solidity repl

Installation

$ npm install -g ganache-cli $ npm install -g solidity-repl

Dependending on your permissions, you may need a bigger hammer:

sudo npm install -g solidity-repl --unsafe-perm= true --allow-root

Usage

$ ganache-cli $ solr Welcome to the Solidity REPL! > uint a = 10 > uint b = 20 > a + b 30 > msg.sender 0x2f42491c0a08e4bc0cd3d5a96533a69727e16911

Help Wanted

Here are some features that are great candidates for pull requests! Start an issue to let me know you are working on it.

Make it work in the browser! Fix 1 ether Fix this Add support for function declarations. Add up and down arrow

Developer Notes

bignumber.js is included because it is missing from a dependency

License

ISC