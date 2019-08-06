sreporteris a Command-Line Interface to generate linters reporters for the SonarQube plugin.
There is two way of using
sonar-web-frontend-reporters:
$ npm install sonar-web-frontend-reporters -g // For CLI use
$ npm install sonar-web-frontend-reporters --save-dev // For NodeJS use
Launch the CLI by calling:
$ sreporter [options]
The command line utility has several options. You can view the options by running
eslint -h.
Usage: sreporter [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --config <path> Use configuration from this file. Defaults to ./.sreporterrc
--es5 launch CLI with ES5 backward compatibility
The Command-Line Interface uses a configuration file (default is
.sreporterrc) to define the reporters configuration. The configuration file is mandatory in order to use the CLI.
Default options are as follows:
{
"projectName": "Sonar Web Front-End Reporter",
"csslint": {
"src": "src/**/*.css",
"report": "reports/sonar/csslint.json",
"rulesFile": ".csslintrc"
},
"sasslint": {
"src": "src/**/*.scss",
"report": "reports/sonar/scsslint.json",
"rulesFile": ".sass-lint.yml"
},
"sass-to-scsslint": {
"src": "src/**/*.scss",
"report": "reports/sonar/scsslint.json",
"rulesFile": ".sass-lint.yml"
},
"htmlhint": {
"src": "src/**/*.html",
"report": "reports/sonar/htmlhint.json",
"rulesFile": ".htmlhintrc"
},
"eslint": {
"src": "src/**/*.js",
"report": "reports/sonar/eslint.json",
"rulesFile": ".eslintrc",
"ignorePath": ".eslintignore"
},
"eslintangular": {
"src": "src/**/*.js",
"report": "eslint-angular.json",
"rulesFile": ".eslintrc",
"ignorePath": ".eslintignore"
},
"jshint": {
"src": "src/**/*.js",
"report": "reports/sonar/jshint.json",
"rulesFile": ".jshintrc"
},
"tslint": {
"src": "src/**/*.ts",
"report": "reports/sonar/tslint.json",
"rulesFile": ".tslintrc"
}
}
Disabling a reporter is as simple as removing it from the
.sreporterrc file.
You can also set it's property to
false:
{
"projectName": "Sonar Web Front-End Reporter",
"csslint": false
}
To use the CLI with older NodeJS versions, you can use the
--es5 option:
$ sreporter --es5
You can launch all reporters:
const SonarWebReporters = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters').Reporters;
let sonarWebReporters = new SonarWebReporters('Sonar Web Front-End Reporters', {
"csslint": {
"src": "src/**/*.css",
"report": "reports/sonar/csslint.json",
"rulesFile": ".csslintrc"
},
"htmlhint": {
"src": "src/**/*.html",
"report": "reports/sonar/htmlhint.json",
"rulesFile": ".htmlhintrc"
},
"eslint": {
"src": "src/**/*.js",
"report": "reports/sonar/eslint.json",
"rulesFile": ".eslintrc"
}
});
sonarWebReporters.launchReporters(() => {
console.log('All reporters have been processed');
});
Or just one by one, e.g for CSSLint:
const CSSLintReporter = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters').CSSLintReporter;
let cssLintReporter = new CSSLintReporter({
src : 'src/**/*.css',
report : 'reports/sonar/csslint.json',
rulesFile: '.csslintrc'
}, 'Sonar Web Front-End Reporters');
cssLintReporter.launch(() => {
console.log('CSSLint reporter has been generated under reports/sonar/csslint.json');
});
To use it with older NodeJS versions, you can require the reporters this way:
var SonarWebReporters = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters/build/reporters');
var CSSLintReporter = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters/build/reporters/csslint.reporter');
2.x and 3.x versions aren't compatible one to another.
The main reasons for this 3.0 version were that:
Warning:
3.x version is compatible with NodeJS version >= 6.5.0 with ES6 support and >= 4.4.5 with ES5 backward compatibility
You can still use the Gulp version by installing
sonar-web-frontend-reporters@2.1.1.
However, you can also use it with Gulp this way:
let CSSLintReporter = require('sonar-web-frontend-reporters').CSSLintReporter;
gulp.task('csslint:reporter', (done) => {
let cssLintReporter = new CSSLintReporter({
src : 'src/**/*.css',
report : 'reports/sonar/csslint.json',
rulesFile: '.csslintrc'
}, 'Sonar Web Front-End Reporters');
cssLintReporter.launch(() => done());
});
ISC License
Copyright (c) 2016 Groupe SII