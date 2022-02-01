Documentation generator for smart contract libraries. Use the inline documentation in your Solidity code for generating websites or any sort of document.

The output is completely customizable through Handlebars templates that provide easy access to all the metadata of your smart contract.

Usage

Note: Detailed usage information is not available yet. Please be patient!

npm install solidity-docgen

solidity-docgen takes as input a directory of contracts and README documents. This directory is specified using the --input / -i flag, defaulting to ./contracts . It produces a set of files that it will place in the output directory specified by --output / -o , defaulting to ./docs .

solidity-docgen [ -i <input-dir> ] [ -o <output-dir> ] [ -t <templates-dir> ]

Solidity 0.7

The built in compiler remains solc 0.6, but users who want to use the newer compiler version can do so by installing the desired solc version and using the flag --solc-module . Here's an example using npm aliases: