Control your Sonos devices with JavaScript (node.js)

node-sonos gives you the power to control all your Sonos devices from your own apps in JavaScript. Automatically discover your devices on the network and control the playback and queue with instant events announcing change.

Features

Device Discovery

Queue Control

Volume Control

Spotify Support

Radio

Change Events

Install

Published versions (recommended)

npm install sonos

From the repo, living on the edge

$ npm install git:

Quick Start

Discovering Devices

const { DeviceDiscovery } = require ( 'sonos' ) DeviceDiscovery( ( device ) => { console .log( 'found device at ' + device.host) device.setMuted( true ) .then( d => console .log( ` ${d.host} now muted` )) }) DeviceDiscovery().once( 'DeviceAvailable' , (device) => { console .log( 'found device at ' + device.host) device.getAllGroups().then( groups => { groups.forEach( group => { console .log(group.Name); }) }) })

Discovering devices async

const DeviceDiscovery = require ( 'sonos' ).AsyncDeviceDiscovery let discovery = new DeviceDiscovery() discovery.discover().then( ( device, model ) => { })

Controlling Known Devices

const { Sonos } = require ( 'sonos' ) const device = new Sonos( '192.168.1.56' ); device.play() .then( () => console .log( 'now playing' )) device.getVolume() .then( ( volume ) => console .log( `current volume = ${volume} ` ))

API

DeviceDiscovery([options], [deviceAvailableListener])

Class: DeviceDiscovery([options]) Event: 'DeviceAvailable' destroy()

Class: 'AsyncDeviceDiscovery' discover([options]) discoverMultiple([options])

Class: Sonos(host, [port]) currentTrack() deviceDescription() flush() getCurrentState() getLEDState() getMusicLibrary(search, options) getMuted() getTopology() Doesn't work if you upgraded to Sonos v9.1. Check-out getAllGroups() for some replacement. getVolume() getZoneAttrs() getZoneInfo() getQueue() next() parseDIDL(didl) pause() play(uri) togglePlayback() previous() queue(uri, positionInQueue) queueNext(uri) request(endpoint, action, body, responseTag) seek(seconds) setLEDState(desiredState) setMuted(muted) setName(name) getPlayMode() setPlayMode(mode) setVolume(volume) stop() setSpotifyRegion(region) alarmClockService() ListAlarms() PatchAlarm(id,options) SetAlarm(id,enabled) joinGroup(otherDeviceName) leaveGroup() getAllGroups() startListening(options) stopListening() Event: 'CurrentTrack' Event: 'NextTrack' Event: 'PlayState' and 'PlaybackStopped' Event: 'AVTransport' Event: 'Volume' Event: 'Muted' Event: 'RenderingControl'



Documentation

We tried to add jsdoc info to all functions, and generate documentation from it. /docs

Examples

Additional examples can be found in the /examples directory within the repository.

In The Wild

node-sonos in use across the interwebs. Missing yours? Add it and send us a pull request!

Apps

AirSonos - Apple AirPlay (iOS, OS X) support to all Sonos devices on a network.

- Apple AirPlay (iOS, OS X) support to all Sonos devices on a network. sonos-cli - Command Line Interface for Sonos

- Command Line Interface for Sonos sonos2mqtt - Bridge between Sonos and an MQTT server

- Bridge between Sonos and an MQTT server homebridge-zp - Homebridge plugin for Sonos ZonePlayer

- Homebridge plugin for Sonos ZonePlayer ZenMusic - Control Sonos thru #Slack!

- Control Sonos thru #Slack! gladys-sonos - Control Sonos with Gladys a Raspberry Pi Home Assistant

- Control Sonos with Gladys a Raspberry Pi Home Assistant sonos-web - Sonos controller for your web browser

- Sonos controller for your web browser BudgieStream - Stream system output to Sonos

Writeups

How we gave our studio WWE-style entrances using iBeacons and Sonos - A technical run-down of using futuristic technology for sheer entertainment value

Maintainers

Ben Evans (@bencevans)

Stephen Wan (@stephen)

Marshall T. Rose (@mrose17)

Stephan van Rooij (@svrooij)

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome! You can get added by mentioning the @all-contributors bot in a pr or issue.

If we missed you, just go to your (closed) issue or pr and mention the bot to get added.

Issues

If you got discovered an issue with this library, please check the issue-tracker. And create an issue if your problem isn't discovered by someone else. If you want to contribute something check out these 'help-wanted' issues.

Questions

The best place to ask your questions is in Discord, we are there to help you. Join us on Discord.

Unsupported sonos features

There is a great other library to control Sonos with Python, they also have a great list of all possible soap actions here. So if you have anything that you cannot do with node-sonos but that you can with the official app. You could have a look in the above list, or use wireshark to investigate the protocol.

NPM publish

We try to react to all pull-requests, but if you think we don't respond in time, please don't create a 'sonos-by-xyz' or a 'node-sonos-by-xyz' package on NPM. This might lead to people installing the wrong version.

If you want to publish your own version, please do it as a user-scoped eg. @svrooij/sonos package.

Change the top of the readme to state your specific changes. Change the name of the project to @npm_username/sonos Publish it to npm npm publish --access=public

Development

If you want to make this library better, you can follow these steps.

Create a fork Make changes (optional) Create tests for the feature or the bug, see sonos.test.js. Run SONOS_HOST=192.168.x.x npm run test to test your code (against an actual sonos device, change the ip) Check-in your code in a single commit. Make sure your commit starts with fix: for a bugfix or feat: for a new feature followed by a short description. You can also follow with an empty line followed by a more details description. Send a pull-request Hold-on, we will be checking them.

If you already had a fork, make sure it is updated with the latest master so things don't get complicated when we want to merge the PR.

git remote add upstream https://github.com/bencevans/node-sonos.git git fetch upstream git checkout master git rebase upstream/master git push origin

Licence

MIT © Ben Evans