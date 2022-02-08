Solid App Router

Solid App Router is a universal router for SolidJS that combines paradigms of React Router and Ember Router. Routes can be defined both in the JSX and as a JSON object for file-system based routing and supports Nested Routing.

It supports all Solid's SSR methods and has Solid's Transitions baked in, so use freely with Suspense, Resources, and Lazy components. Solid App Router also allows you to define a Data function that loads in parallel of the Routes to allow automatic fetch-as-you-render that removes client side request waterfalls.

Getting Started

> npm i solid-app-router

Install then wrap your application with the Router component:

import { render } from "solid-js/web" ; import { Router } from "solid-app-router" ; import App from "./App" ; render( () => ( < Router > < App /> </ Router > ), document .getElementById( "app" ) );

JSX Based

import { lazy } from "solid-js" ; import { render } from "solid-js/web" ; import { Router, Routes, Route, Link } from "solid-app-router" ; const Users = lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users.js" )); const User = lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users/[id].js" )); const UserHome = lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users/[id]/index.js" )); const UserSettings = lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users/[id]/settings.js" )); const UserNotFound = lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users/[id]/[...all].js" )); const Home = lazy( () => import ( "/pages/index.js" )); const NotFound = lazy( () => import ( "/pages/[...all].js" )); function App ( ) { return ( <> <h1>Awesome Site</h1> <Link class="nav" href="/"> Home </Link> <Link class="nav" href="/users"> Users </Link> <Routes> <Route path="/users" element={<Users />} /> <Route path="/users/:id" element={<User />}> <Route path="/" element={<UserHome />} /> <Route path="/settings" element={<UserSettings />} /> <Route path="/*all" element={<UserNotFound />} /> </Route> <Route path="/" element={<Home />} /> <Route path="/*all" element={<NotFound />} /> </Routes> </> ); } render( () => ( <Router> <App /> </Router> ), document.getElementById("app") );

Config Based

Great for filesystem based routing:

import { lazy } from "solid-js" ; import { render } from "solid-js/web" ; import { Router, useRoutes, Link } from "solid-app-router" ; const routes = [ { path : "/users" , component : lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users.js" )) }, { path : "/users/:id" , component : lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users/[id].js" )), children : [ { path : "/" , component : lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users/[id]/index.js" )) }, { path : "/settings" , component : lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users/[id]/settings.js" )) }, { path : "/*all" , component : lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users/[id]/[...all].js" )) } ] }, { path : "/" , component : lazy( () => import ( "/pages/index.js" )) }, { path : "/*all" , component : lazy( () => import ( "/pages/[...all].js" )) } ]; function App ( ) { const Routes = useRoutes(routes); return ( <> < h1 > Awesome Site </ h1 > < Link class = "nav" href = "/" > Home </ Link > < Link class = "nav" href = "/users" > Users </ Link > < Routes /> </> ); } render( () => ( < Router > < App /> </ Router > ), document.getElementById("app") );

Solid App Router provides <Link> component to provides links in your application. By default all Routes and Links are relative to the parent that created them.

Solid App Router provides a <NavLink> component that applies the active class when the current route matches its path. It has an end prop to indicate if it is the end of the path.

Solid App Router also has a <Navigate> component useful for inlining redirects.

These Components all use href to define the path.

<> < NavLink href = "/" end > Home </ NavLink > < NavLink href = "/about" > About </ NavLink > < NavLink href = "/other" > Other </ NavLink > </>

Router Primitives

Solid App Router provides a number of primitives that read off the Router and Route context.

useParams

Retrieves an object containing the route path parameters as defined in the Route.

const params = useParams(); const [user] = createResource( () => params.id, fetchUser);

useNavigate

Retrieves method to do navigation. The method accepts a path to navigate to and an optional object with the following options:

resolve (boolean, default true ): resolve the path against the current route

): resolve the path against the current route replace (boolean, default false ): replace the history entry

): replace the history entry scroll (boolean, default true ): scroll to top after navigation

): scroll to top after navigation state (any, default undefined ): pass custom state to location.state

const navigate = useNavigate(); if (unauthorized) { navigate( "/login" , { replace : true }); }

useLocation

Retrieves reactive location object useful for getting things like pathname

const location = useLocation(); const createMemo( () => parsePath(location.pathname));

useSearchParams

Retrieves a tuple containing a reactive object to read the current location's query parameters and a method to update them. The object is a proxy so you must access properties to subscribe to reactive updates. Note values will be strings and property names will retain their casing.

The setter method accepts an object whos entries will be merged into the current query string. Values '' , undefined and null will remove the key from the resulting query string. Updates will behave just like a navigation and the setter accepts the same optional second parameter as navigate and auto-scrolling is disabled by default.

const [searchParams, setSearchParams] = useSearchParams(); return < div > < span > Page: {searchParams.page} </ span > < button onClick = {() => setSearchParams({ page: searchParams.page + 1})}>Next Page </ button > </ div >

useIsRouting

Retrieves signal that indicates whether the route is currently in a Transition. Useful for showing stale/pending state when the route resolution is Suspended during concurrent rendering.

const isRouting = useIsRouting(); return < div classList = {{ " grey-out " : isRouting () }}> < MyAwesomeConent /> </ div >

useData

Retrieves the return value from the data function. You can access parent data by passing a number to indicate ancestor. No argument is the route's own data, 1 is the immediate parent, 2 is the parent's parent, and so on.

const user = useData(); return < h1 > {user().name} </ h1 > ;

useMatch

useMatch takes an accessor that returns the path and creates a Memo that returns match information if the current path matches the provided path. Useful for determining if a given path matches the current route.

const match = useMatch( () => props.href); return < div classList = {{active: Boolean ( match ())}} />

useRoutes

Used to define routes via a config object instead of JSX. See Config Based above.

Nested Routing

You can define long paths on your routes and they are handle independently. But with nested Routing we can automatically set up nested layouts. Need to share a header between pages, nest it as children. You can see examples above.

However, while <Routes> serve as the entry point for the navigation, for nested routes you need to indicate where the nested route should be inserted. You use the <Outlet> component to do that.

import { Outlet, useData } from "solid-app-router" ; function User ( ) { const user = useData(); return ( <> < h1 > {user()?.name} </ h1 > {/* Insert nested Route Here */} < Outlet /> </> ); }

Data Functions

Data functions are designed to load in parallel to your lazy loaded routes. They get bundled with your main bundle allowing your page code to be separated and loaded on demand in parallel. You can pass in the data prop to your Route definition.

import { lazy } from "solid-js" ; import { Route } from "solid-app-router" ; import UserData from "./pages/users/[id].data.js" ; const User = lazy( () => import ( "/pages/users/[id].js" )); < Route path = "/users/:id" element = { < User /> } data={UserData} />

import { createResource } from "solid-js" ; function fetchUser ( userId ) { } export default function UserData ( { params, location, navigate } ) { const [user] = createResource( () => params.id, fetchUser); return user; }

Data function should create reactive values and return synchronously so that they can be accessed in the case that the route loads before the data does.