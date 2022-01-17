Extremely fast utf8-only stream implementation to write to files and file descriptors.
This implementation is partial, but support backpressure and
.pipe() in is here.
However, it is 2-3x faster than Node Core
fs.createWriteStream():
benchSonic*1000: 1916.904ms
benchSonicSync*1000: 8605.265ms
benchSonic4k*1000: 1965.231ms
benchSonicSync4k*1000: 1588.224ms
benchCore*1000: 5851.959ms
benchConsole*1000: 7605.713ms
Note that sync mode without buffering is slower than a Node Core WritableStream, however
this mode matches the expected behavior of
console.log().
Note that if this is used to log to a windows terminal (
cmd.exe or
powershell), it is needed to run
chcp 65001 in the terminal to
correctly display utf-8 characters, see
chcp for more details.
npm i sonic-boom
'use strict'
const SonicBoom = require('sonic-boom')
const sonic = new SonicBoom({ fd: process.stdout.fd }) // or { dest: '/path/to/destination' }
for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
sonic.write('hello sonic\n')
}
Creates a new instance of SonicBoom.
The options are:
fd: a file descriptor, something that is returned by
fs.open or
fs.openSync.
dest: a string that is a path to a file to be written to (mode controlled by the
append option).
minLength: the minimum length of the internal buffer that is
required to be full before flushing.
maxLength: the maximum length of the internal buffer. If a write operation would cause the buffer
to exceed
maxLength, the data written is dropped and a
drop event is emitted with the dropped data
sync: perform writes synchronously (similar to
console.log).
append: appends writes to dest file instead of truncating it (default
true).
mode: specify the creating file
mode (see fs.open() from Node.js core).
mkdir: ensure directory for dest file exists when
true (default
false).
retryEAGAIN(err, writeBufferLen, remainingBufferLen): a function that will be called when sonic-boom
write/writeSync/flushSync encounters a EAGAIN error. If the return value is
true sonic-boom will retry the operation, otherwise it will bubble the
error.
err is the error that caused this function to be called,
writeBufferLen is the length of the buffer sonic-boom tried to write, and
remainingBufferLen is the length of the remaining buffer sonic-boom didn't try to write.
For
sync:false a
SonicBoom instance will emit the
'ready' event when a file descriptor is available.
For
sync:true this is not relevant because the
'ready' event will be fired when the
SonicBoom instance is created, before it can be subscribed to.
Writes the string to the file. It will return false to signal the producer to slow down.
Writes the current buffer to the file if a write was not in progress.
Do nothing if
minLength is zero or if it is already writing.
Reopen the file in place, useful for log rotation.
Example:
const stream = new SonicBoom('./my.log')
process.on('SIGUSR2', function () {
stream.reopen()
})
Flushes the buffered data synchronously. This is a costly operation.
Closes the stream, the data will be flushed down asynchronously
Closes the stream immediately, the data is not flushed.
MIT