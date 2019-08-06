openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sonar-web-frontend-reporters

by groupe-sii
3.4.0 (see all)

This is a repo of SII continuous integration build system dedicated to Front-end webapps.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

435

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

14

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sonar Web Front-End Reporters

Build Status NPM version

sreporter is a Command-Line Interface to generate linters reporters for the SonarQube plugin.

Usage

There is two way of using sonar-web-frontend-reporters:

  • The Command-Line Interface way
  • The NodeJS way

Installation

$ npm install sonar-web-frontend-reporters -g           // For CLI use
$ npm install sonar-web-frontend-reporters --save-dev   // For NodeJS use

Command-Line Interface

Launch the CLI by calling:

$ sreporter [options]

Options

The command line utility has several options. You can view the options by running eslint -h.

Usage: sreporter [options]

Options:

  -h, --help           output usage information
  -V, --version        output the version number
  -c, --config <path>  Use configuration from this file. Defaults to ./.sreporterrc
  --es5                launch CLI with ES5 backward compatibility

The Command-Line Interface uses a configuration file (default is .sreporterrc) to define the reporters configuration. The configuration file is mandatory in order to use the CLI.

Default options are as follows:

{
  "projectName": "Sonar Web Front-End Reporter",
  "csslint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.css",
    "report": "reports/sonar/csslint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".csslintrc"
  },
  "sasslint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.scss",
    "report": "reports/sonar/scsslint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".sass-lint.yml"
  },
  "sass-to-scsslint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.scss",
    "report": "reports/sonar/scsslint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".sass-lint.yml"
  },
  "htmlhint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.html",
    "report": "reports/sonar/htmlhint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".htmlhintrc"
  },
  "eslint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.js",
    "report": "reports/sonar/eslint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".eslintrc",
    "ignorePath": ".eslintignore"
  },
  "eslintangular": {
    "src": "src/**/*.js",
    "report": "eslint-angular.json",
    "rulesFile": ".eslintrc",
    "ignorePath": ".eslintignore"
  },
  "jshint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.js",
    "report": "reports/sonar/jshint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".jshintrc"
  },
  "tslint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.ts",
    "report": "reports/sonar/tslint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".tslintrc"
  }
}

Disabling a reporter

Disabling a reporter is as simple as removing it from the .sreporterrc file.

You can also set it's property to false:

{
  "projectName": "Sonar Web Front-End Reporter",
  "csslint": false
}

ES5 backward compatibility

To use the CLI with older NodeJS versions, you can use the --es5 option:

$ sreporter --es5

NodeJS

You can launch all reporters:

const SonarWebReporters = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters').Reporters;

let sonarWebReporters = new SonarWebReporters('Sonar Web Front-End Reporters', {
  "csslint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.css",
    "report": "reports/sonar/csslint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".csslintrc"
  },
  "htmlhint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.html",
    "report": "reports/sonar/htmlhint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".htmlhintrc"
  },
  "eslint": {
    "src": "src/**/*.js",
    "report": "reports/sonar/eslint.json",
    "rulesFile": ".eslintrc"
  }
});

sonarWebReporters.launchReporters(() => {
  console.log('All reporters have been processed');
});

Or just one by one, e.g for CSSLint:

const CSSLintReporter = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters').CSSLintReporter;

let cssLintReporter = new CSSLintReporter({
  src      : 'src/**/*.css',
  report   : 'reports/sonar/csslint.json',
  rulesFile: '.csslintrc'
}, 'Sonar Web Front-End Reporters');

cssLintReporter.launch(() => {
  console.log('CSSLint reporter has been generated under reports/sonar/csslint.json');
});

ES5 backward compatibility

To use it with older NodeJS versions, you can require the reporters this way:

var SonarWebReporters = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters/build/reporters');
var CSSLintReporter = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters/build/reporters/csslint.reporter');

Available reporters

  • CSSLint
  • SASSLint
  • SASSLint to SCSSLint (convert SASSLint rules to SCSSLint rules, because the SonarQube plugin doesn't support SASSLint rules)
  • HTMLHint
  • ESLint
  • ESLint for AngularJS
  • JSHint
  • TSLint

Migrating from 2.x to 3.x

2.x and 3.x versions aren't compatible one to another.

The main reasons for this 3.0 version were that:

  • We wanted to remove the Gulp abstraction and create a cleaner and more reusable/maintainable code in full ES6 ;
  • We needed to use it in a Webpack project and the integration wasn't that easy.

Warning:

3.x version is compatible with NodeJS version >= 6.5.0 with ES6 support and >= 4.4.5 with ES5 backward compatibility

You can still use the Gulp version by installing sonar-web-frontend-reporters@2.1.1.

However, you can also use it with Gulp this way:

let CSSLintReporter = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters').CSSLintReporter;

gulp.task('csslint:reporter', (done) => {
  let cssLintReporter = new CSSLintReporter({
    src      : 'src/**/*.css',
    report   : 'reports/sonar/csslint.json',
    rulesFile: '.csslintrc'
  }, 'Sonar Web Front-End Reporters');

  cssLintReporter.launch(() => done());
});

Contributing

License

ISC License

Copyright (c) 2016 Groupe SII

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial