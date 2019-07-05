openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sd

sonos-discovery

by Jimmy Shimizu
1.7.3 (see all)

Simplified framework for Sonos built on node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

243

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

node-sonos-discovery

This is a simplification of the Sonos implementation of UPnP for the node.js stack. This library will allow you to interact with your sonos system with simple commands like play, pause, next etc, but is expected to be ran at all times because it keeps track of the players.

1.0.0 is totally rewritten to be promised based!

For example integrations, please see the following projects:

https://github.com/jishi/node-sonos-http-api

https://github.com/jishi/node-sonos-web-controller (old version)

Options

Contributions

If you are sending a pull request, please run:

npm test

Before submitting it, to validate syntax with jscs and run the few tests in there. Thank you!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial