The official Security Plugin for Ethlint (formerly Solium)

This Plugin provides security-focused lint rules for Ethlint (formerly Solium).

The rules have been taken from Consensys' Recommended Smart Contract Practices and Solium's Rule Wishlist.

Installation

NOTE: If you're using Solium v1.0.1 or above, this plugin comes pre-installed as a local dependency and you can skip this section.

npm install -g solium-plugin-security

Usage

NOTE: If you've installed Solium v1.0.1 or above and created soliumrc.json using solium --init , you can skip this step since solium automatically applies the security plugin for you.

Add security to your soliumrc.json 's plugins array. Your configuration file should look like:

{ "extends" : "solium:all" , "plugins" : [ "security" ], "rules" : { ... } }

List of rules

Below are the rules supplied by this plugin and the information on passing options to them and their auto-fixing capabilities.

Some of them aren't always desirable and are therefore disabled by default (marked below as OFF ). You should explicitly enable them in your .soliumrc.json .

Name Description Options Defaults Fixes Default Setting no-throw Discourage use of throw statement for error flagging YES ENABLED no-tx-origin Discourage use of tx.origin global variable ENABLED enforce-explicit-visibility Encourage user to explicitly specify visibility of function YES ENABLED no-block-members Discourage use of members blockhash & timestamp (and alias now ) of block global variable List of members to warn against ["blockhash", "timestamp"] ENABLED no-call-value Discourage use of .call.value()() ENABLED no-assign-params Disallow assigning to function parameters ENABLED no-fixed Disallow fixed point types ENABLED no-inline-assembly Discourage use of inline assembly ENABLED no-low-level-calls Discourage the use of low-level functions - call(), callcode() & delegatecall() List of functions to warn against ["call", "callcode", "delegatecall"] ENABLED no-modify-for-iter-var Discourage user to modify a for loop iteration counting variable in the loop body ENABLED no-send Discourage the use of unsafe method send() ENABLED no-sha3 Encourage use of keccak256() over sha3() function YES ENABLED no-unreachable-code Disallow unreachable code ENABLED check-send-result Enforce checking the result of send() call ENABLED else-after-elseif Encourage user to use else statement after else-if statement DISABLED enforce-loop-bounds Encourage use of loops with fixed bounds DISABLED enforce-placeholder-last Enforce that the function placeholder is the last statement in the modifier DISABLED return-at-end Discourage use of early returns in functions DISABLED one-break-per-loop Discourage use of multiple breaks in while/for/do loops DISABLED max-statements-in-func Enforce upper limit on number of statements inside a function Maximum number of statements 25 DISABLED no-abstract-func Discourage use of abstract functions DISABLED no-bit-operations Disallow bitwise operations DISABLED no-continue Discourage use of continue statement DISABLED no-inheritance Discourage use of inheritance Disallow interface inheritance { "no-interface": false } DISABLED no-multiple-inheritance Discourage use of multiple inheritance Disallow interface inheritance { "no-interface": false } DISABLED no-named-params Disallow named function parameters DISABLED no-named-returns Discourage use of named returns in functions DISABLED 256-bit-ints-only Disallow non-256 bit integers DISABLED no-suicide-or-selfdestruct Disallow suicide and selfdestruct DISABLED no-var Disallow type deduction via var DISABLED no-user-defined-modifiers Disallow user-defined modifiers DISABLED no-void-returns Discourage use of void returns in functions prototypes DISABLED no-func-overriding Discourage function overriding DISABLED

An example soliumrc.json configuring and applying this plugin is:

{ "plugins" : [ "security" ], "rules" : { "some-other-solium-rule" : 1 , "security/no-low-level-calls" : [ "error" , [ "call" , "delegatecall" ]], "security/no-block-members" : [ 1 , [ "timestamp" ]], "security/no-throw" : "off" } }

This tells solium to apply the 3 security/ rules with special configuration provided and apply the remaining rules of the plugin with their default configurations. If you want to disable a plugin rule, you have to explicitly disable it inside rules .

Lint normally using solium -d contracts/ or solium -d contracts/ --fix to apply fixes as well.

Developer Setup

git clone <URL-of-this-repo>

cd solium-plugin-security

npm install --dev

npm link

npm link solium-plugin-security

npm test

If you'd also like to use your develop build of this plugin with dev build of Solium, go to Solium's directory and run npm link solium-plugin-security . This will let Solium access your modified plugin instead of its pre-installed security module.

See developing a plugin.

Known Issues

When installing the Linter from the ethlint NPM package, you might see the following warning:

npm WARN solium-plugin-security @ 0 . 1 . 1 requires a peer of solium@^ 1.0 . 0 but none is installed. You must install peer dependencies yourself.

You can safely ignore this warning.

Solium was recently renamed to Ethlint and the linter is available for download from both solium and ethlint NPM packages. Ethlint comes shipped with this Security plugin. This plugin checks to ensure whether solium NPM package is installed or not.