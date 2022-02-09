solidity-coverage is Solcover
$ npm install --save-dev solidity-coverage
Resources:
Add this package to your plugins array in
truffle-config.js (Truffle docs)
module.exports = {
networks: {...},
plugins: ["solidity-coverage"]
}
Run
truffle run coverage [command-options]
Beginning with v0.7.12, this tool supports Hardhat and runs directly on HardhatEVM.
Require the plugin in
hardhat.config.js (Hardhat docs)
require('solidity-coverage')
Run
npx hardhat coverage [command-options]
(Additional Hardhat-specific info can be found here)
OpenZeppelin have written their own coverage generation scripts for
test-environment using the solidity-coverage API.
A working example can be found at openzeppelin-contracts, here.
providerOptions key in your
.solcover.js config.
|Option
|Example
|Description
|file
--file="test/registry/*.js"
|(Truffle) Filename or glob describing a subset of tests to run. (Globs must be enclosed by quotes and use globby matching patterns)
|testfiles
--testfiles "test/registry/*.ts"
|(Buidler) Test file(s) to run. (Globs must be enclosed by quotes and use globby matching patterns)
|solcoverjs
--solcoverjs ./../.solcover.js
|Relative path from working directory to config. Useful for monorepo packages that share settings. (Path must be "./" prefixed)
|network
--network development
|Use network settings defined in the Truffle or Buidler config
|temp*
--temp build
|⚠️ Caution ⚠️ Path to a disposable folder to store compilation artifacts in. Useful when your test setup scripts include hard-coded paths to a build directory. More...
Additional options can be specified in a
.solcover.js config file located in the root directory
of your project.
Example:
module.exports = {
skipFiles: ['Routers/EtherRouter.sol']
};
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|silent
|Boolean
|false
|Suppress logging output
|client
|Object
require("ganache-core")
|Useful if you need a specific ganache version.
|providerOptions
|Object
{ }
|ganache-core options
|skipFiles
|Array
['Migrations.sol']
|Array of contracts or folders (with paths expressed relative to the
contracts directory) that should be skipped when doing instrumentation.
|measureStatementCoverage
|boolean
true
|Computes statement (in addition to line) coverage. More...
|measureFunctionCoverage
|boolean
true
|Computes function coverage. More...
|istanbulFolder
|String
./coverage
|Folder location for Istanbul coverage reports.
|istanbulReporter
|Array
['html', 'lcov', 'text', 'json']
|Istanbul coverage reporters
|mocha
|Object
{ }
|Mocha options to merge into existing mocha config.
grep and
invert are useful for skipping certain tests under coverage using tags in the test descriptions.
|coverageContractsTemp
|String
.coverage_contracts
|Temporary folder location for instrumented contracts - Note that this directory will automatically be deleted when coverage completes.
|onServerReady*
|Function
|Hook run after server is launched, before the tests execute. Useful if you need to use the Oraclize bridge or have setup scripts which rely on the server's availability. More...
|onPreCompile*
|Function
|Hook run after filesystem and compiler configuration is applied, before the compiler is run. Can be used with the other hooks to be able to generate coverage reports on non-standard / customized directory structures, as well as contracts with absolute import paths. More...
|onCompileComplete*
|Function
|Hook run after compilation completes, before tests are run. Useful if you have secondary compilation steps or need to modify built artifacts. More...
|onTestsComplete*
|Function
|Hook run after the tests complete, before Istanbul reports are generated. More...
|onIstanbulComplete*
|Function
|Hook run after the Istanbul reports are generated, before the ganache server is shut down. Useful if you need to clean resources up. More...
|configureYulOptimizer
|Boolean
|false
|(Experimental) Setting to
true should resolve "stack too deep" compiler errors in large projects using ABIEncoderV2
|solcOptimizerDetails
|Object
undefined
|(Experimental) Must be used in combination with
configureYulOptimizer. Allows you configure solc's optimizer details. Useful if the default remedy for stack-too-deep errors doesn't work in your case (See FAQ below).
Solidity-coverage's core methods and many utilities are available as an API.
const CoverageAPI = require('solidity-coverage/api');
If you're writing another plugin or task, it can be helpful to detect whether coverage is running or not. The coverage plugin sets a boolean variable on the globally injected hardhat environment object for this purpose.
hre.__SOLIDITY_COVERAGE_RUNNING === true
Common problems & questions:
Contributions are welcome! If you're opening a PR that adds features or options please consider writing full unit tests for them. (We've built simple fixtures for almost everything and are happy to add some for your case if necessary).
Set up the development environment with:
$ git clone https://github.com/sc-forks/solidity-coverage.git
$ yarn