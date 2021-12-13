solr-client - a node.js solr client

Installation

Install the library with:

npm install solr-client

or

yarn add solr-client

Documentation

Node.js version 12+ is supported. Solr versions 3-8 are supported.

See the official documentation for more details.

If you are upgrading from an earlier version, please see the migration guide.

You can also check out the changelog.

Usage (callback API in 0.9.0 and older)

const solr = require ( 'solr-client' ); const client = solr.createClient(); const obj = await client.add({ id : 12 , title_t : 'Hello' }); console .log( 'Solr response:' , obj);

Usage (promise API in 0.10.0+`)

const solr = require ( 'solr-client' ); const client = solr.createClient(); const obj = await client.add({ id : 12 , title_t : 'Hello' }); console .log( 'Solr response:' , obj);

Roadmap

Implement all features available in Solr 4 (SolrCloud API in particular)

Provide all low-level commands

Complete documentation

First stable version

the API is frozen until v2.0.x, only new features and bug fixes can be introduced

Test

Tests are executed against a Solr instance in a Docker container.

To execute them on latest supported Solr version, run:

npm run solr:current:start npm run test:current

If you want to execute them on oldest Solr version supported, run:

npm run solr:legacy:start npm run test:legacy

Windows 10 and Docker

Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise

If you have a version of Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise, simply download Docker Desktop. Ensure that Hyper-V is enabled, and virtualization is enabled in your motherboard's BIOS. It may prompt you to install updates to Windows during Docker Desktop installation and then restart the system.

Windows 10 Home

If you have a version of Windows 10 Home, a little more effort is needed. By default, Hyper-V cannot be turned on for Home edition. The steps that seem to work:

Check to ensure you have WSL1, WSL2, and the Kernel Update. This can be done using the shell commands found [here](https://blog.devgenius.io installing-docker-onwindows-10-home-edition-2e7c1b79d76d).

Follow the instructions in this link to install Hyper-V. Please note, that you must have WSL1/WSL2 and the update for Hyper-V to install properly or the changes may be undone during restart.

After restarting and checking that Hyper-V is enabled, you may install Docker Desktop using the setup wizard.

Test coverage

Before to be able to run the command below, you will need to install jscoverage available here.

npm run-script test -cov

This command will generate a file named coverage.html , use your browser to visualize it.

Static analysis and complexity report

npm run-script report

Licence

(The MIT License)

Copyright 2011-2012 HipSnip Limited Copyright 2013-2014 Rémy Loubradou