solidity-repl

by Raine Revere
0.6.0 (see all)

Ethereum Solidity REPL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

332

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

solidity repl

npm version Build Status

REPL Screenshot

Installation

# requires local RPC client
$ npm install -g ganache-cli

# install
$ npm install -g solidity-repl

Dependending on your permissions, you may need a bigger hammer:

sudo npm install -g solidity-repl --unsafe-perm=true --allow-root

Usage

# Run RPC client on port 8545
$ ganache-cli

$ solr
Welcome to the Solidity REPL!
> uint a = 10
> uint b = 20
> a + b
30
> msg.sender
0x2f42491c0a08e4bc0cd3d5a96533a69727e16911

Help Wanted

Here are some features that are great candidates for pull requests! Start an issue to let me know you are working on it.

  1. Make it work in the browser!
  2. Fix 1 ether
  3. Fix this
  4. Add support for function declarations.
  5. Add up and down arrow

Developer Notes

  • bignumber.js is included because it is missing from a dependency

License

ISC

