Install the library with:
npm install solr-client
or
yarn add solr-client
Node.js version 12+ is supported. Solr versions 3-8 are supported.
// Load dependency
const solr = require('solr-client');
// Create a client
const client = solr.createClient();
// Add a new document
const obj = await client.add({ id : 12, title_t : 'Hello' });
console.log('Solr response:', obj);
Tests are executed against a Solr instance in a Docker container.
To execute them on latest supported Solr version, run:
npm run solr:current:start
npm run test:current
If you want to execute them on oldest Solr version supported, run:
npm run solr:legacy:start
npm run test:legacy
If you have a version of Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise, simply download Docker Desktop. Ensure that Hyper-V is enabled, and virtualization is enabled in your motherboard's BIOS. It may prompt you to install updates to Windows during Docker Desktop installation and then restart the system.
If you have a version of Windows 10 Home, a little more effort is needed. By default, Hyper-V cannot be turned on for Home edition. The steps that seem to work:
Before to be able to run the command below, you will need to install jscoverage available here.
npm run-script test-cov
This command will generate a file named
coverage.html, use your browser to visualize it.
npm run-script report
