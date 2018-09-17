openbase logo
sono

by Stinkstudios
2.1.6

A simple yet powerful JavaScript library for working with Web Audio

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

sono

NPM version Build Status

A simple yet powerful JavaScript library for working with Web Audio

http://stinkstudios.github.io/sono/

Features

  • Full audio management including loading, playback, effects and processing
  • Abstracts differences across browsers such as file types and Web Audio support
  • Web Audio effects such as 3d positioning, reverb and frequency analysis
  • Handles inputs from audio files, media elements, microphone, oscillators and scripts
  • Falls back to HTMLAudioElement where Web Audio is not supported (e.g. IE 11 and less)
  • Pauses and resumes audio playback on page visibility changes
  • Handles initial touch to unlock media playback on mobile devices

Installation

npm i -S sono

Usage

import sono from 'sono';
import 'sono/effects';
import 'sono/utils';

const sound = sono.create('boom.mp3');
sound.effects = [sono.echo(), sono.reverb()];
sound.play();

Documentation

Getting started

Sounds

Effects

Controls

Loading

Utils

Dev setup

Install dependencies

npm i

Run tests

npm i -g karma-cli
npm test

Run examples

npm run examples

Build bundles

npm run build

Watch and test

npm start

