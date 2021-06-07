openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sr

solidity-rlp

by Hamdi Allam
2.0.5 (see all)

A solidity library for Ethereum's RLP decoding

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

186

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum Smart Contract

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RLP decoder/reader

Build Status Currently supports solidity v0.6.0

Please raise issues for bugs, and solidity updates. I will be monitoring the solidity changelogs and updating this package accordingly

Installation

  1. npm install solidity-rlp in the project directory. Make sure to install through npm for prompt updates!
  2. import "solidity-rlp/contracts/RLPReader.sol" in the desired smart contract.

See the example smart contract below

Usage

The reader contract provides an interface to first take RLP encoded bytes and convert them into an internal data structure, RLPItem through the function, toRlpItem(bytes). This data structure can then be destructured into the desired data types.

Transformations (all take an RLPItem as an arg):

  1. isList(RLPItem) bool : inidicator if the encoded data is a list
  2. toList(RLPItem) RLPItem[] : returns a list of RLPItems
  3. toBytes(RLPItem) bytes : returns the payload in bytes
  4. toAddress(RLPItem) address : returns the encoded address. Must be exactly 20 bytes.
  5. toUint(RLPItem) uint : returns the encoded uint. Enforced data is capped to 32 bytes.
  6. toUintStrict(RLPItem) uint : returns the encoded uint. Encoded data must be padded to 32 bytes.
  7. toBoolean(RLPItem) bool : returns the encoded boolean
  8. toRlpBytes(RLPItem) bytes : returns the raw rlp encoded byte form
  9. rlpLen(RLPItem) uint : returns the byte length of the rlp item
  10. payloadLocation(RLPItem) (uint memPtr, uint len) : returns the memory pointer and byte length of the data payload
  11. payloadLen(RLPItem) uint : returns the byte length of the data payload; an alias to payloadLocation(item)[1]

Note: The reader contract only provides only these conversion functions. All other solidity data types can be derived from this base. For example, a bytes32 encoded data type is equivalent to bytes32(toUint(RLPItem)). Start with a uint and convert from there. A string can be retrieved by string(toBytes(RLPItem)). See example for a sample smart contract.

Iteration functions:

  1. iterator(RLPItem) Iterator : returns an Iterator over the RLPItem. RLPItem must be an encoded list
  2. hasNext(Iterator) bool : indicator if there is another item to iterate on
  3. next(Iterator) RLPItem : returns the next RLPItem in the iterator

Utility functions:

  1. rlpBytesKeccak256(RLPItem) bytes32 : returns keccak256 hash of RLP encoded bytes. A cheap version of keccak256(toRlpBytes(RLPItem)) that avoids copying memory.
  2. payloadKeccak256(RLPItem) bytes32 : returns keccak256 hash of the item payload. A cheap version of keccak256(toBytes(RLPItem)) that avoids copying memory.

Example

import "solidity-rlp/contracts/RLPReader.sol"

contract SomeContract {
    
    // optional way to attach library functions to these data types.
    using RLPReader for RLPReader.RLPItem;
    using RLPReader for RLPReader.Iterator;
    using RLPReader for bytes;

    // lets assume that rlpBytes is an encoding of [[1, "nested"], 2, 0x<Address>]
    function someFunctionThatTakesAnEncodedItem(bytes memory rlpBytes) public {
        RLPReader.RLPItem[] memory ls = rlpBytes.toRlpItem().toList(); // must convert to an rlpItem first!

        RLPReader.RLPItem memory item = ls[0]; // the encoding of [1, "nested"].
        item.toList()[0].toUint(); // 1
        string(item.toList()[1].toBytes()); // "nested"

        ls[1].toUint(); // 2
        ls[2].toAddress(); // 0x<Address>
    }

    // lets assume rlpBytes is an encoding of [["sublist"]]
    function someFunctionThatDemonstratesIterators(bytes memory rlpBytes) public {
        RLPReader.Iterator memory iter = rlpBytes.toRlpItem().iterator();
        RLPReader.Iterator memory subIter = iter.next().iterator();

        // iter.hasNext() == false
        // string(subIter.next().toBytes()) == "sublist"
        // subIter.hasNext() == false
    }
}

Tests

  1. git clone https://github.com/hamdiallam/solidity-rlp && cd solidity-rlp
  2. npm install
  3. npm install -g truffle ganache-cli installed globally for the dev envirnoment
  4. ganache-cli run in a background process or seperate terminal window.
  5. truffle compile && truffle test

Audits

2021-05: MixBytes

Version 2.0.5 of this library (commit a283779) was audited by MixBytes as part of the Lido stETH price oracle audit.

Summary:

  • Total Issues: 1 (1 Fixed)
  • Critical Issues: 0 (0 Fixed)
  • Major Issues: 0 (0 Fixed)
  • Warning Issues: 0 (0 No issue)
  • Comment Risk Issues: 1 (1 Fixed)

See the full report for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ethereum-waffle/ensLibrary for writing and testing smart contracts.
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
65K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hcs
hardhat-contract-sizerOutput Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat 📐
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@truffle/codecA tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
67K
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethersHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
59K
@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffleHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
48K
@truffle/dbA tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
36K
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial