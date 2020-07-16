const { merge } = require('sol-merger');
// Get the merged code as a string
const mergedCode = await merge("./contracts/MyContract.sol");
// Print it out or write it to a file etc.
console.log(mergedCode);
Right now it only works with solidity files that are in
node_modules
or relative to your solidity file.
Simple usage:
npm i --save-dev sol-merger
Then add following line to your
package.json.
{
"scripts": {
"build-contracts": "sol-merger \"./contracts/*.sol\" ./build"
},
}
This will allow you to use
npm run build-contracts in your project directory.
Note that contracts glob should be surrounded with
"
If no output file specified then output file will be created at the same
directory and appended with
_merged (by default), i.e.
MyContract_merged.sol. You can also
change this behaviour by specifying
--append option:
sol-merger --append _me "./contracts/*.sol"
sol-merger -a _me "./contracts/*.sol"
You may need to use
npm run to invoke the program standalone, as in
npm run sol-merger.
You can also get help via
--help command
sol-merger -h
sol-merger --help
More info about
glob available at node-glob repository
See tests for more examples.
It is possible right now to write your own plugins to process exports. Currently state is not used in plugins. To see available plugins take a look plugins page.
All default plugins are available via shortcut syntax using filename:
sol-merger --export-plugin SPDXLicenseRemovePlugin "test/contracts/*.sol" compiled
It is also possible to use external plugins via relative path to plugin
or path relative to
node_modules:
sol-merger --export-plugin ./dist/lib/plugins/SPDXLicenseRemovePlugin.js "test/contracts/*.sol" compiled
sol-merger --export-plugin sol-merger/lib/plugins/SPDXLicenseRemovePlugin.js "test/contracts/*.sol" compiled
Note that file extension is required for plugin to be loaded.
It is possible to setup environment variable to see what is happening under the hood when contracts are being compiled:
export DEBUG="sol-merger*"
I created a plugin for
VSCode so you can use it instead of
sol-merger: Solidity Contracts Merger.
Hope you will like it.