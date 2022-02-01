openbase logo
solidity-docgen

by OpenZeppelin
0.5.16 (see all)

Documentation generator for Solidity projects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

231

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

solidity-docgen

Documentation generator for smart contract libraries. Use the inline documentation in your Solidity code for generating websites or any sort of document.

The output is completely customizable through Handlebars templates that provide easy access to all the metadata of your smart contract.

Usage

Note: Detailed usage information is not available yet. Please be patient!

npm install solidity-docgen

solidity-docgen takes as input a directory of contracts and README documents. This directory is specified using the --input/-i flag, defaulting to ./contracts. It produces a set of files that it will place in the output directory specified by --output/-o, defaulting to ./docs.

solidity-docgen [ -i <input-dir> ] [ -o <output-dir> ] [ -t <templates-dir> ]

Solidity 0.7

The built in compiler remains solc 0.6, but users who want to use the newer compiler version can do so by installing the desired solc version and using the flag --solc-module. Here's an example using npm aliases:

npm install -D solc-0.7@npm:solc@^0.7.0
npx solidity-docgen --solc-module solc-0.7

