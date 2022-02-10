Solid is a declarative JavaScript library for creating user interfaces. It does not use a Virtual DOM. Instead it opts to compile its templates down to real DOM nodes and wrap updates in fine grained reactions. This way when your state updates only the code that depends on it runs.
<div> is just a div.
import { render } from "solid-js/web";
const HelloMessage = props => <div>Hello {props.name}</div>;
render(() => <HelloMessage name="Taylor" />, document.getElementById("hello-example"));
A Simple Component is just a function that accepts properties. Solid uses a
render function to create the reactive mount point of your application.
The JSX is then compiled down to efficient real DOM expressions:
import { render, template, insert, createComponent } from "solid-js/web";
const _tmpl$ = template(`<div>Hello </div>`);
const HelloMessage = props => {
const _el$ = _tmpl$.cloneNode(true);
insert(_el$, () => props.name);
return _el$;
};
render(
() => createComponent(HelloMessage, { name: "Taylor" }),
document.getElementById("hello-example")
);
That
_el$ is a real div element and
props.name,
Taylor in this case, is appended to its child nodes. Notice that
props.name is wrapped in a function. That is because that is the only part of this component that will ever execute again. Even if a name is updated from the outside only that one expression will be re-evaluated. The compiler optimizes initial render and the runtime optimizes updates. It's the best of both worlds.
Want to see what code Solid generates:
You can get started with a simple app by running the following in your terminal:
> npx degit solidjs/templates/js my-app
> cd my-app
> npm i # or yarn or pnpm
> npm run dev # or yarn or pnpm
Or for TypeScript:
> npx degit solidjs/templates/ts my-app
> cd my-app
> npm i # or yarn or pnpm
> npm run dev # or yarn or pnpm
This will create a minimal client-rendered application powered by Vite.
Or you can install the dependencies in your own project. To use Solid with JSX (recommended) run:
> npm install solid-js babel-preset-solid
The easiest way to get setup is add
babel-preset-solid to your .babelrc, or babel config for webpack, or rollup:
"presets": ["solid"]
For TypeScript remember to set your TSConfig to handle Solid's JSX by:
"compilerOptions": {
"jsx": "preserve",
"jsxImportSource": "solid-js",
}
Check out the Documentation website.
The last 2 versions of modern evergreen browsers and Node LTS.
Come chat with us on Discord
Support us with a donation and help us continue our activities. [Contribute]
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]
I don't have a ton of experience with solid, but I have used it for a couple of small projects. Very interesting project, with one of the most helpful maintainers I have come across in the entire JS ecosystem. I regularly come across him talking up other projects that some might even consider direct "rivals" to solid. It says a lot about someone's character when they have nothing but praise for their competition, so the fact that he is out there spending his own time helping the community at large as a whole is beyond admirable.
I was working on my personal portfolio project when i am finding a best library for UI and then i find this library and start using this library and the performance i got is crazy using this i build my web app UI in less time and also this library saved my lot of development time. so useful and powerful library for building interactive UI for React, Vue and Angular easy to use for beginner and comes with clean and up-to-dated documentation.
One of the fastest js frameworks out there It provides Real DOM with fine-grained update. Its one of the fastest frameworks built on typescript which enhances the security of the applications and is webcomponent friendly and also supports most of the modern javascript features. Highly recommended.
I've used this library several times. It is perform a very fast (way faster than React or Angular, close to vanilla) rendering according to js-framework-benchmark. Library has a very similar syntax and concepts to React.JS. It supports JSX, but can be used without it to avoid JSX compilation, supports Context and asynchronous rendering. The library is constantly updated, but for now is not very popular, does not have a huge community, libraries to work with and docs is not very rich.
A great react alternative that’s much faster and closer in terms of performance to Vanilla Dom API. I usually use this for performance sensitive apps where every 1ms of wasted performance matters