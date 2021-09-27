openbase logo
sst

solid-simple-table

by Amin Yahyaabadi
1.1.0 (see all)

Blazing fast Table component with solid-js

Overview

Readme

Solid SimpleTable

CI

Solid SimpleTable is a blazing fast reactive table component that gives you freedom.

Features

  • Very fast as it is compiled down to VanilaJS using Solid
  • Very small (~2.7KB)
  • Automatic sorting
  • Support for custom header and row renderers (so the cells can be components themselves)
  • Support for custom sort functions
  • Support for onClick on all rows
  • Support for DOM accessors
  • The library is fully tested with 90% of code coverage.

Simple table demo

This library is production ready. It is currently used as the linter panel of Atom editor!

Atom Linter Panel

Installation

  npm install --save solid-simple-table

Usage

Run demo here!

import { render } from "solid-js/web"

import { SimpleTable } from "solid-simple-table"
import type { SortDirection } from "solid-simple-table"

const rows = [
  { file: "C:/a", message: "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur", severity: "error" },
  { file: "C:/b", message: "Vivamus tincidunt ligula ut ligula laoreet faucibus", severity: "warning" },
  { file: "C:/c", message: "Proin tincidunt justo nulla, sit amet accumsan lectus pretium vel", severity: "info" },
  { file: "C:/d", message: "Cras faucibus eget ante ut consectetur", severity: "error" },
]

function MyTable() {
  return <SimpleTable rows={rows} />
}

render(() => <MyTable />, document.getElementById("app"))

The css is available under dist/SimpleTable.css which you can import into HTML:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="simple-solid-table/dist/SimpleTable.css" />

or in JavaScript:

impost 'simple-solid-table/dist/SimpleTable.css'

For other examples, see the demo folder.

API


<SimpleTable
  // rows
  rows: Array<Row>

  // Optional props:

  // columns

  // manually provided columns
  columns?: Array<Column<K>>

  /**
    if columns is not provided and Row is an object, construct columns based on this row
    Takes this Row's keys as Column IDs
    @default 0 (first row)
  */
  representitiveRowNumber?: number

  // renderers
  headerRenderer?(column: Column): string | Renderable
  bodyRenderer?(row: Row, columnID: K): string | Renderable

  // dynamic CSS classes for table cells
  headerCellClass?(column: Column): string
  bodyCellClass?(row: Row, columnID: K): string

  // the class name to be used instead of the provided default. The default value is `solid-simple-table light typography`
  className?: string
  // extra styles
  style?: JSX.CSSProperties | string

  // sort options
  defaultSortDirection?: NonNullSortDirection<K>
  rowSorter?(rows: Array<Row>, sortDirection: NonNullSortDirection<K>): Array<Row>


  // accessors

  /**
    set to true if you want column, row, and cell accessors
    @default false
  */
  accessors?: boolean

  /** a function that takes row and returns string unique key for that row
    @default {defaultGetRowID}
  */
  getRowID?(row: Row): string

/>;

In which:

// util types
export type Renderable = any
export type IndexType = string | number

// row and column types
export type Row = number | string | Record<IndexType, any>
export type Column<K extends IndexType = IndexType> = {
  id: K
  label?: string
  sortable?: boolean
  onClick?(e: MouseEvent, row: Row): void
}

/**
 * Sort direction. It is a tuple:
 *
 * @type is The direction of the sort
 * @columnID is the key used for sorting
 */
export type NonNullSortDirection<K extends IndexType = IndexType> = [columnID: K, type: "asc" | "desc"]
export type SortDirection<K extends IndexType = IndexType> = NonNullSortDirection<K> | [columnID: null, type: null]

Projects using Solid-Table

License

This package is licensed under the terms of MIT License. Originally, it was inspired by sb-react-table.

