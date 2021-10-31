Sonic Channel integration for Node. Used in pair with Sonic, the fast, lightweight and schema-less search backend.

Sonic Channel lets you manage your Sonic search index, from your NodeJS code. Query your index and get search results, push entries to your index and pop them programmatically.

How to install?

Include sonic-channel in your package.json dependencies.

Alternatively, you can run npm install sonic-channel --save .

How to use?

1️⃣ Search channel

1. Create the connection

node-sonic-channel can be instanciated in search mode as such:

var SonicChannelSearch = require ( "sonic-channel" ).Search; var sonicChannelSearch = new SonicChannelSearch({ host : "::1" , port : 1491 , auth : "SecretPassword" }).connect({ connected : function ( ) { console .info( "Sonic Channel succeeded to connect to host (search)." ); }, disconnected : function ( ) { console .error( "Sonic Channel is now disconnected (search)." ); }, timeout : function ( ) { console .error( "Sonic Channel connection timed out (search)." ); }, retrying : function ( ) { console .error( "Trying to reconnect to Sonic Channel (search)..." ); }, error : function ( error ) { console .error( "Sonic Channel failed to connect to host (search)." , error); } });

2. Query the search index

Use the same sonicChannelSearch instance to query the search index:

sonicChannelSearch.query( "messages" , "default" , "valerian saliou" ) .then( function ( results ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

3. Teardown connection

If you need to teardown an ongoing connection to Sonic, use:

sonicChannelSearch.close() .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

2️⃣ Ingest channel

1. Create the connection

node-sonic-channel can be instanciated in ingest mode as such:

var SonicChannelIngest = require ( "sonic-channel" ).Ingest; var sonicChannelIngest = new SonicChannelIngest({ host : "::1" , port : 1491 , auth : "SecretPassword" }).connect({ connected : function ( ) { console .info( "Sonic Channel succeeded to connect to host (ingest)." ); }, disconnected : function ( ) { console .error( "Sonic Channel is now disconnected (ingest)." ); }, timeout : function ( ) { console .error( "Sonic Channel connection timed out (ingest)." ); }, retrying : function ( ) { console .error( "Trying to reconnect to Sonic Channel (ingest)..." ); }, error : function ( error ) { console .error( "Sonic Channel failed to connect to host (ingest)." , error); } });

2. Manage the search index

Use the same sonicChannelIngest instance to push text to the search index:

sonicChannelIngest.push( "messages" , "default" , "conversation:1" , "I met Valerian Saliou yesterday. Great fun!" ) .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

3. Teardown connection

If you need to teardown an ongoing connection to Sonic, use:

sonicChannelIngest.close() .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

3️⃣ Control channel

1. Create the connection

node-sonic-channel can be instanciated in control mode as such:

var SonicChannelControl = require ( "sonic-channel" ).Control; var sonicChannelControl = new SonicChannelControl({ host : "::1" , port : 1491 , auth : "SecretPassword" }).connect({ connected : function ( ) { console .info( "Sonic Channel succeeded to connect to host (control)." ); }, disconnected : function ( ) { console .error( "Sonic Channel is now disconnected (control)." ); }, timeout : function ( ) { console .error( "Sonic Channel connection timed out (control)." ); }, retrying : function ( ) { console .error( "Trying to reconnect to Sonic Channel (control)..." ); }, error : function ( error ) { console .error( "Sonic Channel failed to connect to host (control)." , error); } });

2. Administrate your Sonic server

You may use the same sonicChannelControl instance to administrate your Sonic server.

3. Teardown connection

If you need to teardown an ongoing connection to Sonic, use:

sonicChannelControl.close() .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

List of channel methods

For details on argument values, see the Sonic Channel Protocol specification.

Search channel

sonicChannelSearch.query(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, terms_text<string>, [options{limit<number>, offset<number>, lang<string>}<object>]?) ➡️ Promise(results<object>, error<object>)

➡️ sonicChannelSearch.suggest(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, word_text<string>, [options{limit<number>}<object>]?) ➡️ Promise(results<object>, error<object>)

Ingest channel

sonicChannelIngest.push(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, object_id<string>, text<string>, [options{lang<string>}<object>]?) ➡️ Promise(_, error<object>)

➡️ sonicChannelIngest.pop(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, object_id<string>, text<string>) ➡️ Promise(count<number>, error<object>)

➡️ sonicChannelIngest.count<number>(collection_id<string>, [bucket_id<string>]?, [object_id<string>]?) ➡️ Promise(count<number>, error<object>)

➡️ sonicChannelIngest.flushc(collection_id<string>) ➡️ Promise(count<number>, error<object>)

➡️ sonicChannelIngest.flushb(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>) ➡️ Promise(count<number>, error<object>)

➡️ sonicChannelIngest.flusho(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, object_id<string>) ➡️ Promise(count<number>, error<object>)

Control channel

sonicChannelControl.trigger(action<string>, [data<string>]?) ➡️ Promise(_, error<object>)

➡️ sonicChannelControl.info() ➡️ Promise(results<object>, error<object>)

What is Sonic?

ℹ️ Wondering what Sonic is? Check out valeriansaliou/sonic.

How is it linked to Sonic?

node-sonic-channel maintains persistent TCP connections to the Sonic network interfaces that are listening on your running Sonic instance. In case node-sonic-channel gets disconnected from Sonic, it will retry to connect once the connection is established again.