType?: 'DATE_N_LITERAL' | 'DATE_N_LITERAL'[];
dateLiteralVariable: number | number[];
}
export interface ValueQueryCondition extends OptionalParentheses {
field: string;
operator: Operator;
valueQuery: Query;
}
export interface ValueFunctionCondition extends OptionalParentheses {
fn: FunctionExp;
operator: Operator;
value: string | string[];
literalType?: LiteralType | LiteralType[];
}
export interface NegationCondition {
openParen: number;
}
export type OrderByClause = OrderByFieldClause | OrderByFnClause;
export interface OrderByOptionalFieldsClause {
order?: OrderByCriterion;
nulls?: NullsOrder;
}
export interface OrderByFieldClause extends OrderByOptionalFieldsClause {
field: string;
}
export interface OrderByFnClause extends OrderByOptionalFieldsClause {
fn: FunctionExp;
}
export type GroupByClause = GroupByFieldClause | GroupByFnClause;
export interface GroupByOptionalFieldsClause {
having?: HavingClause;
}
export interface GroupByFieldClause extends GroupByOptionalFieldsClause {
field: string | string[];
}
export interface GroupByFnClause extends GroupByOptionalFieldsClause {
fn: FunctionExp;
}
export type HavingClause = HavingClauseWithoutOperator | HavingClauseWithRightCondition;
export interface HavingClauseWithoutOperator {
left: Condition;
}
export interface HavingClauseWithRightCondition extends HavingClauseWithoutOperator {
operator: LogicalOperator;
right: HavingClause;
}
export interface FunctionExp {
rawValue?: string; // only used for compose fields if useRawValueForFn=true. Should be formatted like this: Count(Id)
functionName?: string; // only used for compose fields if useRawValueForFn=false, will be populated if SOQL is parsed
alias?: string;
parameters?: (string | FunctionExp)[]; // only used for compose fields if useRawValueForFn=false, will be populated if SOQL is parsed
isAggregateFn?: boolean; // not used for compose, will be populated if SOQL is parsed
}
export interface WithDataCategoryClause {
conditions: WithDataCategoryCondition[];
}
export interface WithDataCategoryCondition {
groupName: string;
selector: GroupSelector;
parameters: string[];
}
All contributions are welcome on the project. Please read the contribution guidelines.