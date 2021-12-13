openbase logo
solr-client

by Remy Loubradou
0.10.0-rc9 (see all)

A solr client for node.js.

Readme

solr-client - a node.js solr client

NPM Version NPM Downloads Gitter

Installation

Install the library with:

npm install solr-client

or

yarn add solr-client

Documentation

Node.js version 12+ is supported. Solr versions 3-8 are supported.

Usage (callback API in 0.9.0 and older)

// Load dependency
const solr = require('solr-client');

// Create a client
const client = solr.createClient();

// Add a new document
const obj = await client.add({ id : 12, title_t : 'Hello' });
console.log('Solr response:', obj);

Usage (promise API in 0.10.0+`)

// Load dependency
const solr = require('solr-client');

// Create a client
const client = solr.createClient();

// Add a new document
const obj = await client.add({ id : 12, title_t : 'Hello' });
console.log('Solr response:', obj);

Roadmap

v0.3.x - v0.x.x

  • Implement all features available in Solr 4 (SolrCloud API in particular)
  • Provide all low-level commands
  • Complete documentation

v1.0.x

  • First stable version
  • the API is frozen until v2.0.x, only new features and bug fixes can be introduced

Test

Tests are executed against a Solr instance in a Docker container.

To execute them on latest supported Solr version, run:

npm run solr:current:start
npm run test:current

If you want to execute them on oldest Solr version supported, run:

npm run solr:legacy:start
npm run test:legacy

Windows 10 and Docker

Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise

If you have a version of Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise, simply download Docker Desktop. Ensure that Hyper-V is enabled, and virtualization is enabled in your motherboard's BIOS. It may prompt you to install updates to Windows during Docker Desktop installation and then restart the system.

Windows 10 Home

If you have a version of Windows 10 Home, a little more effort is needed. By default, Hyper-V cannot be turned on for Home edition. The steps that seem to work:

  • Check to ensure you have WSL1, WSL2, and the Kernel Update. This can be done using the shell commands found [here](https://blog.devgenius.io installing-docker-onwindows-10-home-edition-2e7c1b79d76d).
  • Follow the instructions in this link to install Hyper-V. Please note, that you must have WSL1/WSL2 and the update for Hyper-V to install properly or the changes may be undone during restart.
  • After restarting and checking that Hyper-V is enabled, you may install Docker Desktop using the setup wizard.

Test coverage

Before to be able to run the command below, you will need to install jscoverage available here.

npm run-script test-cov

This command will generate a file named coverage.html, use your browser to visualize it.

Static analysis and complexity report

npm run-script report

Licence

(The MIT License)

Copyright 2011-2012 HipSnip Limited Copyright 2013-2014 Rémy Loubradou

