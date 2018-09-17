sono

A simple yet powerful JavaScript library for working with Web Audio

http://stinkstudios.github.io/sono/

Features

Full audio management including loading, playback, effects and processing

Abstracts differences across browsers such as file types and Web Audio support

Web Audio effects such as 3d positioning, reverb and frequency analysis

Handles inputs from audio files, media elements, microphone, oscillators and scripts

Falls back to HTMLAudioElement where Web Audio is not supported (e.g. IE 11 and less)

Pauses and resumes audio playback on page visibility changes

Handles initial touch to unlock media playback on mobile devices

Installation

npm i -S sono

Usage

import sono from 'sono' ; import 'sono/effects' ; import 'sono/utils' ; const sound = sono.create( 'boom.mp3' ); sound.effects = [sono.echo(), sono.reverb()]; sound.play();

Documentation

Dev setup

Install dependencies

npm i

Run tests

npm i -g karma-cli npm test

Run examples

npm run examples

Build bundles

npm run build

Watch and test