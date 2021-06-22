openbase logo
sonarqube-scanner

by Fabrice Bellingard
2.8.1 (see all)

SonarQube Scanner for the JavaScript world

Popularity

Downloads/wk

236K

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

9

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NPM module to run SonarQube/SonarCloud analyses

sonarqube-scanner makes it very easy to trigger SonarQube / SonarCloud analyses on a JavaScript code base, without needing to install any specific tool or (Java) runtime.

This module is analyzed on SonarCloud.

Build status Quality Gate Maintainability Reliability Security Releases Coverage Status

Installation

This package is available on npm as: sonarqube-scanner

To add code analysis to your build files, simply add the package to your project dev dependencies:

npm install -D sonarqube-scanner

To install the scanner globally and be able to run analyses on the command line:

npm install -g sonarqube-scanner

Usage: add code analysis to your build files

Prerequisite: you've installed the package as a dev dependency.

The following example shows how to run an analysis on a JavaScript project, and pushing the results to a SonarQube instance:

const scanner = require('sonarqube-scanner');

scanner(
  {
    serverUrl : 'https://sonarqube.mycompany.com',
    token : "019d1e2e04eefdcd0caee1468f39a45e69d33d3f",
    options: {
      'sonar.projectName': 'My App',
      'sonar.projectDescription': 'Description for "My App" project...',
      'sonar.sources': 'src',
      'sonar.tests': 'specs'
    }
  },
  () => process.exit()
)

Syntax: sonarqube-scanner ( parameters, [callback] )

Arguments

  • parameters Map
    • serverUrl String (optional) The URL of the SonarQube server. Defaults to http://localhost:9000
    • token String (optional) The token used to connect to the SonarQube/SonarCloud server. Empty by default.
    • options Map (optional) Used to pass extra parameters for the analysis. See the official documentation for more details.
  • callback Function (optional) Callback (the execution of the analysis is asynchronous).

Usage: run analyses on the command line

Prerequisite: you've installed the package globally.

If you want to run an analysis without having to configure anything in the first place, simply run the sonar-scanner command. The following example assumes that you have installed SonarQube locally:

cd my-project
sonar-scanner

Specifying properties/settings

  • If there's a package.json file in the folder, it will be read to feed the analysis with basic information (like project name or version)

  • If there's a sonar-project.properties file in the folder, it will behave like the original SonarScanner

  • Additional analysis parameters can be passed on the command line using the standard -Dsonar.xxx=yyy syntax

    • Example:

      sonar-scanner -Dsonar.host.url=https://myserver.com -Dsonar.login=019d1e2e04e

FAQ

I constantly get "Impossible to download and extract binary [...] In such situation, the best solution is to install the standard SonarScanner", what can I do?

You can install manually the standard SonarScanner, which requires to have a Java Runtime Environment available too (Java 8+). Once this is done, you can replace the 2nd line of the example by:

var scanner = require('sonarqube-scanner').customScanner;

In my Docker container, the scanner fails with ".../jre/bin/java: not found", how do I solve this?

You are probably relying on Alpine for your Docker image, and Alpine does not include glibc by default. It needs to be installed manually.

Thanks to Philipp Eschenbach for troubleshooting this on issue #59.

Download From Mirrors

By default, the scanner binaries are downloaded from https://binaries.sonarsource.com/Distribution/sonar-scanner-cli/. To use a custom mirror, set $SONAR_SCANNER_MIRROR. Or download precise version with $SONAR_SCANNER_VERSION

Example:

export SONAR_SCANNER_MIRROR=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/sonar-scanner/
export SONAR_SCANNER_VERSION=3.2.0.1227

or alternatively set variable in .npmrc

    sonar_scanner_mirror=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/sonar-scanner/
    sonar_scanner_version=3.2.0.1227

Specifying the cache folder

By default, the scanner binaries are cached into $HOME/.sonar/native-sonar-scanner folder. To use a custom cache fodler instead of $HOME, set $SONAR_BINARY_CACHE.

Example:

export SONAR_BINARY_CACHE=/Users/myaccount/cache

or alternatively set variable in .npmrc

    sonar_binary_cache=/Users/myaccount/cache

License

sonarqube-scanner is licensed under the LGPL v3 License.

