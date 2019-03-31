Solidity & TypeScript Integration, Configuration and Examples

With Soltsice you could generate strongly-typed TypeScript proxies for Ethereum contracts from Solidity ABI with a single command. You could also send raw signed transactions to public Ethereum nodes such as Infura just by adding an optional private key parameter to any method. Soltsice provides convenient utilities for storing key files, for signing arbitrary data for later address recovery with ecrecover functions from contracts code and for other frequent tasks. Finally, Soltsice has MultiOwnable and BotManageable contracts for granular access control for MultiSig majority, individual owners and backend accounts.

Features

Solidity ABI to TypeScript contract generation

With Soltsice you could generate strongly-typed TypeScript proxies for Ethereum contracts from Solidity ABI with a single command.

Methods

Events

Type safety and easy refactoring

The initial purpose of this library was to have peace of mind and type safety when working with rapidly changing Solidity ABI. TypeScript proxies for contracts allow to use powerful intellisense feature of code editors.

Methods with signatures

Typed Constructor

Fast API discovery & Intellisense support

Isomorphic NPM packages for contracts

Transactions and custom data signing

Using remote public nodes is easy

Problem: Geth 1.8 added pruning, but still long-running nodes grow in side. Standard BizSpark subscription cannot keep up, needs more resources.

Deploy via migrations using contracts, showcase @ts-check attribute in VSCode

Micropayments state channels example

Private key management

Security considerations

Local key file storage

Note that the format is standard one so you could import existing key files just by providing a filepath and password.

Contracts for access control

MultiOwnable: MultiSig majority and individual owner access

BotManageable: account managed by backend

Utilities

W3 module

Ethereum Utils

Typings

Keythereum

Storage contract

soltsice code generator from code

Work in progress

Getting started

Installing and using Soltsice is very easy. You could just add soltsice NPM package to your existing project or use a starter project for new development.

Install & Usage

You must have truffle and copyfiles installed globally:

npm install -g truffle copyfiles

Install and save Soltsice:

npm install soltsice --save

Soltsice allows to generate TypeScript files for Ethereum contracts with the command:

soltsice ./artifacts ./types

All .json artifacts from truffle compile in the folder artifacts will be transformed into TypeScript classes in types with a single index.ts file with all exports.

Every TypeScript contract class inherits SoltsiceContract , which is a wrapper over Truffle-contract with methods generated from ABI. If some functionality is not yet supported by Soltsice, you may use SoltsiceContract._instance : Promise<any> field to access untyped Truffle-contract instance.

You could import generated types as:

import { W3 } from "soltsice" ; import { BigNumber } from "bignumber.js" ; import { StandardToken } from "./types" ; let w3: W3 = new W3(); let st: StandardToken = new StandardToken( "address of deployed contract" , null , w3); let supply: Promise <BigNumber> = st.totalSupply(); supply.then( value => { console .log( "TOTAL SUPPLY" , value.dividedBy( 1e18 ).toFormat( 0 )); });

See dbrain-contracts and dbrain-blockchain-api projects that use this library and a standalone minimal example here.

Workflow

Edit Solidity contracts, run truffle compile , run tests on Truffle stack (solidity or js, if any)

, run tests on Truffle stack (solidity or js, if any) Run Soltsice command soltsice ./src ./dest , all TypeScript contracts will be updated, any API changes will block subsequent TS compilation (except for rare edge cases such as multiple return parameters which are returned as an array and we use any TS type for them)

, all TypeScript contracts will be updated, any API changes will block subsequent TS compilation (except for rare edge cases such as multiple return parameters which are returned as an array and we use TS type for them) Adjust you code to the changes.

Starter projects

Contracts starter

A starter project with the shortest path to deploy

Frontend with CRA & TypeScript

Use the contract starter package from DApp starter (dbrain-dapp structure)

Backend API with Swagger

Use the contract starter from backend (dbrain-blockchain-api structure)

Examples

Dbrain contracts

https://github.com/Soltsice/dbrain-contracts State channels + in-memory off-chain signing mock

Dbrain blockchain API

https://github.com/Soltsice/dbrain-blockchain-api Off-chain signing prototype on Postgres

Dbrain DApp prototype

Contributing

If some functionality is not supported yet you are very welcome to open an issue or pull request!

Build

To build & test run the following commands:

npm install npm run build:contracts npm run soltsice npm test

License

MIT

(c) 2018 Dbrain.io