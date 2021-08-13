A simple Redis pool for node using generic-pool.
npm install sol-redis-pool
Pull requests welcome...
Create a new Redis connection pool.
// Configure the Redis client connection settings.
var redisSettings = {
host: "127.0.0.1",
port: 6379,
password: "dingbats",
db: 3 // Set the default DB number.
};
// Configure the generic-pool settings.
var poolSettings = {
max: 10,
min: 2
};
var myPool = RedisPool(redisSettings, poolSettings);
|Property
|Default
|Description
|host
|127.0.0.1
|IP address of the Redis server
|port
|6379
|TCP Port of the Redis server
|path
|null
|The UNIX socket string of the Redis server. e.g.
/tmp/redis.sock.
|url
|null
|The URL of the Redis server. Format:
[redis:]//[[user][:password@]][host][:port][/db-number][?db=db-number[&password=bar[&option=value]]] (More info avaliable at IANA).
|password
|null
|If set, client will run Redis auth command on connect.
|auth_pass
|Deprecated
|Please use the
password option instead.
|unix_socket
|Deprecated
|Please use the
path option instead.
The
auth_pass option is deprecated. Please use the
password option instead.
|Property
|Description
|password
|If set, the client will run redis auth command on connect.
When you acquire a new client these options can be passed to the Redis client. See https://github.com/NodeRedis/node_redis/blob/master/README.md for more details.
|Property
|Default
|Description
|string_numbers
|null
|Set to
true,
node_redis will return Redis number values as Strings instead of javascript Numbers. Useful if you need to handle big numbers (above
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER === 2^53). Hiredis is incapable of this behavior, so setting this option to
true will result in the built-in javascript parser being used no matter the value of the
parser option.
|return_buffers
|false
|If set to
true, then all replies will be sent to callbacks as Buffers instead of Strings.
|detect_buffers
|false
|If set to
true, then replies will be sent to callbacks as Buffers. This option lets you switch between Buffers and Strings on a per-command basis, whereas
return_buffers applies to every command on a client. Note: This doesn't work properly with the pubsub mode. A subscriber has to either always return Strings or Buffers.
|socket_keepalive
|true
|If set to
true, the keep-alive functionality is enabled on the underlying socket.
|no_ready_check
|false
|When a connection is established to the Redis server, the server might still be loading the database from disk. While loading, the server will not respond to any commands. To work around this,
node_redis has a "ready check" which sends the
INFO command to the server. The response from the
INFO command indicates whether the server is ready for more commands. When ready,
node_redis emits a
ready event. Setting
no_ready_check to
true will inhibit this check.
|enable_offline_queue
|true
|By default, if there is no active connection to the Redis server, commands are added to a queue and are executed once the connection has been established. Setting
enable_offline_queue to
false will disable this feature and the callback will be executed immediately with an error, or an error will be emitted if no callback is specified.
|retry_unfulfilled_commands
|false
|If set to
true, all commands that were unfulfilled while the connection is lost will be retried after the connection has been reestablished. Use this with caution if you use state altering commands (e.g.
incr). This is especially useful if you use blocking commands.
|db
|null
|If set, client will run Redis
select command on connect.
|family
|IPv4
|You can force using IPv6 if you set the family to 'IPv6'. See Node.js net or dns modules on how to use the family type.
|disable_resubscribing
|false
|If set to
true, a client won't resubscribe after disconnecting.
|rename_commands
|null
|Passing an object with renamed commands to use instead of the original functions. See the Redis security topics for more info.
|tls
|null
|An object containing options to pass to tls.connect to set up a TLS connection to Redis (if, for example, it is set up to be accessible via a tunnel).
|prefix
|null
|A string used to prefix all used keys (e.g. namespace:test). Please be aware that the keys command will not be prefixed. The keys command has a "pattern" as argument and no key and it would be impossible to determine the existing keys in Redis if this would be prefixed.
|retry_strategy
|function
|A function that receives an options object as parameter including the retry
attempt, the
total_retry_time indicating how much time passed since the last time connected, the
error why the connection was lost and the number of
times_connected in total. If you return a number from this function, the retry will happen exactly after that time in milliseconds. If you return a non-number, no further retry will happen and all offline commands are flushed with errors. Return an error to return that specific error to all offline commands. Example below.
Note: The
error value is set to null on the first failure.
// The first connection attempt.
{ attempt: 1,
error: null,
total_retry_time: 0,
times_connected: 1 }
// The second attempt.
{ attempt: 2,
error:
{ [Error: Redis connection to 127.0.0.1:6379 failed - connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:6379]
code: 'ECONNREFUSED',
errno: 'ECONNREFUSED',
syscall: 'connect',
address: '127.0.0.1',
port: 6379 },
total_retry_time: 1000,
times_connected: 1 }
retry_strategy: function (options) {
if (options.attempt > 10) {
// Stop retrying afer 10 attempts.
return undefined;
}
// Increase reconnect delay by 150ms.
return options.attempt * 150;
}
Use this strategy when you want to pool to not attempt reconnections.
retry_strategy: function (options) {
return undefined;
}
Supported generic-pool settings. See https://github.com/coopernurse/node-pool/blob/master/README.md for more information.
|Property
|Default
|Description
|name
|optional
|Name of the pool.
|max
|1
|Maximum number of resources to create at a given time.
|min
|0
|Minimum number of resources to keep in pool at any given time if this is set > max, the pool will silently set the min to factory.max - 1
|refreshIdle
|true
|Boolean that specifies whether idle resources at or below the min threshold should be destroyed/re-created. (Optional)
|idleTimeoutMillis
|30000
|Max milliseconds a resource can go unused before it should be destroyed.
|reapIntervalMillis
|1000
|Frequency to check for idle resources.
|returnToHead
|false
|Boolean, if true the most recently released resources will be the first to be allocated. This in effect turns the pool's behaviour from a queue into a stack.
|priorityRange
|1
|Int between 1 and x - if set, borrowers can specify their relative priority in the queue if no resources are available.
Acquires a redis client from the pool. The callback is passed an err and client. The client object is a normal redis client. Make sure you release the client using the .release(client) method when you are done.
The pool now supports optional priority queueing. This becomes relevant when no resources are available and the caller has to wait. acquire() accepts an optional priority int which specifies the caller's relative position in the queue. This requires setting the pool option priorityRange. See https://github.com/coopernurse/node-pool/blob/master/README.md for more information.
Same as the aquire method but allows you to select a DB.
This method will release your client object back into the pool. Use this method when you no longer need the client.
This method will drain the connection pool completely and execute the callback when finished. You should call this when you want to close your application. If you do not your application will continue to run forever.
Returns the factory.name for this pool.
Returns number of resources in the pool regardless of whether they are free or in use.
Returns number of unused resources in the pool.
Returns number of callers waiting to acquire a resource.
Additional events will be added.
This event is emitted when a Redis client emits an "error", connection error event. You still need to pay attention to the err passed to your callback when you issue an acquire. The error object contains an attribute named
cid for tracking which client connection had an error.
The pool will emit reconnecting when trying to reconnect to the Redis server after losing the connection. Listeners are passed an object containing delay (in ms), attempt (the attempt #), and cid attributes.
This event is emitted when a Redis client is closed by the connection pool. The event will pass an error and cid value.
Examples are located in the examples/ folder in the repository. These examples will automatically close when done. If you change the min option for the pool the application will stay running forever.
enable_offline_queue option and recovery works.
retry_strategy option in action.
0.3.3 - April 28 2017
prefix option. #25
0.3.2 - October 23 2016
tls redis option. #22
0.3.1 - August 31 2016
pool.release(client) method from releasing a disconnected client back into the pool. Fixes issue #19. Some users may need to watch their pool min value.
client._sol_cid property. This value is passed to the
destroy,
reconnecting, and
error events as well. This should help users with their application logging.
retry_strategy examples in the README.md and fixed the retry.js example.
reconnecting event.
0.3.0 - August 28 2016
auth_pass option with
password.
unix_socket option with
path.
url option for connections.
select statement being sent on client connect when the
db option is set.
retry_strategy option.