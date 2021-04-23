You can not use v2.0.0 because i made a big mistake, now i will continue with version v3.0.0
[ API Issue ]: Changed the API to reddit API
const discord = require("discord.js")
const client = new discord.Client()
const random = require("something-random-on-discord").Random
client.on("ready", () => {
console.log("Ready to go")
})
client.on("message", async message => {
if(message.content === "!meme") {
let data = await random.getMeme()
message.channel.send(data)
}
})
client.login("TOKEN")
getMeme(): Provieds You the JSON embed with meme image and title.
let data = await random.getMeme()
message.channel.send(data)
getAdvice(): Provieds You a random advice.
let data = await random.getAdvice()
message.channel.send(data)
getNeko(): Provieds You a random neko image.
let data = await random.getNeko()
message.channel.send(data)
getRandomJoke(): Provieds You a Random Funny Joke.
let data = await random.getRandomJoke()
message.channel.send(data)
getNameJoke(): Provieds You a Random Funny Joke related to your name.
let data = await random.getNameJoke("ctk", "warrior")
message.channel.send(data)
getAnimeImgURL(type): Provied you a random image url of anime(based on action), availabe actions are "pat", "hug", "waifu", "cry", "kiss", "slap", "smug", "punch"
let data = await random.getAnimeImgURL("cry")
message.channel.send(data)
getFact(): Provides you a random fact.
let data = await random.getFact();
message.channel.send(data);
getNPM(): it provides the information of given package.
let data = await random.getNPM("discord.js");
message.channel.send(data);
const srod = require("something-random-on-discord").ServerAssistant
isHoisted(): Checks if the given name is hoisted or not.
srod.isHoisted("! Mattechi276") //returns true
isURL(): Checks wheather given link is url or not.
srod.isURL("https://withwin.in") //returns true
[ New ]
checkProfanity(string): Check wheather if string contains any bad word
srod.checkProfanity("fuck you lmao").then(string => {
//returns { profanity: true }
})
