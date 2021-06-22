sonarqube-scanner makes it very easy to trigger SonarQube
/ SonarCloud analyses on a JavaScript code base, without needing
to install any specific tool or (Java) runtime.
This module is analyzed on SonarCloud.
This package is available on npm as:
sonarqube-scanner
To add code analysis to your build files, simply add the package to your project dev dependencies:
npm install -D sonarqube-scanner
To install the scanner globally and be able to run analyses on the command line:
npm install -g sonarqube-scanner
Prerequisite: you've installed the package as a dev dependency.
The following example shows how to run an analysis on a JavaScript project, and pushing the results to a SonarQube instance:
const scanner = require('sonarqube-scanner');
scanner(
{
serverUrl : 'https://sonarqube.mycompany.com',
token : "019d1e2e04eefdcd0caee1468f39a45e69d33d3f",
options: {
'sonar.projectName': 'My App',
'sonar.projectDescription': 'Description for "My App" project...',
'sonar.sources': 'src',
'sonar.tests': 'specs'
}
},
() => process.exit()
)
Syntax: sonarqube-scanner (
parameters, [
callback] )
Arguments
parameters Map
serverUrl String (optional) The URL of the SonarQube server. Defaults to http://localhost:9000
token String (optional) The token used to connect to the SonarQube/SonarCloud server. Empty by default.
options Map (optional) Used to pass extra parameters for the analysis. See the official documentation for more details.
callback Function (optional)
Callback (the execution of the analysis is asynchronous).
Prerequisite: you've installed the package globally.
If you want to run an analysis without having to configure anything in the first place, simply run the
sonar-scanner command. The following
example assumes that you have installed SonarQube locally:
cd my-project
sonar-scanner
Specifying properties/settings
If there's a
package.json file in the folder, it will be read to feed the analysis with basic information (like project name or version)
If there's a
sonar-project.properties file in the folder, it will behave like the original SonarScanner
Additional analysis parameters can be passed on the command line using the standard
-Dsonar.xxx=yyy syntax
Example:
sonar-scanner -Dsonar.host.url=https://myserver.com -Dsonar.login=019d1e2e04e
You can install manually the standard SonarScanner, which requires to have a Java Runtime Environment available too (Java 8+). Once this is done, you can replace the 2nd line of the example by:
var scanner = require('sonarqube-scanner').customScanner;
You are probably relying on Alpine for your Docker image, and Alpine does not include glibc by default. It needs to be installed manually.
Thanks to Philipp Eschenbach for troubleshooting this on issue #59.
By default, the scanner binaries are downloaded from
https://binaries.sonarsource.com/Distribution/sonar-scanner-cli/.
To use a custom mirror, set
$SONAR_SCANNER_MIRROR. Or download precise version with
$SONAR_SCANNER_VERSION
Example:
export SONAR_SCANNER_MIRROR=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/sonar-scanner/
export SONAR_SCANNER_VERSION=3.2.0.1227
or alternatively set variable in
.npmrc
sonar_scanner_mirror=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/sonar-scanner/
sonar_scanner_version=3.2.0.1227
By default, the scanner binaries are cached into
$HOME/.sonar/native-sonar-scanner folder.
To use a custom cache fodler instead of
$HOME, set
$SONAR_BINARY_CACHE.
Example:
export SONAR_BINARY_CACHE=/Users/myaccount/cache
or alternatively set variable in
.npmrc
sonar_binary_cache=/Users/myaccount/cache
sonarqube-scanner is licensed under the LGPL v3 License.