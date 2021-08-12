Unified Modeling Language (UML) class diagram generator for Solidity contracts.
Open Zeppelin's ERC20 token contracts generated from version 2.5.1
See examples for more diagrams.
The following installation assumes Node.js has already been installed which comes with Node Package Manager (NPM).
sol2uml works with node 12 or above. Node 10 is end-of-life 2021-04-30 so time to upgrade if you are still running node 10.
To install globally so you can run
sol2uml from anywhere
npm link sol2uml --only=production
To upgrade run
npm upgrade sol2uml -g
To see which version you are using
npm ls sol2uml -g
To see the usage options
$ sol2uml -h
Usage: sol2uml <fileFolderAddress> [options]
Generates UML diagrams from Solidity source code.
If no file, folder or address is passes as the first argument, the working folder is used.
When a folder is used, all *.sol files are found in that folder and all sub folders.
A comma separated list of files and folders can also used. For example
sol2uml contracts,node_modules/openzeppelin-solidity
If an Ethereum address with a 0x prefix is passed, the verified source code from Etherscan will be used. For example
sol2uml 0x79fEbF6B9F76853EDBcBc913e6aAE8232cFB9De9
Options:
-b, --baseContractNames <value> only output contracts connected to these comma separated base contract names
-f, --outputFormat <value> output file format: svg, png, sol, dot or all (default: "svg")
-o, --outputFileName <value> output file name
-d, --depthLimit <depth> number of sub folders that will be recursively searched for Solidity files. Default -1 is unlimited (default: -1)
-i, --ignoreFilesOrFolders <filesOrFolders> comma separated list of files or folders to ignore
-n, --network <network> mainnet, polygon, bsc, ropsten, kovan, rinkeby or goerli (default: "mainnet")
-a, --hideAttributes hide class and interface attributes
-p, --hideOperators hide class and interface operators/functions
-e, --hideEnums hide enum types
-s, --hideStructs hide data structures
-l, --hideLibraries hide libraries
-t, --hideInterfaces hide interfaces
-r, --hideInternals hide private and internal attributes and operators
-k, --etherscanApiKey <key> Etherscan API Key
-c, --clusterFolders cluster contracts into source folders
-v, --verbose run with debugging statements
-h, --help output usage information
To generate a diagram of all contracts under the contracts folder and its sub folders
sol2uml ./contracts
To generate a diagram of EtherDelta's contract from the verified source code on Etherscan. The output wil be a svg file
0x8d12A197cB00D4747a1fe03395095ce2A5CC6819.svg in the working folder.
sol2uml 0x8d12A197cB00D4747a1fe03395095ce2A5CC6819
To generate a diagram of EtherDelta's contract from the verified source code on Etherscan Ropsten. The output wil be a svg file
0xa19833bd291b66aB0E17b9C6d46D2Ec5fEC15190.svg in the working folder.
sol2uml 0xa19833bd291b66aB0E17b9C6d46D2Ec5fEC15190 -n ropsten
To generate all Solidity files under some root folder and output the svg file to a specific location
sol2uml path/to/contracts/root/folder -o ./outputFile.svg
To generate a diagram of all contracts in a single Solidity file, the output file in png format to output file
./someFile.png
sol2uml path/to/contracts/root/folder/solidity/file.sol -f png -o ./someFile.png
To generate a diagram of all Solidity files under the
contracts and
node_modules/openzeppelin-solidity folders. The output will be
contracts.svg and
contracts.png files in the working folder.
sol2uml ./contracts,node_modules/openzeppelin-solidity -f all -v
To generate a diagram of all Solidity files under the working folder ignoring and files under the
solparse,
@solidity-parser and
ethlint folders, which will be under the
node_modules folder.
sol2uml -i solparse,@solidity-parser,ethlint
The main function that parses Solidity source code from files or files in folders is parseUmlClassesFromFiles. This returns an array of UML class objects.
EtherscanParser is a class that parses Etherscan's verified Solidity source code for a contract. For example
import { convertUmlClassesToSvg, EtherscanParser } from 'sol2uml'
async function generateSvg() {
const etherscanParser = new EtherscanParser()
// get the verified source code from Etherscan for the contract address and
// parse Solidity into UML class objects
const umlClasses = await etherscanParser.getUmlClasses('0xf5dce57282a584d2746faf1593d3121fcac444dc')
// Convert UML classes to a svg string
const svg = await convertUmlClassesToSvg(umlClasses)
}
generateFilesFromUmlClasses is used to write the dot, svg and png files from an array of UML class objects.
Good online resources for learning UML
A Solidity variable becomes an attribute in UML and a Solidity function becomes an operation in UML.
Lines:
Heads/Tails:
To build the test contracts in this repository, run the following. This assumes you have the Solidity compiler
solc installed on your machine.
npm run buildSol
To build the TypeScript files
npm run build
To run the Jest tests
npm run test
To access your local changes on your machine globally.
npm link
This is a rewrite of the Richard Ramos's solidity-diagram-gen tool which no longer works as it uses solidity-parser which cannot handle newer Solidity syntax like
constructor.
sol2uml uses @solidity-parser/parser which is maintained by the Solidity tool community lead by Franco Victorio (@fvictorio). This is a fork of Federico Bond's (GitHub @federicobond) solidity-parser-antlr. The logic to generate the dot syntax has been rewritten and different UML syntax is now used to Richard Ramos's original implementation.
The Solidity language grammar is published with each major release.
The diagrams are generated using viz.js which uses Graphviz to render a Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) file. Graphviz Online allows dot files to be edited and rendered into a SVG dynamically.