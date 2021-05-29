By Protofire
This is an open source project for linting Solidity code. This project provides both Security and Style Guide validations.
You can install Solhint using npm:
npm install -g solhint
# verify that it was installed correctly
solhint --version
First initialize a configuration file, if you don't have one:
solhint --init
This will create a
.solhint.json file with the default rules enabled. Then run Solhint with one or more Globs as arguments. For example, to lint all files inside
contracts directory, you can do:
solhint 'contracts/**/*.sol'
To lint a single file:
solhint contracts/MyToken.sol
Run
solhint without arguments to get more information:
Usage: solhint [options] <file> [...other_files]
Linter for Solidity programming language
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-f, --formatter [name] report formatter name (stylish, table, tap, unix)
-w, --max-warnings [maxWarningsNumber] number of allowed warnings
-c, --config [file_name] file to use as your .solhint.json
-q, --quiet report errors only - default: false
--ignore-path [file_name] file to use as your .solhintignore
--fix automatically fix problems
--init create configuration file for solhint
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
stdin [options] linting of source code data provided to STDIN
You can use a
.solhint.json file to configure Solhint for the whole project.
To generate a new sample
.solhint.json file in current folder you can do:
solhint --init
This file has the following format:
{
"extends": "solhint:recommended",
"plugins": [],
"rules": {
"avoid-suicide": "error",
"avoid-sha3": "warn"
}
}
A full list of all supported rules can be found here.
To ignore files that do not require validation you can use a
.solhintignore file. It supports rules in
the
.gitignore format.
node_modules/
additional-tests.sol
The default rulesets provided by solhint are the following:
Use one of these as the value for the "extends" property in your configuration file.
You can use comments in the source code to configure solhint in a given line or file.
For example, to disable all validations in the line following a comment:
// solhint-disable-next-line
uint[] a;
You can disable specific rules on a given line. For example:
// solhint-disable-next-line not-rely-on-time, not-rely-on-block-hash
uint pseudoRand = uint(keccak256(abi.encodePacked(now, blockhash(block.number))));
Disable validation on current line:
uint pseudoRand = uint(keccak256(abi.encodePacked(now, blockhash(block.number)))); // solhint-disable-line
Disable specific rules on current line:
uint pseudoRand = uint(keccak256(abi.encodePacked(now, blockhash(block.number)))); // solhint-disable-line not-rely-on-time, not-rely-on-block-hash
You can disable a rule for a group of lines:
/* solhint-disable avoid-tx-origin */
function transferTo(address to, uint amount) public {
require(tx.origin == owner);
to.call.value(amount)();
}
/* solhint-enable avoid-tx-origin */
Or disable all validations for a group of lines:
/* solhint-disable */
function transferTo(address to, uint amount) public {
require(tx.origin == owner);
to.call.value(amount)();
}
/* solhint-enable */
Full list with all supported Security Rules
Full list with all supported Style Guide Rules
Full list with all supported Best Practices Rules
Related documentation you may find here.
The Solidity parser used is
@solidity-parser/parser.
MIT
Solhint is free to use and open-sourced. If you value our effort and feel like helping us to keep pushing this tool forward, you can send us a small donation. We'll highly appreciate it :)