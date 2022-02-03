JavaScript bindings for the Solidity compiler.
Uses the Emscripten compiled Solidity found in the solc-bin repository.
To use the latest stable version of the Solidity compiler via Node.js you can install it via npm:
npm install solc
If this package is installed globally (
npm install -g solc), a command-line tool called
solcjs will be available.
To see all the supported features, execute:
solcjs --help
To compile a contract that imports other contracts via relative paths:
solcjs --bin --include-path node_modules/ --base-path . MainContract.sol
Use the
--base-path and
--include-path options to describe the layout of your project.
--base-path represents the root of your own source tree while
--include-path allows you to
specify extra locations containing external code (e.g. libraries installed with a package manager).
Note: ensure that all the files you specify on the command line are located inside the base path or one of the include paths. The compiler refers to files from outside of these directories using absolute paths. Having absolute paths in contract metadata will result in your bytecode being reproducible only when it's placed in these exact absolute locations.
Note: this commandline interface is not compatible with
solc provided by the Solidity compiler package and thus cannot be
used in combination with an Ethereum client via the
eth.compile.solidity() RPC method. Please refer to the
Solidity compiler documentation for instructions to install
solc.
Furthermore, the commandline interface to solc-js provides fewer features than the binary release.
There are two ways to use
solc:
The high-level API consists of a single method,
compile, which expects the Compiler Standard Input and Output JSON.
It also accepts an optional set of callback functions, which include the
import and the
smtSolver callbacks.
Starting 0.6.0 it only accepts an object in place of the callback to supply the callbacks.
The
import callback function is used to resolve unmet dependencies.
This callback receives a path and must synchronously return either an error or the content of the dependency
as a string. It cannot be used together with callback-based, asynchronous,
filesystem access. A workaround is to collect the names of dependencies, return
an error, and keep re-running the compiler until all of them are resolved.
Example:
var solc = require('solc');
var input = {
language: 'Solidity',
sources: {
'test.sol': {
content: 'contract C { function f() public { } }'
}
},
settings: {
outputSelection: {
'*': {
'*': ['*']
}
}
}
};
var output = JSON.parse(solc.compile(JSON.stringify(input)));
// `output` here contains the JSON output as specified in the documentation
for (var contractName in output.contracts['test.sol']) {
console.log(
contractName +
': ' +
output.contracts['test.sol'][contractName].evm.bytecode.object
);
}
var solc = require('solc');
var input = {
language: 'Solidity',
sources: {
'test.sol': {
content: 'import "lib.sol"; contract C { function f() public { L.f(); } }'
}
},
settings: {
outputSelection: {
'*': {
'*': ['*']
}
}
}
};
function findImports(path) {
if (path === 'lib.sol')
return {
contents:
'library L { function f() internal returns (uint) { return 7; } }'
};
else return { error: 'File not found' };
}
// New syntax (supported from 0.5.12, mandatory from 0.6.0)
var output = JSON.parse(
solc.compile(JSON.stringify(input), { import: findImports })
);
// `output` here contains the JSON output as specified in the documentation
for (var contractName in output.contracts['test.sol']) {
console.log(
contractName +
': ' +
output.contracts['test.sol'][contractName].evm.bytecode.object
);
}
Since version 0.5.1, the
smtSolver callback function is used to solve SMT queries generated by
Solidity's SMTChecker. If you have an SMT solver installed locally, it can
be used to solve the given queries, where the callback must synchronously
return either an error or the result from the solver. A default
smtSolver callback is included in this package via the module
smtchecker.js which exports the
smtCallback function that takes 1) a
function that takes queries and returns the solving result, and 2) a solver
configuration object. The module
smtsolver.js has a few predefined solver
configurations, and relies on Z3, Eldarica or CVC4 being installed locally. It
exports the list of locally found solvers and a function that invokes a given
solver.
The API of the SMT callback is experimental and can change at any time. The last change was in version 0.8.11.
var solc = require('solc');
const smtchecker = require('solc/smtchecker');
const smtsolver = require('solc/smtsolver');
// Note that this example only works via node and not in the browser.
var input = {
language: 'Solidity',
sources: {
'test.sol': {
content: 'contract C { function f(uint x) public { assert(x > 0); } }'
}
},
settings: {
modelChecker: {
engine: "chc",
solvers: [ "smtlib2" ]
}
}
};
var output = JSON.parse(
solc.compile(
JSON.stringify(input),
{ smtSolver: smtchecker.smtCallback(smtsolver.smtSolver, smtsolver.availableSolvers[0]) }
)
);
The assertion is clearly false, and an
assertion failure warning
should be returned, together with a counterexample.
The low-level API is as follows:
solc.lowlevel.compileSingle: the original entry point, supports only a single file
solc.lowlevel.compileMulti: this supports multiple files, introduced in 0.1.6
solc.lowlevel.compileCallback: this supports callbacks, introduced in 0.2.1
solc.lowlevel.compileStandard: this works just like
compile above, but is only present in compilers after (and including) 0.4.11
For examples how to use them, please refer to the README of the above mentioned solc-js releases.
Note:
If you are using Electron,
nodeIntegration is on for
BrowserWindow by default. If it is on, Electron will provide a
require method which will not behave as expected and this may cause calls, such as
require('solc'), to fail.
To turn off
nodeIntegration, use the following:
new BrowserWindow({
webPreferences: {
nodeIntegration: false
}
});
In order to compile contracts using a specific version of Solidity, the
solc.loadRemoteVersion(version, callback) method is available. This returns a new
solc object that uses a version of the compiler specified.
You can also load the "binary" manually and use
setupMethods to create the familiar wrapper functions described above:
var solc = solc.setupMethods(require("/my/local/soljson.js")).
By default, the npm version is only created for releases. This prevents people from deploying contracts with non-release versions because they are less stable and harder to verify. If you would like to use the latest development snapshot (at your own risk!), you may use the following example code.
var solc = require('solc');
// getting the development snapshot
solc.loadRemoteVersion('latest', function(err, solcSnapshot) {
if (err) {
// An error was encountered, display and quit
} else {
// NOTE: Use `solcSnapshot` here with the same interface `solc` has
}
});
When using libraries, the resulting bytecode will contain placeholders for the real addresses of the referenced libraries. These have to be updated, via a process called linking, before deploying the contract.
The
linker module (
require('solc/linker')) offers helpers to accomplish this.
The
linkBytecode method provides a simple helper for linking:
var linker = require('solc/linker');
bytecode = linker.linkBytecode(bytecode, { MyLibrary: '0x123456...' });
As of Solidity 0.4.11 the compiler supports standard JSON input and output which outputs a link references map. This gives a map of library names to offsets in the bytecode to replace the addresses at. It also doesn't have the limitation on library file and contract name lengths.
There is a method available in the
linker module called
findLinkReferences which can find such link references in bytecode produced by an older compiler:
var linker = require('solc/linker');
var linkReferences = linker.findLinkReferences(bytecode);
The ABI generated by Solidity versions can differ slightly, due to new features introduced. There is a tool included which aims to translate the ABI generated by an older Solidity version to conform to the latest standard.
It can be used as:
var abi = require('solc/abi');
var inputABI = [
{
constant: false,
inputs: [],
name: 'hello',
outputs: [{ name: '', type: 'string' }],
payable: false,
type: 'function'
}
];
var outputABI = abi.update('0.3.6', inputABI);
// Output contains: [{"constant":false,"inputs":[],"name":"hello","outputs":[{"name":"","type":"string"}],"payable":true,"type":"function"},{"type":"fallback","payable":true}]
There is a helper available to format old JSON assembly output into a text familiar to earlier users of Remix IDE.
var translate = require('solc/translate')
// assemblyJSON refers to the JSON of the given assembly and sourceCode is the source of which the assembly was generated from
var output = translate.prettyPrintLegacyAssemblyJSON(assemblyJSON, sourceCode)
Add the version of
solc you want to use into
index.html:
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="https://binaries.soliditylang.org/bin/{{ SOLC VERSION }}.js"
></script>
(Alternatively use
https://binaries.soliditylang.org/bin/soljson-latest.js to get the latests version.)
This will load
solc into the global variable
window.Module. Then use this inside Javascript as:
var wrapper = require('solc/wrapper');
var solc = wrapper(window.Module);
Or in ES6 syntax:
import * as wrapper from 'solc/wrapper';
const solc = wrapper(window.Module);
Alternatively, to iterate the releases, one can load
list.js from
solc-bin:
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="https://binaries.soliditylang.org/bin/list.js"
></script>
This will result in two global variables,
window.soljsonReleases listing all releases and
window.soljsonSources listing all nightly builds and releases.