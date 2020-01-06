# requires local RPC client
$ npm install -g ganache-cli
# install
$ npm install -g solidity-repl
Dependending on your permissions, you may need a bigger hammer:
sudo npm install -g solidity-repl --unsafe-perm=true --allow-root
# Run RPC client on port 8545
$ ganache-cli
$ solr
Welcome to the Solidity REPL!
> uint a = 10
> uint b = 20
> a + b
30
> msg.sender
0x2f42491c0a08e4bc0cd3d5a96533a69727e16911
