For quickly taking snapshots of environments for React Native projects

By using this plugin to solidarity, you can snapshot your environment to verify the project is in a similar environment on other machines.

How to use this plugin

npm i -g solidarity-react-native yarn global add solidarity-react-native solidarity snapshot

this will check the dependencies you have installed and needed in that project and creates the .solidarity file.

Requirements

This plugin snapshots these Solidarity requirements:

Always Adds Node Watchman React Native Package.json

If detected Adds Mobile Center Code Push NPM Yarn CocoaPods Detox Android TypeScript Xcode



What is Solidarity?