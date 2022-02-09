A set of core solid-compatible applets based on solid-ui

These are a set of interlinked applications, or parts of applications, which called 'panes' -- as in parts of a window. A pane displays a data object of certain class using part of the window. They don't tile like window panes necessarily, but one pane can involve other panes to display objects related to the main object, in all kinds of creative ways. You can give the sub-pane a bit of HTML DOM element to work in, and the data object, and it does the rest.

You can explicitly invoke a specific sub-pane, or you can just provide a DOM element to contain it, and ask the pane system to pick the appropriate pane. It does this by calling each potential pane in order with the object, and asking whether it wants to render that object. Typically the pane chosen is the most specific pane, so typically a hand-written user interface will be chosen over a generic machine-generated one.

These panes are used in the Data Browser - see mashlib https://github.com/linkeddata/mashlib

Currently the panes available include:

A default pane which lists the properties of any object

An internals pane which allows the URI and the HTTP fetch history to be checked

A pane for Address Books, Groups as well as individual Contacts

A pane for seeing pictures in a slideshow

A pane for a playlist of YouTube videos

A pane for a range of issue trackers, to-do-lists, agendas, etc

A file and directory manager for a Solid/LDP hierarchical file store

A Sharing pane to control the Access Control Lists for any object or folder

and so on

The solid-app-set panes are built using a set of widgets and utilities in https://github.com/linkeddata/solid-ui

To help onboarding, we're using roles to limit the number of panes presented to new users.

Goals

Make the system module in terms of NPM modules; one for each pane

Allow (signed?) panes to be advertised in turtle data in the web, and loaded automatically

Allow a Solid user to save preferences for which panes are used for which data types.

Create new panes for playlist and photo management and sharing, fitness, etc

Volunteers are always welcome!

Documentation

Development

To get started, make sure you have Node.js installed (for instance through https://github.com/nvm-sh/nvm), and:

run

git clone https://github.com/solid/solid-panes cd solid-panes npm install npm run build-version npx webpack serve

open your browser at http://localhost:9000 edit dev/pane/index.ts and change the color string constant at the end of line 61. wait about 5 seconds you'll see the color of the box and heading change in your browser

Contributing panes

When you created a pane, you can either add it as an npm dependency of this repo (for instance meeting-pane, issue-pane, chat-pane are all imported in src/registerPanes.js), or add it under the src/ tree of this repo.

Eg. some RDF CLasses

Here, just to show how it works, are how some RDF Classes map onto panes. Anything to do with contacts (A VCARD Address Book, Group, Individual, Organization) can be handled by the one contact pane. Any other pane which wants to deal with contacts can just use the pane within its own user interface.