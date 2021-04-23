SOMETHING RANDOM

⚠ NOTICE

You can not use v2.0.0 because i made a big mistake, now i will continue with version v3.0.0

[ API Issue ] : Changed the API to reddit API

SETUP

const discord = require ( "discord.js" ) const client = new discord.Client() const random = require ( "something-random-on-discord" ).Random client.on( "ready" , () => { console .log( "Ready to go" ) }) client.on( "message" , async message => { if (message.content === "!meme" ) { let data = await random.getMeme() message.channel.send(data) } }) client.login( "TOKEN" )

DOCUMENTATION

getMeme(): Provieds You the JSON embed with meme image and title.

let data = await random.getMeme() message.channel.send(data)

getAdvice(): Provieds You a random advice.

let data = await random.getAdvice() message.channel.send(data)

getNeko(): Provieds You a random neko image.

let data = await random.getNeko() message.channel.send(data)

getRandomJoke(): Provieds You a Random Funny Joke.

let data = await random.getRandomJoke() message.channel.send(data)

getNameJoke(): Provieds You a Random Funny Joke related to your name.

let data = await random.getNameJoke( "ctk" , "warrior" ) message.channel.send(data)

getAnimeImgURL(type): Provied you a random image url of anime(based on action), availabe actions are "pat", "hug", "waifu", "cry", "kiss", "slap", "smug", "punch"

let data = await random.getAnimeImgURL( "cry" ) message.channel.send(data)

getFact(): Provides you a random fact.

let data = await random.getFact(); message.channel.send(data);

getNPM(): it provides the information of given package.

let data = await random.getNPM( "discord.js" ); message.channel.send(data);

ServerAssistant

const srod = require ( "something-random-on-discord" ).ServerAssistant

isHoisted(): Checks if the given name is hoisted or not.

srod.isHoisted( "! Mattechi276" )

isURL(): Checks wheather given link is url or not.

srod.isURL( "https://withwin.in" )

[ New ] checkProfanity(string) : Check wheather if string contains any bad word

srod.checkProfanity( "fuck you lmao" ).then( string => { })

