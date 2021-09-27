Solid SimpleTable

Solid SimpleTable is a blazing fast reactive table component that gives you freedom.

Features

Very fast as it is compiled down to VanilaJS using Solid

Very small (~2.7KB)

Automatic sorting

Support for custom header and row renderers (so the cells can be components themselves)

Support for custom sort functions

Support for onClick on all rows

Support for DOM accessors

The library is fully tested with 90% of code coverage.

This library is production ready. It is currently used as the linter panel of Atom editor!

Installation

npm install --save solid-simple-table

Usage

Run demo here!

import { render } from "solid-js/web" import { SimpleTable } from "solid-simple-table" import type { SortDirection } from "solid-simple-table" const rows = [ { file : "C:/a" , message : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur" , severity : "error" }, { file : "C:/b" , message : "Vivamus tincidunt ligula ut ligula laoreet faucibus" , severity : "warning" }, { file : "C:/c" , message : "Proin tincidunt justo nulla, sit amet accumsan lectus pretium vel" , severity : "info" }, { file : "C:/d" , message : "Cras faucibus eget ante ut consectetur" , severity : "error" }, ] function MyTable ( ) { return < SimpleTable rows = {rows} /> } render(() => < MyTable /> , document.getElementById("app"))

The css is available under dist/SimpleTable.css which you can import into HTML:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "simple-solid-table/dist/SimpleTable.css" />

or in JavaScript:

impost 'simple-solid-table/dist/SimpleTable.css'

For other examples, see the demo folder.

API

<SimpleTable rows: Array <Row> columns?: Array <Column<K>> representitiveRowNumber?: number headerRenderer?(column: Column): string | Renderable bodyRenderer?(row: Row, columnID: K): string | Renderable headerCellClass?(column: Column): string bodyCellClass?(row: Row, columnID: K): string className?: string style?: JSX.CSSProperties | string defaultSortDirection?: NonNullSortDirection<K> rowSorter?(rows: Array <Row>, sortDirection: NonNullSortDirection<K>): Array <Row> accessors?: boolean getRowID?(row: Row): string />;

In which:

export type Renderable = any export type IndexType = string | number export type Row = number | string | Record<IndexType, any > export type Column<K extends IndexType = IndexType> = { id: K label?: string sortable?: boolean onClick?(e: MouseEvent, row: Row): void } export type NonNullSortDirection<K extends IndexType = IndexType> = [columnID: K, type : "asc" | "desc" ] export type SortDirection<K extends IndexType = IndexType> = NonNullSortDirection<K> | [columnID: null , type : null ]

Projects using Solid-Table

License

This package is licensed under the terms of MIT License. Originally, it was inspired by sb-react-table.