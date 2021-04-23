openbase logo
sro

something-random-on-discord

by CTK WARRIOR
3.4.4 (see all)

A very easy to use package which gives you random things.

Readme

SOMETHING RANDOM

⚠ NOTICE

You can not use v2.0.0 because i made a big mistake, now i will continue with version v3.0.0

✨ UPDATES

[ API Issue ]: Changed the API to reddit API

SETUP

const discord = require("discord.js")
const client = new discord.Client()
const random = require("something-random-on-discord").Random


client.on("ready", () => {
  console.log("Ready to go")
})

client.on("message", async message => {
  if(message.content === "!meme") {
    let data = await random.getMeme()
    message.channel.send(data)
  }
})


client.login("TOKEN")

DOCUMENTATION

getMeme(): Provieds You the JSON embed with meme image and title.

  let data = await random.getMeme()
    message.channel.send(data)

getAdvice(): Provieds You a random advice.

  let data = await random.getAdvice()
    message.channel.send(data)

getNeko(): Provieds You a random neko image.

 let data = await random.getNeko()
    message.channel.send(data)

getRandomJoke(): Provieds You a Random Funny Joke.

 let data = await random.getRandomJoke()
    message.channel.send(data)

getNameJoke(): Provieds You a Random Funny Joke related to your name.

 let data = await random.getNameJoke("ctk", "warrior")
    message.channel.send(data)

getAnimeImgURL(type): Provied you a random image url of anime(based on action), availabe actions are "pat", "hug", "waifu", "cry", "kiss", "slap", "smug", "punch"

 let data = await random.getAnimeImgURL("cry")
    message.channel.send(data)

getFact(): Provides you a random fact.

let data = await random.getFact();
    message.channel.send(data);

getNPM(): it provides the information of given package.

let data = await random.getNPM("discord.js");
    message.channel.send(data);

ServerAssistant

const srod = require("something-random-on-discord").ServerAssistant

isHoisted(): Checks if the given name is hoisted or not.

srod.isHoisted("! Mattechi276") //returns true

isURL(): Checks wheather given link is url or not.

srod.isURL("https://withwin.in") //returns true

[ New ] checkProfanity(string): Check wheather if string contains any bad word

srod.checkProfanity("fuck you lmao").then(string => {
 //returns  { profanity: true }
})

FEEL FREE TO JOIN OUR SERVER

CTK'S SERVER => JOIN OR DIE

