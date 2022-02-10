openbase logo
solarui

by uikit
3.0.3 (see all)

A lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

17.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

uikit banner

UIkit

Discord Build jsdelivr

UIkit is a lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces.

UIkit is an Open Source project developed by YOOtheme.

YOOtheme

Getting started

You have the following options to get UIkit:

  • Download the latest release with pre-built CSS and JS.
  • Install with npm to get all source files as they are available on GitHub: npm install uikit
  • Install with yarn to get all source files as they are available on GitHub: yarn add uikit
  • Directly load UIkit from jsDelivr: https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/uikit
  • Clone the repo to get all source files including build scripts: git clone git://github.com/uikit/uikit.git

Developers

To always have the latest development version of UIkit, even before a release, you may want to use npm or yarn with the dev tag.

Contributing

Finding bugs, sending pull requests or improving our docs - any contribution is welcome and highly appreciated. To get started, head over to our contribution guidelines. Thanks!

Versioning

UIkit is maintained by using the Semantic Versioning Specification (SemVer).

Browser Support

FirefoxSafariChromeEdgeOpera
Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔

Tested With
BrowserStack

Copyright YOOtheme GmbH under the MIT license.

