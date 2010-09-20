Description

This library allows parsing and composing SOQL queries from Salesforce using JavaScript or Typescript.

Available Features:

Parse SOQL queries into a common Query data structure. Deterministically compose a Query data structure back into a SOQL query string. Validate a query to check if the syntax is valid. Even if a query is returned as valid, it might still be invalid based on your Salesforce configuration

This library uses Chevrotain to parse queries. Prior to version 2.0.0, antlr4 was used.

Migrating from version 1 to version 2? Check out the changelog for a full list of changes.

Migrating from version 2 to version 3? Check out the changelog for a full list of changes.

Want to try it out? Check out the demo.

Compatibility

Node: version 11 or higher, or a polyfill for Array.flat

Browser: Tested in all modern browsers, may not work with older browsers.

The commander dependency is only required for the cli, the other two dependencies chevrotain and lodash.get are bundled with the non-cli code.

Quick Start

import { parseQuery, composeQuery, isQueryValid } from 'soql-parser-js' ; const query = parseQuery( `SELECT Id FROM Account WHERE Id = 'FOO'` ); console .log( 'query' , query); const soql = composeQuery(query); console .log( 'soql' , soql); isQueryValid( 'SELECT Id, Foo FROM Baz' ); isQueryValid( 'SELECT Id Foo FROM Baz' );

Available Features

Function Description Arguments parseQuery Parse a SOQL query string into a Query data structure. soql: Query

config?: ParseQueryConfig isQueryValid Returns true if the query was able to be parsed. soql: Query

config?: ParseQueryConfig composeQuery Turn a Query object back into a SOQL statement. soql: Query

config?: SoqlComposeConfig formatQuery Format a SOQL query string. soql: Query

config?: FormatOptions

Utility Functions

General Utility

Many of hte utility functions are provided to easily determine the shape of specific data since there are many variations. If you are using Typescript in strict mode, you can use these to narrow types with if statements.

Function Description Arguments hasAlias Returns true if the field passed in has the alias property. input: string \| ComposeFieldInput getField Convenience method to construct fields in the correct format when using composeQuery() . Look in the data models section below for the structure of ComposeFieldInput . input: string \| ComposeFieldInput getFlattenedFields Flatten a Salesforce record based on the parsed SOQL Query. this is useful if you have relationships in your query and want to show the results in a table, using . dot notation for the relationship field headings. soql: Query \| Subquery \| FieldSubquery

config?: SoqlComposeConfig isSubquery Returns true if the data passed in is a subquery. query: Query \| Subquery isFieldSubquery Returns true if the data passed in is a FieldSubquery. value: any isWhereClauseWithRightCondition Returns true if the value passed in is a WhereClause with an operator and right property value: WhereClause isHavingClauseWithRightCondition Returns true if the value passed in is a HavingClause with an operator and right property value: HavingClause isWhereOrHavingClauseWithRightCondition Returns true if the value passed in is a WhereClause or HavingClause with an operator and right property value: WhereClause \| HavingClause isValueCondition Returns true if the value passed in has field , operator and value properties value: Condition isValueWithDateLiteralCondition Returns true if the value passed in has field , operator and value properties and has a literalType property that is DATE_LITERAL of ['DATE_LITERAL',...] value: Condition isValueWithDateNLiteralCondition Returns true if the value passed in has field , operator , value and dateLiteralVariable properties value: Condition isValueFunctionCondition Returns true if the value passed in has fn , operator and value properties value: Condition isNegationCondition Returns true if the value passed in has a openParen property and does not have fn , field , operator , value , and closeParen properties value: Condition isValueQueryCondition Returns true if the value passed in has field , operator and valueQuery properties and does not have a value property value: Condition \| ValueQueryCondition isOrderByField Returns true if the value passed in has field property value: OrderByClause isOrderByFn Returns true if the value passed in has fn property value: OrderByClause isGroupByField Returns true if the value passed in has field property value: GroupByClause isGroupByFn Returns true if the value passed in has fn property value: GroupByClause

ParseQueryConfig

Property Type Description required default allowApexBindVariables boolean Determines if apex variables are allowed in parsed query. Example: WHERE Id IN :accountIds . Only simple Apex is supported. Function calls are not supported. (e.x. accountMap.keyset() is not supported) FALSE FALSE ignoreParseErrors boolean If set to true, then queries with partially invalid syntax will still be parsed, but any clauses with invalid parts will be omitted. The SELECT clause and FROM clause must always be valid, but all other clauses can contain invalid parts. FALSE FALSE logErrors boolean If true, parsing and lexing errors will be logged to the console. FALSE FALSE

SoqlComposeConfig

Property Type Description required default format boolean Apply formatting the the composed query. This will result in a multi-line soql statement. FALSE TRUE formatOptions FormatOptions Options to apply to the formatter. FALSE autoCompose boolean If you need to compose just part of a query, you can create your own instance of the Compose class and set this to false, then call any methods that you need to just for what you would like to turn into a SOQL query. FALSE TRUE logging boolean Print out logging statements to the console about the format operation. FALSE FALSE

FormatOptions

Property Type Description required default numIndent number The number of tab characters to indent. FALSE 1 fieldMaxLineLength number The number of characters that the fields should take up before making a new line. Set this to 1 to have every field on its own line. FALSE 60 fieldSubqueryParensOnOwnLine boolean If true, the opening and closing parentheses will be on their own line for subqueries. FALSE TRUE newLineAfterKeywords boolean Adds a new line and indent after all keywords (such as SELECT, FROM, WHERE, ORDER BY, etc..) Setting this to true will add new lines in other places as well, such as complex WHERE clauses FALSE FALSE whereClauseOperatorsIndented boolean Deprecated If true, indents the where clause operators. FALSE FALSE logging boolean Print out logging statements to the console about the format operation. FALSE FALSE

Examples

Parsing Queries

Parsing a SOQL query can be completed by calling parseQuery(soqlQueryString) . A Query data structure will be returned.

import { parseQuery } from 'soql-parser-js' ; const soql = ` SELECT UserId, COUNT(Id) FROM LoginHistory WHERE LoginTime > 2010-09-20T22:16:30.000Z AND LoginTime < 2010-09-21T22:16:30.000Z GROUP BY UserId ` ; const soqlQuery = parseQuery(soql); console .log( JSON .stringify(soqlQuery, null , 2 ));

Results (click to show) { "fields" : [ { "type" : "Field" , "field" : "UserId" }, { "type" : "FieldFunctionExpression" , "functionName" : "COUNT" , "parameters" : [ "Id" ], "isAggregateFn" : true , "rawValue" : "COUNT(Id)" } ], "sObject" : "LoginHistory" , "where" : { "left" : { "field" : "LoginTime" , "operator" : ">" , "value" : "2010-09-20T22:16:30.000Z" , "literalType" : "DATETIME" }, "operator" : "AND" , "right" : { "left" : { "field" : "LoginTime" , "operator" : "<" , "value" : "2010-09-21T22:16:30.000Z" , "literalType" : "DATETIME" } } }, "groupBy" : { "field" : "UserId" } }

Validating Queries

import { isQueryValid } from 'soql-parser-js' ; const invalidSoql = `SELECT UserId, COUNT(Id) Account` ; const validSoql = `SELECT UserId, COUNT(Id) Account` ; console .log(isQueryValid(soql)); console .log(isQueryValid(soql));

Composing Queries

Build a Query data structure to have it converted back into a SOQL query.

Composing a query will turn a Query object back to a SOQL query string. The exact same data structure returned from parseQuery() can be used, but depending on your use-case, you may need to build your own data structure to compose a query. These examples show building your own Query object with the minimum required fields.

Some utility methods have been provided to make it easier to build the field data structures.

Note: Some operators may be converted to uppercase (e.x. NOT, AND)

Note: There are a number of fields populated on the Query object when parseQuery() is called that are not required to compose a query. Look at the examples below and the comments in the data model for more information.

import { composeQuery, getField, Query } from 'soql-parser-js' ; const oppLineItemsSubquery = { fields: [ getField( 'Quantity' ), getField( 'ListPrice' ), getField({ field: 'UnitPrice' , relationships: [ 'PricebookEntry' ], }), getField({ field: 'Name' , relationships: [ 'PricebookEntry' ], }), ], relationshipName: 'OpportunityLineItems' , }; const soqlQuery: Query = { fields: [ getField( 'Id' ), getField( 'Name' ), getField({ functionName: 'FORMAT' , parameters: 'Amount' , alias: 'MyFormattedAmount' , }), getField({ subquery: oppLineItemsSubquery }), ], sObject: 'Opportunity' , where: { left: { field: 'CreatedDate' , operator: '>' , value: 'LAST_N_YEARS:1' , }, operator: 'AND' , right: { left: { field: 'StageName' , operator: '=' , value: 'Closed Won' , literalType: 'STRING' , }, }, }, limit: 150 , }; const composedQuery = composeQuery(soqlQuery, { format: true }); console .log(composedQuery);

Results

SELECT Id , Name , FORMAT (Amount) MyFormattedAmount, ( SELECT Quantity, ListPrice, PricebookEntry.UnitPrice, PricebookEntry.Name FROM OpportunityLineItems ) FROM Opportunity WHERE CreatedDate > LAST_N_YEARS: 1 AND StageName = 'Closed Won' LIMIT 150

Composing a partial query

If you need to compose just a part of a query instead of the entire query, you can create an instance of the Compose class directly.

For example, if you just need the WHERE clause from a query as a string, you can do the following:

import { Compose, parseQuery } from 'soql-parser-js' ; const soql = `SELECT Id FROM Account WHERE Name = 'Foo'` ; const parsedQuery = parseQuery(soql); const composer = new Compose(parsedQuery, { autoCompose: false }); const whereClause = composer.parseWhereOrHavingClause(parsedQuery.where); console .log(whereClause); }

Available methods on the Compose class

These are used internally, but are public and available for use.

parseQuery(query: Query | Subquery): string ; parseFields(fields: FieldType[]): { text: string ; typeOfClause?: string [] }[]; parseTypeOfField(typeOfField: FieldTypeOf): string []; parseWhereOrHavingClause(whereOrHaving: WhereClause | HavingClause, tabOffset = 0 , priorConditionIsNegation = false ): string ; parseGroupByClause(groupBy: GroupByClause | GroupByClause[]): string ; parseOrderBy(orderBy: OrderByClause | OrderByClause[]): string ; parseWithDataCategory(withDataCategory: WithDataCategoryClause): string ;

Format Query

This function is provided as a convenience and just calls parse and compose. Check out the demo to see the outcome of the various format options.

import { formatQuery } from 'soql-parser-js' ; const query = `SELECT Id, Name, AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, BillingCity, BillingCountry, BillingGeocodeAccuracy, ShippingStreet, Sic, SicDesc, Site, SystemModstamp, TickerSymbol, Type, Website, (SELECT Id, Name, AccountId, Amount, CampaignId, CloseDate, CreatedById, Type FROM Opportunities), (SELECT Id, Name, AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, Website FROM ChildAccounts) FROM Account WHERE Name LIKE 'a%' OR Name LIKE 'b%' OR Name LIKE 'c%'` ; const formattedQuery1 = formatQuery(query); const formattedQuery2 = formatQuery(query, { fieldMaxLineLength: 20 , fieldSubqueryParensOnOwnLine: false , whereClauseOperatorsIndented: true , }); const formattedQuery3 = formatQuery(query, { fieldSubqueryParensOnOwnLine: true , whereClauseOperatorsIndented: true });

SELECT Id , Name , AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, BillingCity, BillingCountry, BillingGeocodeAccuracy, ShippingStreet, Sic, SicDesc, Site, SystemModstamp, TickerSymbol, Type , Website, ( SELECT Id , Name , AccountId, Amount, CampaignId, CloseDate, CreatedById, Type FROM Opportunities ), ( SELECT Id , Name , AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, Website FROM ChildAccounts ) FROM Account WHERE Name LIKE 'a%' OR Name LIKE 'b%' OR Name LIKE 'c%' SELECT Id , Name , AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, BillingCity, BillingCountry, BillingGeocodeAccuracy, ShippingStreet, Sic, SicDesc, Site, SystemModstamp, TickerSymbol, Type , Website, ( SELECT Id , Name , AccountId, Amount, CampaignId, CloseDate, CreatedById, Type FROM Opportunities), ( SELECT Id , Name , AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, Website FROM ChildAccounts) FROM Account WHERE Name LIKE 'a%' OR Name LIKE 'b%' OR Name LIKE 'c%' SELECT Id , Name , AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, BillingCity, BillingCountry, BillingGeocodeAccuracy, ShippingStreet, Sic, SicDesc, Site, SystemModstamp, TickerSymbol, Type , Website, ( SELECT Id , Name , AccountId, Amount, CampaignId, CloseDate, CreatedById, Type FROM Opportunities ), ( SELECT Id , Name , AccountNumber, AccountSource, AnnualRevenue, BillingAddress, Website FROM ChildAccounts ) FROM Account WHERE Name LIKE 'a%' OR Name LIKE 'b%' OR Name LIKE 'c%'

CLI

If you install globally, you can use the cli

Available Commands

soql-parser-js --help

soql-parser-js parse --help

soql-parser-js compose --help

soql-parser-js format --help

Examples

Parse

soql-parser-js parse "SELECT Id FROM Account"

{ "fields" :[{ "type" : "Field" , "field" : "Id" }], "sObject" : "Account" }

Compose

soql-parser-js compose "{\"fields\":[{\"type\":\"Field\",\"field\":\"Id\"}],\"sObject\":\"Account\"}"

SELECT Id FROM Account

soql-parser-js compose "{\"fields\":[{\"type\":\"Field\",\"field\":\"Id\"}],\"sObject\":\"Account\"}" --json or -j

{ "query" : "SELECT Id FROM Account" }

Format

soql-parser-js format "SELECT Name, COUNT(Id) FROM Account GROUP BY Name HAVING COUNT(Id) > 1"

SELECT Name, COUNT(Id) FROM Account GROUP BY Name HAVING COUNT(Id) > 1

soql-parser-js format "SELECT Name, COUNT(Id) FROM Account GROUP BY Name HAVING COUNT(Id) > 1 -j

{ "query" : "SELECT Name, COUNT(Id)

FROM Account

GROUP BY Name

HAVING COUNT(Id) > 1" }

Is Valid

soql-parser-js valid "SELECT Id FROM Account"

true

soql-parser-js valid "SELECT Id invalid FROM Account"

ℹ️ this returns an exit code of 1

false

soql-parser-js valid "SELECT Id FROM Account -j

{ "isValid" : true }

soql-parser-js valid "SELECT Id invalid invalid FROM Account -j

ℹ️ this returns an exit code of 0

{ "isValid" : false }

List of options

soql-parser-js --help

Usage: soql-parser-js [options] [ command ] Options: -h, -- help output usage information Commands: parse [options] <query> compose [options] <query> format [options] <query> valid <query>

soql-parser-js parse --help

Usage: parse [options] <query> Options: -a, --allow-apex allow apex bind variables -i, --ignore-errors ignore parse errors, return as much of query as possible -h, -- help output usage information

soql-parser-js compose --help

Usage: compose [options] <query> Options: -f, --format format output -i --indent <chars> number of tab characters to indent (default: 1) -m --line-length <chars> max number of characters per lins (default: 60) -s --subquery-parens-new-line subquery parens on own line -k --keywords-new-line new line after keywords -j, --json output as JSON -h, -- help output usage information

soql-parser-js format --help

Usage: format [options] <query> Options: -i --indent <chars> number of tab characters to indent (default: 1) -m --line-length <chars> max number of characters per lins (default: 60) -s --subquery-parens-new-line subquery parens on own line -k --keywords-new-line new line after keywords -j, --json output as JSON -h, -- help output usage information

soql-parser-js valid --help

Usage: valid [options] <query> Options: -j, --json output as JSON -h, -- help output usage information

Data Models

Query

export type LogicalOperator = 'AND' | 'OR' | 'NOT' ; export type Operator = '=' | '!=' | '<=' | '>=' | '>' | '<' | 'LIKE' | 'IN' | 'NOT IN' | 'INCLUDES' | 'EXCLUDES' ; export type FieldTypeOfConditionType = 'WHEN' | 'ELSE' ; export type GroupSelector = 'ABOVE' | 'AT' | 'BELOW' | 'ABOVE_OR_BELOW' ; export type ForClause = 'VIEW' | 'UPDATE' | 'REFERENCE' ; export type UpdateClause = 'TRACKING' | 'VIEWSTAT' ; export type LiteralType = | 'STRING' | 'INTEGER' | 'DECIMAL' | 'INTEGER_WITH_CURRENCY_PREFIX' | 'DECIMAL_WITH_CURRENCY_PREFIX' | 'BOOLEAN' | 'NULL' | 'DATETIME' | 'DATE' | 'DATE_LITERAL' | 'DATE_N_LITERAL' | 'APEX_BIND_VARIABLE' ; export type FieldType = | Field | FieldWithAlias | FieldFunctionExpression | FieldRelationship | FieldRelationshipWithAlias | FieldSubquery | FieldTypeOf; export type OrderByCriterion = 'ASC' | 'DESC' ; export type NullsOrder = 'FIRST' | 'LAST' ; export type GroupByType = 'CUBE' | 'ROLLUP' ; export type DateLiteral = | 'YESTERDAY' | 'TODAY' | 'TOMORROW' | 'LAST_WEEK' | 'THIS_WEEK' | 'NEXT_WEEK' | 'LAST_MONTH' | 'THIS_MONTH' | 'NEXT_MONTH' | 'LAST_90_DAYS' | 'NEXT_90_DAYS' | 'THIS_QUARTER' | 'LAST_QUARTER' | 'NEXT_QUARTER' | 'THIS_YEAR' | 'LAST_YEAR' | 'NEXT_YEAR' | 'THIS_FISCAL_QUARTER' | 'LAST_FISCAL_QUARTER' | 'NEXT_FISCAL_QUARTER' | 'THIS_FISCAL_YEAR' | 'LAST_FISCAL_YEAR' | 'NEXT_FISCAL_YEAR' ; export type DateNLiteral = | 'YESTERDAY' | 'NEXT_N_DAYS' | 'LAST_N_DAYS' | 'N_DAYS_AGO' | 'NEXT_N_WEEKS' | 'LAST_N_WEEKS' | 'N_WEEKS_AGO' | 'NEXT_N_MONTHS' | 'LAST_N_MONTHS' | 'N_MONTHS_AGO' | 'NEXT_N_QUARTERS' | 'LAST_N_QUARTERS' | 'N_QUARTERS_AGO' | 'NEXT_N_YEARS' | 'LAST_N_YEARS' | 'N_YEARS_AGO' | 'NEXT_N_FISCAL_QUARTERS' | 'LAST_N_FISCAL_QUARTERS' | 'N_FISCAL_QUARTERS_AGO' | 'NEXT_N_FISCAL_YEARS' | 'LAST_N_FISCAL_YEARS' | 'N_FISCAL_YEARS_AGO' ; export interface Field { type : 'Field' ; field: string ; alias?: string ; } export interface FieldWithAlias extends Field { objectPrefix: string ; rawValue: string ; } export interface FieldFunctionExpression { type : 'FieldFunctionExpression' ; functionName: string ; parameters: ( string | FieldFunctionExpression)[]; alias?: string ; isAggregateFn?: boolean ; rawValue?: string ; } export interface FieldRelationship { type : 'FieldRelationship' ; field: string ; relationships: string []; rawValue?: string ; } export interface FieldRelationshipWithAlias extends FieldRelationship { objectPrefix: string ; alias: string ; } export interface FieldSubquery { type : 'FieldSubquery' ; subquery: Subquery; } export interface FieldTypeOf { type : 'FieldTypeof' ; field: string ; conditions: FieldTypeOfCondition[]; } export interface FieldTypeOfCondition { type : FieldTypeOfConditionType; objectType?: string ; fieldList: string []; } export interface QueryBase { fields: FieldType[]; sObjectAlias?: string ; usingScope?: string ; where?: WhereClause; limit?: number ; offset?: number ; groupBy?: GroupByClause; orderBy?: OrderByClause | OrderByClause[]; withDataCategory?: WithDataCategoryClause; withSecurityEnforced?: boolean ; for ?: ForClause; update?: UpdateClause; } export interface Query extends QueryBase { sObject: string ; } export interface Subquery extends QueryBase { relationshipName: string ; sObjectPrefix?: string []; } export type WhereClause = WhereClauseWithoutOperator | WhereClauseWithRightCondition; export interface WhereClauseWithoutOperator { left: ConditionWithValueQuery; } export interface WhereClauseWithRightCondition extends WhereClauseWithoutOperator { operator: LogicalOperator; right: WhereClause; } export type Condition = | ValueCondition | ValueWithDateLiteralCondition | ValueWithDateNLiteralCondition | ValueFunctionCondition | NegationCondition; export type ConditionWithValueQuery = Condition | ValueQueryCondition; export interface OptionalParentheses { openParen?: number ; closeParen?: number ; } export interface ValueCondition extends OptionalParentheses { field: string ; operator: Operator; value: string | string []; literalType?: LiteralType | LiteralType[]; } export interface ValueWithDateLiteralCondition extends OptionalParentheses { field: string ; operator: Operator; value: DateLiteral | DateLiteral[]; literalType?: 'DATE_LITERAL' | 'DATE_LITERAL' []; } export interface ValueWithDateNLiteralCondition extends OptionalParentheses { field: string ; operator: Operator; value: string | string []; literalType?: 'DATE_N_LITERAL' | 'DATE_N_LITERAL' []; dateLiteralVariable: number | number []; } export interface ValueQueryCondition extends OptionalParentheses { field: string ; operator: Operator; valueQuery: Query; } export interface ValueFunctionCondition extends OptionalParentheses { fn: FunctionExp; operator: Operator; value: string | string []; literalType?: LiteralType | LiteralType[]; } export interface NegationCondition { openParen: number ; } export type OrderByClause = OrderByFieldClause | OrderByFnClause; export interface OrderByOptionalFieldsClause { order?: OrderByCriterion; nulls?: NullsOrder; } export interface OrderByFieldClause extends OrderByOptionalFieldsClause { field: string ; } export interface OrderByFnClause extends OrderByOptionalFieldsClause { fn: FunctionExp; } export type GroupByClause = GroupByFieldClause | GroupByFnClause; export interface GroupByOptionalFieldsClause { having?: HavingClause; } export interface GroupByFieldClause extends GroupByOptionalFieldsClause { field: string | string []; } export interface GroupByFnClause extends GroupByOptionalFieldsClause { fn: FunctionExp; } export type HavingClause = HavingClauseWithoutOperator | HavingClauseWithRightCondition; export interface HavingClauseWithoutOperator { left: Condition; } export interface HavingClauseWithRightCondition extends HavingClauseWithoutOperator { operator: LogicalOperator; right: HavingClause; } export interface FunctionExp { rawValue?: string ; functionName?: string ; alias?: string ; parameters?: ( string | FunctionExp)[]; isAggregateFn?: boolean ; } export interface WithDataCategoryClause { conditions: WithDataCategoryCondition[]; } export interface WithDataCategoryCondition { groupName: string ; selector: GroupSelector; parameters: string []; }

Contributing

All contributions are welcome on the project. Please read the contribution guidelines.