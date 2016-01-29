Small in-memory database for Node.js that persists on disk

Installation

$ npm install somewhere

Usage

Load

var Database = require ( 'somewhere' );

Create database

var onlyMemoryDb = new Database(); var memoryDiskDb = new Database( './database.json' );

Database connection

var db = new Database( './database.json' );

Save

db.save( 'collection' , data);

var movie = { title : "Die Hard" , genre : "Action" , director : "John McTiernan" , description : "John McClane, officer of the NYPD, tries to save wife Holly Gennaro and several others, taken hostage by German terrorist Hans Gruber during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles." }; db.save( 'movies' , movie);

Find one

db.findOne( 'collection' , query);

db.findOne( 'movies' , { title : 'Die Hard' });

Find all

db.find( 'movies' , query);

db.find( 'movies' , { genre : 'Action' });

db.update( 'movies' , id, data);

db.update( 'movies' , '0ab7d8a8-ab46-35cd-ccd4-81ccfe81c3f1' , { genre : "Action/Thriller" });

Remove

db.remove( 'movies' , id);

db.remove( 'movies' , '0ab7d8a8-ab46-35cd-ccd4-81ccfe81c3f1' );

Clear database

db.clear()

License

This software is free to use under the MIT license.