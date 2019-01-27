openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sps

solium-plugin-security

by Raghav
0.1.1 (see all)

The Official Security Plugin for Ethlint (formerly Solium)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

The official Security Plugin for Ethlint (formerly Solium)

Build Status

This Plugin provides security-focused lint rules for Ethlint (formerly Solium).

The rules have been taken from Consensys' Recommended Smart Contract Practices and Solium's Rule Wishlist.

Installation

NOTE: If you're using Solium v1.0.1 or above, this plugin comes pre-installed as a local dependency and you can skip this section.

npm install -g solium-plugin-security

Usage

NOTE: If you've installed Solium v1.0.1 or above and created soliumrc.json using solium --init, you can skip this step since solium automatically applies the security plugin for you.

Add security to your soliumrc.json's plugins array. Your configuration file should look like:

{
    "extends": "solium:all",
    "plugins": ["security"],
    "rules": {
        ...
    }
}

List of rules

Below are the rules supplied by this plugin and the information on passing options to them and their auto-fixing capabilities.

Some of them aren't always desirable and are therefore disabled by default (marked below as OFF). You should explicitly enable them in your .soliumrc.json.

NameDescriptionOptionsDefaultsFixesDefault Setting
no-throwDiscourage use of throw statement for error flaggingYESENABLED
no-tx-originDiscourage use of tx.origin global variableENABLED
enforce-explicit-visibilityEncourage user to explicitly specify visibility of functionYESENABLED
no-block-membersDiscourage use of members blockhash & timestamp (and alias now) of block global variableList of members to warn against["blockhash", "timestamp"]ENABLED
no-call-valueDiscourage use of .call.value()()ENABLED
no-assign-paramsDisallow assigning to function parametersENABLED
no-fixedDisallow fixed point typesENABLED
no-inline-assemblyDiscourage use of inline assemblyENABLED
no-low-level-callsDiscourage the use of low-level functions - call(), callcode() & delegatecall()List of functions to warn against["call", "callcode", "delegatecall"]ENABLED
no-modify-for-iter-varDiscourage user to modify a for loop iteration counting variable in the loop bodyENABLED
no-sendDiscourage the use of unsafe method send()ENABLED
no-sha3Encourage use of keccak256() over sha3() functionYESENABLED
no-unreachable-codeDisallow unreachable codeENABLED
check-send-resultEnforce checking the result of send() callENABLED
else-after-elseifEncourage user to use else statement after else-if statementDISABLED
enforce-loop-boundsEncourage use of loops with fixed boundsDISABLED
enforce-placeholder-lastEnforce that the function placeholder is the last statement in the modifierDISABLED
return-at-endDiscourage use of early returns in functionsDISABLED
one-break-per-loopDiscourage use of multiple breaks in while/for/do loopsDISABLED
max-statements-in-funcEnforce upper limit on number of statements inside a functionMaximum number of statements25DISABLED
no-abstract-funcDiscourage use of abstract functionsDISABLED
no-bit-operationsDisallow bitwise operationsDISABLED
no-continueDiscourage use of continue statementDISABLED
no-inheritanceDiscourage use of inheritanceDisallow interface inheritance{ "no-interface": false }DISABLED
no-multiple-inheritanceDiscourage use of multiple inheritanceDisallow interface inheritance{ "no-interface": false }DISABLED
no-named-paramsDisallow named function parametersDISABLED
no-named-returnsDiscourage use of named returns in functionsDISABLED
256-bit-ints-onlyDisallow non-256 bit integersDISABLED
no-suicide-or-selfdestructDisallow suicide and selfdestructDISABLED
no-varDisallow type deduction via varDISABLED
no-user-defined-modifiersDisallow user-defined modifiersDISABLED
no-void-returnsDiscourage use of void returns in functions prototypesDISABLED
no-func-overridingDiscourage function overridingDISABLED

An example soliumrc.json configuring and applying this plugin is:

{
    "plugins": ["security"],
    "rules": {
        "some-other-solium-rule": 1,
        "security/no-low-level-calls": ["error", ["call", "delegatecall"]],
        "security/no-block-members": [1, ["timestamp"]],
        "security/no-throw": "off"
    }
}

This tells solium to apply the 3 security/ rules with special configuration provided and apply the remaining rules of the plugin with their default configurations. If you want to disable a plugin rule, you have to explicitly disable it inside rules.

Lint normally using solium -d contracts/ or solium -d contracts/ --fix to apply fixes as well.

Developer Setup

  • git clone <URL-of-this-repo>
  • cd solium-plugin-security
  • npm install --dev
  • npm link
  • npm link solium-plugin-security
  • npm test

If you'd also like to use your develop build of this plugin with dev build of Solium, go to Solium's directory and run npm link solium-plugin-security. This will let Solium access your modified plugin instead of its pre-installed security module.

See developing a plugin.

Known Issues

  1. When installing the Linter from the ethlint NPM package, you might see the following warning:
npm WARN solium-plugin-security@0.1.1 requires a peer of solium@^1.0.0 but none is installed. You must install peer dependencies yourself.

You can safely ignore this warning.

Solium was recently renamed to Ethlint and the linter is available for download from both solium and ethlint NPM packages. Ethlint comes shipped with this Security plugin. This plugin checks to ensure whether solium NPM package is installed or not.

There is currently no way in NPM to allow any one of the specified packages to satisfy as peer dependency, so we can't specify solium OR ethlint. We also cannot change solium to ethlint in peerDependencies because its a potential breaking change. See the original issue.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial