sono
A simple yet powerful JavaScript library for working with Web Audio
http://stinkstudios.github.io/sono/
Features
- Full audio management including loading, playback, effects and processing
- Abstracts differences across browsers such as file types and Web Audio support
- Web Audio effects such as 3d positioning, reverb and frequency analysis
- Handles inputs from audio files, media elements, microphone, oscillators and scripts
- Falls back to HTMLAudioElement where Web Audio is not supported (e.g. IE 11 and less)
- Pauses and resumes audio playback on page visibility changes
- Handles initial touch to unlock media playback on mobile devices
Installation
npm i -S sono
Usage
import sono from 'sono';
import 'sono/effects';
import 'sono/utils';
const sound = sono.create('boom.mp3');
sound.effects = [sono.echo(), sono.reverb()];
sound.play();
Documentation
Dev setup
Install dependencies
npm i
Run tests
npm i -g karma-cli
npm test
Run examples
npm run examples
Build bundles
npm run build
Watch and test
npm start