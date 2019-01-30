openbase logo
sol

solgraph

by Raine Revere
0.3.3 (see all)

Visualize Solidity control flow for smart contract security analysis. 💵 ⇆ 💵

Overview

Readme

solgraph

npm version Build Status

Generates a DOT graph that visualizes function control flow of a Solidity contract and highlights potential security vulnerabilities.

Screenshot

Legend:

  • Red: Send to external address
  • Blue: Constant function
  • Yellow: View
  • Green: Pure
  • Orange: Call
  • Purple: Transfer
  • Lilac: Payable

Generated from contract:

contract MyContract {
  uint balance;

  function MyContract() {
    Mint(1000000);
  }

  function Mint(uint amount) internal {
    balance = amount;
  }

  function Withdraw() {
    msg.sender.send(balance);
  }

  function GetBalance() constant returns(uint) {
    return balance;
  }
}

Install

npm install -g solgraph

Depending on your permissions, you may need to add the unsafe-perm flag:

sudo npm install -g solgraph --unsafe-perm=true --allow-root

Usage

solgraph MyContract.sol > MyContract.dot
strict digraph {
  MyContract
  Mint [color=gray]
  Withdraw [color=red]
  UNTRUSTED
  GetBalance [color=blue]
  MyContract -> Mint
  Withdraw -> UNTRUSTED
}

You have to have graphviz installed (brew install graphviz) to render the DOT file as an image:

dot -Tpng MyContract.dot -o MyContract.png

A nice example of piping contract source that is in your clipboard through solgraph, dot, and preview: (Use whatever image previewer is available on your system; Preview.app is available on Mac)

pbpaste | solgraph | dot -Tpng | open -f -a /Applications/Preview.app

Node Module

import { readFileSync } from 'fs'
import solgraph from 'solgraph'

const dot = solgraph(fs.readFileSync('./Simple.sol'))
console.log(dot)
/*
Foo
Bar
Foo -> Bar
*/

License

ISC © Raine Revere

