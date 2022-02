Solparse

Pegjs-based Parser for the Solidity Programming language.

It was originally a fork of Consensys' solidity-parser by Tim Coulter. @cgewecke, @duaraghav8 and @federicobond are co-authors.

Note

Solparse is primarily meant for Ethlint. Because its sole purpose is to make life easier for the linter, we do not guarantee that there won't be any breaking changes, although we work hard to keep it friendly.

If you use solparse in your production systems, use it as a fixed dependency.

License

MIT