solidity-parser-diligence

by ConsenSys
0.4.18 (see all)

A Solidity parser for JS built on top of a robust ANTLR4 grammar

Readme

solidity-parser-diligence

A Solidity parser built on top of a robust ANTLR4 grammar.

Now maintained by the ConsenSys Diligence team! 🎉

You can find this new package in NPM at solidity-parser-diligence (https://www.npmjs.com/package/solidity-parser-diligence).

Usage

import parser from 'solidity-parser-diligence';

var input = `
    contract test {
        uint256 a;
        function f() {}
    }
`
try {
    parser.parse(input)
} catch (e) {
    if (e instanceof parser.ParserError) {
        console.log(e.errors)
    }
}

The parse method also accepts a second argument which lets you specify the following options, in a style similar to the esprima API:

KeyTypeDefaultDescription
tolerantBooleanfalseWhen set to true it will collect syntax errors and place them in a list under the key errors inside the root node of the returned AST. Otherwise, it will raise a parser.ParserError.
locBooleanfalseWhen set to true, it will add location information to each node, with start and stop keys that contain the corresponding line and column numbers. Column numbers start from 0, lines start from 1.
rangeBooleanfalseWhen set to true, it will add range information to each node, which consists of a two-element array with start and stop character indexes in the input.

Example with location information

parser.parse('contract test { uint a; }', { loc: true })

// { type: 'SourceUnit',
//   children:
//    [ { type: 'ContractDefinition',
//        name: 'test',
//        baseContracts: [],
//        subNodes: [Array],
//        kind: 'contract',
//        loc: [Object] } ],
//   loc: { start: { line: 1, column: 0 }, end: { line: 1, column: 24 } } }

Example using a visitor to walk over the AST

var ast = parser.parse('contract test { uint a; }')

// output the path of each import found
parser.visit(ast, {
  ImportDirective: function(node) {
    console.log(node.path)
  }
})

Authors

Gonçalo Sá (@gnsps)

Federico Bond (@federicobond)

License

MIT

