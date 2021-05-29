By Protofire

This is an open source project for linting Solidity code. This project provides both Security and Style Guide validations.

Installation

You can install Solhint using npm:

npm install -g solhint solhint --version

Usage

First initialize a configuration file, if you don't have one:

solhint --init

This will create a .solhint.json file with the default rules enabled. Then run Solhint with one or more Globs as arguments. For example, to lint all files inside contracts directory, you can do:

solhint 'contracts/**/*.sol'

To lint a single file:

solhint contracts/MyToken.sol

Run solhint without arguments to get more information:

Usage: solhint [options] <file> [...other_files] Linter for Solidity programming language Options: -V, --version output the version number -f, --formatter [name] report formatter name (stylish, table, tap, unix) -w, --max-warnings [maxWarningsNumber] number of allowed warnings -c, --config [file_name] file to use as your .solhint.json -q, --quiet report errors only - default: false --ignore-path [file_name] file to use as your .solhintignore --fix automatically fix problems --init create configuration file for solhint -h, --help output usage information Commands: stdin [options] linting of source code data provided to STDIN

Configuration

You can use a .solhint.json file to configure Solhint for the whole project.

To generate a new sample .solhint.json file in current folder you can do:

solhint --init

This file has the following format:

{ "extends" : "solhint:recommended" , "plugins" : [], "rules" : { "avoid-suicide" : "error" , "avoid-sha3" : "warn" } }

A full list of all supported rules can be found here.

To ignore files that do not require validation you can use a .solhintignore file. It supports rules in the .gitignore format.

node_modules/ additional-tests .sol

Extendable rulesets

The default rulesets provided by solhint are the following:

solhint:default

solhint:recommended

Use one of these as the value for the "extends" property in your configuration file.

You can use comments in the source code to configure solhint in a given line or file.

For example, to disable all validations in the line following a comment:

// solhint-disable-next-line uint[] a;

You can disable specific rules on a given line. For example:

// solhint-disable-next-line not-rely-on-time, not-rely-on-block-hash uint pseudoRand = uint(keccak256(abi.encodePacked(now, blockhash(block.number))));

Disable validation on current line:

uint pseudoRand = uint(keccak256(abi.encodePacked(now, blockhash(block.number)))); // solhint-disable-line

Disable specific rules on current line:

uint pseudoRand = uint(keccak256(abi.encodePacked(now, blockhash(block.number)))); // solhint-disable-line not-rely-on-time, not-rely-on-block-hash

You can disable a rule for a group of lines:

/* solhint-disable avoid-tx-origin */ function transferTo(address to, uint amount) public { require(tx.origin == owner); to.call.value(amount)(); } /* solhint-enable avoid-tx-origin */

Or disable all validations for a group of lines:

/* solhint-disable */ function transferTo(address to, uint amount) public { require(tx.origin == owner); to.call.value(amount)(); } /* solhint-enable */

Rules

Security Rules

Full list with all supported Security Rules

Style Guide Rules

Full list with all supported Style Guide Rules

Best Practices Rules

Full list with all supported Best Practices Rules

Documentation

Related documentation you may find here.

IDE Integrations

Acknowledgements

The Solidity parser used is @solidity-parser/parser .

Licence

MIT

