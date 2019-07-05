This is a simplification of the Sonos implementation of UPnP for the node.js stack. This library will allow you to interact with your sonos system with simple commands like play, pause, next etc, but is expected to be ran at all times because it keeps track of the players.

1.0.0 is totally rewritten to be promised based!

For example integrations, please see the following projects:

https://github.com/jishi/node-sonos-http-api

https://github.com/jishi/node-sonos-web-controller (old version)

Options

Contributions

If you are sending a pull request, please run:

npm test

Before submitting it, to validate syntax with jscs and run the few tests in there. Thank you!