openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

solid-js

by solidui
1.2.6 (see all)

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.1K

GitHub Stars

14.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

95

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Reactive Programming, Vanilla JavaScript Frontend Framework

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/518
Read All Reviews
Bilbertius
sahebrao72
akashz19
Lrazerz
Emad-salah
damianesteban

Top Feedback

11Performant
6Easy to Use
6Poor Documentation
5Bleeding Edge
4Responsive Maintainers
2Great Documentation

Readme

SolidJS

Build Status Coverage Status NPM Version Discord Subreddit subscribers

Solid is a declarative JavaScript library for creating user interfaces. It does not use a Virtual DOM. Instead it opts to compile its templates down to real DOM nodes and wrap updates in fine grained reactions. This way when your state updates only the code that depends on it runs.

Key Features

  • Real DOM with fine-grained updates (No Virtual DOM! No Dirty Checking Digest Loop!).
  • Declarative data
    • Simple composable primitives without the hidden rules.
    • Function Components with no need for lifecycle methods or specialized configuration objects.
    • Render once mental model.
  • Fast!
  • Small! Completely tree-shakeable Solid's compiler will only include parts of the library you use.
  • Supports and is built on TypeScript.
  • Supports modern features like JSX, Fragments, Context, Portals, Suspense, Streaming SSR, Progressive Hydration, Error Boundaries and Concurrent Rendering.
  • Works in serverless environments including AWS Lambda and Cloudflare Workers.
  • Webcomponent friendly and can author Custom Elements
    • Context API that spans Custom Elements
    • Implicit event delegation with Shadow DOM Retargeting
    • Shadow DOM Portals
  • Transparent debugging: a <div> is just a div.

Learn more on the Solid Website and come chat with us on our Discord

The Gist

import { render } from "solid-js/web";

const HelloMessage = props => <div>Hello {props.name}</div>;

render(() => <HelloMessage name="Taylor" />, document.getElementById("hello-example"));

A Simple Component is just a function that accepts properties. Solid uses a render function to create the reactive mount point of your application.

The JSX is then compiled down to efficient real DOM expressions:

import { render, template, insert, createComponent } from "solid-js/web";

const _tmpl$ = template(`<div>Hello </div>`);

const HelloMessage = props => {
  const _el$ = _tmpl$.cloneNode(true);
  insert(_el$, () => props.name);
  return _el$;
};

render(
  () => createComponent(HelloMessage, { name: "Taylor" }),
  document.getElementById("hello-example")
);

That _el$ is a real div element and props.name, Taylor in this case, is appended to its child nodes. Notice that props.name is wrapped in a function. That is because that is the only part of this component that will ever execute again. Even if a name is updated from the outside only that one expression will be re-evaluated. The compiler optimizes initial render and the runtime optimizes updates. It's the best of both worlds.

Want to see what code Solid generates:

Try it Online

Quick Start

You can get started with a simple app by running the following in your terminal:

> npx degit solidjs/templates/js my-app
> cd my-app
> npm i # or yarn or pnpm
> npm run dev # or yarn or pnpm

Or for TypeScript:

> npx degit solidjs/templates/ts my-app
> cd my-app
> npm i # or yarn or pnpm
> npm run dev # or yarn or pnpm

This will create a minimal client-rendered application powered by Vite.

Or you can install the dependencies in your own project. To use Solid with JSX (recommended) run:

> npm install solid-js babel-preset-solid

The easiest way to get setup is add babel-preset-solid to your .babelrc, or babel config for webpack, or rollup:

"presets": ["solid"]

For TypeScript remember to set your TSConfig to handle Solid's JSX by:

"compilerOptions": {
  "jsx": "preserve",
  "jsxImportSource": "solid-js",
}

Documentation

Check out the Documentation website.

Examples

Browser Support

The last 2 versions of modern evergreen browsers and Node LTS.

Testing Powered By SauceLabs

Community

Come chat with us on Discord

Contributors

Open Collective

Support us with a donation and help us continue our activities. [Contribute]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use6
Performant11
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge5
Responsive Maintainers4
Poor Documentation6
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Bilbertius6 Ratings6 Reviews
Human man person
January 23, 2021
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Performant

I don't have a ton of experience with solid, but I have used it for a couple of small projects. Very interesting project, with one of the most helpful maintainers I have come across in the entire JS ecosystem. I regularly come across him talking up other projects that some might even consider direct "rivals" to solid. It says a lot about someone's character when they have nothing but praise for their competition, so the fact that he is out there spending his own time helping the community at large as a whole is beyond admirable.

1
knownasilya
sahebrao7268 Ratings76 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

I was working on my personal portfolio project when i am finding a best library for UI and then i find this library and start using this library and the performance i got is crazy using this i build my web app UI in less time and also this library saved my lot of development time. so useful and powerful library for building interactive UI for React, Vue and Angular easy to use for beginner and comes with clean and up-to-dated documentation.

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the fastest js frameworks out there It provides Real DOM with fine-grained update. Its one of the fastest frameworks built on typescript which enhances the security of the applications and is webcomponent friendly and also supports most of the modern javascript features. Highly recommended.

0
LrazerzKyiv, Ukraine39 Ratings54 Reviews
Bondarenko Vladyslav
1 year ago
Performant
Poor Documentation

I've used this library several times. It is perform a very fast (way faster than React or Angular, close to vanilla) rendering according to js-framework-benchmark. Library has a very similar syntax and concepts to React.JS. It supports JSX, but can be used without it to avoid JSX compilation, supports Context and asynchronous rendering. The library is constantly updated, but for now is not very popular, does not have a huge community, libraries to work with and docs is not very rich.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation

A great react alternative that’s much faster and closer in terms of performance to Vanilla Dom API. I usually use this for performance sensitive apps where every 1ms of wasted performance matters

0

Alternatives

rxjsA reactive programming library for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
37M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
202
Top Feedback
29Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
17Performant
mk
mobx-keystoneA MobX powered state management solution based on data trees with first class support for Typescript, support for snapshots, patches and much more
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
kefirA Reactive Programming library for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
65K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
baconjsFunctional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cyclejsA functional and reactive JavaScript framework for predictable code
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
85
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

Solid · Reactive Javascript Library
www.solidjs.comSolid · Reactive Javascript LibraryA declarative, efficient and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.