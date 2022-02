About

Some Random Api is an api where you can find a lot of random apis from games, sites, even animal facts!

Advantages of Some Random Api

Simple rest api

easy to use

free of charge

no keys

For more information Check the docs

Looking for wrappers for other languages? Go here for the list of all wrappers!

Code Examples

const { SRAClient } = require ( 'some-random-api' ); const sraClient = new SRAClient( ); sraClient.fetch( '/chatbot' , { message : 'Hello' }).then( console .log);

License

Released under the Apache 2.0 License