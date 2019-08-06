Sonar Web Front-End Reporters

sreporter is a Command-Line Interface to generate linters reporters for the SonarQube plugin.

Usage

There is two way of using sonar-web-frontend-reporters :

The Command-Line Interface way

The NodeJS way

Installation

$ npm install sonar-web-frontend-reporters -g // For CLI use $ npm install sonar-web-frontend-reporters --save-dev // For NodeJS use

Command-Line Interface

Launch the CLI by calling:

$ sreporter [options]

Options

The command line utility has several options. You can view the options by running eslint -h .

Usage: sreporter [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -c, --config <path> Use configuration from this file. Defaults to ./.sreporterrc --es5 launch CLI with ES5 backward compatibility

The Command-Line Interface uses a configuration file (default is .sreporterrc ) to define the reporters configuration. The configuration file is mandatory in order to use the CLI.

Default options are as follows:

{ "projectName" : "Sonar Web Front-End Reporter" , "csslint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.css" , "report" : "reports/sonar/csslint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".csslintrc" }, "sasslint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.scss" , "report" : "reports/sonar/scsslint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".sass-lint.yml" }, "sass-to-scsslint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.scss" , "report" : "reports/sonar/scsslint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".sass-lint.yml" }, "htmlhint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.html" , "report" : "reports/sonar/htmlhint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".htmlhintrc" }, "eslint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.js" , "report" : "reports/sonar/eslint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".eslintrc" , "ignorePath" : ".eslintignore" }, "eslintangular" : { "src" : "src/**/*.js" , "report" : "eslint-angular.json" , "rulesFile" : ".eslintrc" , "ignorePath" : ".eslintignore" }, "jshint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.js" , "report" : "reports/sonar/jshint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".jshintrc" }, "tslint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.ts" , "report" : "reports/sonar/tslint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".tslintrc" } }

Disabling a reporter

Disabling a reporter is as simple as removing it from the .sreporterrc file.

You can also set it's property to false :

{ "projectName" : "Sonar Web Front-End Reporter" , "csslint" : false }

ES5 backward compatibility

To use the CLI with older NodeJS versions, you can use the --es5 option:

$ sreporter --es5

NodeJS

You can launch all reporters:

const SonarWebReporters = require ( 'sonar-web-frontend-reporters' ).Reporters; let sonarWebReporters = new SonarWebReporters( 'Sonar Web Front-End Reporters' , { "csslint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.css" , "report" : "reports/sonar/csslint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".csslintrc" }, "htmlhint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.html" , "report" : "reports/sonar/htmlhint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".htmlhintrc" }, "eslint" : { "src" : "src/**/*.js" , "report" : "reports/sonar/eslint.json" , "rulesFile" : ".eslintrc" } }); sonarWebReporters.launchReporters( () => { console .log( 'All reporters have been processed' ); });

Or just one by one, e.g for CSSLint:

const CSSLintReporter = require ( 'sonar-web-frontend-reporters' ).CSSLintReporter; let cssLintReporter = new CSSLintReporter({ src : 'src/**/*.css' , report : 'reports/sonar/csslint.json' , rulesFile : '.csslintrc' }, 'Sonar Web Front-End Reporters' ); cssLintReporter.launch( () => { console .log( 'CSSLint reporter has been generated under reports/sonar/csslint.json' ); });

ES5 backward compatibility

To use it with older NodeJS versions, you can require the reporters this way:

var SonarWebReporters = require ( 'sonar-web-frontend-reporters/build/reporters' ); var CSSLintReporter = require ( 'sonar-web-frontend-reporters/build/reporters/csslint.reporter' );

Available reporters

CSSLint

SASSLint

SASSLint to SCSSLint (convert SASSLint rules to SCSSLint rules, because the SonarQube plugin doesn't support SASSLint rules)

HTMLHint

ESLint

ESLint for AngularJS

JSHint

TSLint

Migrating from 2.x to 3.x

2.x and 3.x versions aren't compatible one to another.

The main reasons for this 3.0 version were that:

We wanted to remove the Gulp abstraction and create a cleaner and more reusable/maintainable code in full ES6 ;

We needed to use it in a Webpack project and the integration wasn't that easy.

Warning: 3.x version is compatible with NodeJS version >= 6.5.0 with ES6 support and >= 4.4.5 with ES5 backward compatibility

You can still use the Gulp version by installing sonar-web-frontend-reporters@2.1.1 .

However, you can also use it with Gulp this way:

let CSSLintReporter = require ( 'sonar-web-frontend-reporters' ).CSSLintReporter; gulp.task( 'csslint:reporter' , (done) => { let cssLintReporter = new CSSLintReporter({ src : 'src/**/*.css' , report : 'reports/sonar/csslint.json' , rulesFile : '.csslintrc' }, 'Sonar Web Front-End Reporters' ); cssLintReporter.launch( () => done()); });

License

ISC License

Copyright (c) 2016 Groupe SII