Readme


Build Status Gitter chat

Ethlint (Formerly Solium) analyzes your Solidity code for style & security issues and fixes them.

See Documentation, Changelog and upcoming releases.

Before beginning to work on a contribution, please read the Guidelines.

Install

npm install -g ethlint
solium -V

For backward-compatibility, you can still use npm install -g solium.

If you're currently using the solium package for npm install, it is highly recommended that you move to ethlint. The solium package will not receive updates after December, 2019. There are no differences between the updates pushed to ethlint and solium packages.

Usage

In the root directory of your DApp:

solium --init

This creates 2 files for you:

  • .soliumignore - contains names of files and directories to ignore while linting
  • .soliumrc.json - contains configuration that tells Solium how to lint your project. You should modify this file to configure rules, plugins and sharable configs.

.soliumrc.json looks like:

{
  "extends": "solium:recommended",
  "plugins": ["security"],
  "rules": {
    "quotes": ["error", "double"],
    "indentation": ["error", 4],
    "linebreak-style": ["error", "unix"]
  }
}

To know which lint rules Solium applies for you, see Style rules and Security rules.

NOTE

Solium does not strictly adhere to Solidity Style Guide. It aims to promote coding practices agreed upon by the community at large.

Lint

solium -f foobar.sol
solium -d contracts/

Configure with comments

Comment Directives can be used to configure Solium to ignore specific pieces of code. They follow the pattern solium-disable<optional suffix>.

If you only use the directive, Solium disables all rules for the marked code. If that's not desirable, specify the rules to disable after the directive, separated by comma.

  • Disable linting on a specific line
contract Foo {
    /* solium-disable-next-line */
    function() {
        bytes32 bar = 'Hello world';    // solium-disable-line quotes

        // solium-disable-next-line security/no-throw, indentation
                        throw;
    }
}
  • Disable linting on entire file
/* solium-disable */

contract Foo {
    ...
}

Fix

Solium automatically fixes your code to resolve whatever issues it can.

solium -d contracts/ --fix

Our supporters

Ethereum Augur    Gitcoin

If Ethlint helped make your life simpler, please consider donating ETH to 0xacc661A56af9793a4437876a52F4Ad3fc3C443d6

IDE and Editor Integrations | Documentation | Demo Video

