Sonic Channel integration for Node. Used in pair with Sonic, the fast, lightweight and schema-less search backend.
Sonic Channel lets you manage your Sonic search index, from your NodeJS code. Query your index and get search results, push entries to your index and pop them programmatically.
Include
sonic-channel in your
package.json dependencies.
Alternatively, you can run
npm install sonic-channel --save.
node-sonic-channel can be instanciated in search mode as such:
var SonicChannelSearch = require("sonic-channel").Search;
var sonicChannelSearch = new SonicChannelSearch({
host : "::1", // Or '127.0.0.1' if you are still using IPv4
port : 1491, // Default port is '1491'
auth : "SecretPassword" // Authentication password (if any)
}).connect({
connected : function() {
// Connected handler
console.info("Sonic Channel succeeded to connect to host (search).");
},
disconnected : function() {
// Disconnected handler
console.error("Sonic Channel is now disconnected (search).");
},
timeout : function() {
// Timeout handler
console.error("Sonic Channel connection timed out (search).");
},
retrying : function() {
// Retry handler
console.error("Trying to reconnect to Sonic Channel (search)...");
},
error : function(error) {
// Failure handler
console.error("Sonic Channel failed to connect to host (search).", error);
}
});
Use the same
sonicChannelSearch instance to query the search index:
sonicChannelSearch.query("messages", "default", "valerian saliou")
.then(function(results) {
// Query results come there
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Query errors come there
});
If you need to teardown an ongoing connection to Sonic, use:
sonicChannelSearch.close()
.then(function() {
// Close success handler
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Close errors come there
});
node-sonic-channel can be instanciated in ingest mode as such:
var SonicChannelIngest = require("sonic-channel").Ingest;
var sonicChannelIngest = new SonicChannelIngest({
host : "::1", // Or '127.0.0.1' if you are still using IPv4
port : 1491, // Default port is '1491'
auth : "SecretPassword" // Authentication password (if any)
}).connect({
connected : function() {
// Connected handler
console.info("Sonic Channel succeeded to connect to host (ingest).");
},
disconnected : function() {
// Disconnected handler
console.error("Sonic Channel is now disconnected (ingest).");
},
timeout : function() {
// Timeout handler
console.error("Sonic Channel connection timed out (ingest).");
},
retrying : function() {
// Retry handler
console.error("Trying to reconnect to Sonic Channel (ingest)...");
},
error : function(error) {
// Failure handler
console.error("Sonic Channel failed to connect to host (ingest).", error);
}
});
Use the same
sonicChannelIngest instance to push text to the search index:
sonicChannelIngest.push("messages", "default", "conversation:1", "I met Valerian Saliou yesterday. Great fun!")
.then(function() {
// Push success handler
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Push errors come there
});
If you need to teardown an ongoing connection to Sonic, use:
sonicChannelIngest.close()
.then(function() {
// Close success handler
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Close errors come there
});
node-sonic-channel can be instanciated in control mode as such:
var SonicChannelControl = require("sonic-channel").Control;
var sonicChannelControl = new SonicChannelControl({
host : "::1", // Or '127.0.0.1' if you are still using IPv4
port : 1491, // Default port is '1491'
auth : "SecretPassword" // Authentication password (if any)
}).connect({
connected : function() {
// Connected handler
console.info("Sonic Channel succeeded to connect to host (control).");
},
disconnected : function() {
// Disconnected handler
console.error("Sonic Channel is now disconnected (control).");
},
timeout : function() {
// Timeout handler
console.error("Sonic Channel connection timed out (control).");
},
retrying : function() {
// Retry handler
console.error("Trying to reconnect to Sonic Channel (control)...");
},
error : function(error) {
// Failure handler
console.error("Sonic Channel failed to connect to host (control).", error);
}
});
You may use the same
sonicChannelControl instance to administrate your Sonic server.
If you need to teardown an ongoing connection to Sonic, use:
sonicChannelControl.close()
.then(function() {
// Close success handler
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Close errors come there
});
For details on argument values, see the Sonic Channel Protocol specification.
sonicChannelSearch.query(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, terms_text<string>, [options{limit<number>, offset<number>, lang<string>}<object>]?) ➡️
Promise(results<object>, error<object>)
sonicChannelSearch.suggest(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, word_text<string>, [options{limit<number>}<object>]?) ➡️
Promise(results<object>, error<object>)
sonicChannelIngest.push(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, object_id<string>, text<string>, [options{lang<string>}<object>]?) ➡️
Promise(_, error<object>)
sonicChannelIngest.pop(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, object_id<string>, text<string>) ➡️
Promise(count<number>, error<object>)
sonicChannelIngest.count<number>(collection_id<string>, [bucket_id<string>]?, [object_id<string>]?) ➡️
Promise(count<number>, error<object>)
sonicChannelIngest.flushc(collection_id<string>) ➡️
Promise(count<number>, error<object>)
sonicChannelIngest.flushb(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>) ➡️
Promise(count<number>, error<object>)
sonicChannelIngest.flusho(collection_id<string>, bucket_id<string>, object_id<string>) ➡️
Promise(count<number>, error<object>)
sonicChannelControl.trigger(action<string>, [data<string>]?) ➡️
Promise(_, error<object>)
sonicChannelControl.info() ➡️
Promise(results<object>, error<object>)
ℹ️ Wondering what Sonic is? Check out valeriansaliou/sonic.
node-sonic-channel maintains persistent TCP connections to the Sonic network interfaces that are listening on your running Sonic instance. In case
node-sonic-channel gets disconnected from Sonic, it will retry to connect once the connection is established again.
You can configure the connection details of your Sonic instance when initializing
node-sonic-channel from your code; via the Sonic host and port.