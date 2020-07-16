Build status

Quick Usage

const { merge } = require ( 'sol-merger' ); const mergedCode = await merge( "./contracts/MyContract.sol" ); console .log(mergedCode);

CLI Usage

Right now it only works with solidity files that are in node_modules or relative to your solidity file.

Simple usage:

npm i --save-dev sol-merger

Then add following line to your package.json .

{ "scripts" : { "build-contracts" : "sol-merger \"./contracts/*.sol\" ./build" }, }

This will allow you to use npm run build-contracts in your project directory.

Note that contracts glob should be surrounded with "

If no output file specified then output file will be created at the same directory and appended with _merged (by default), i.e. MyContract_merged.sol . You can also change this behaviour by specifying --append option:

sol-merger --append _me "./contracts/*.sol" sol-merger -a _me "./contracts/*.sol"

You may need to use npm run to invoke the program standalone, as in npm run sol-merger .

You can also get help via --help command

sol-merger -h sol-merger -- help

More info about glob available at node-glob repository

See tests for more examples.

Post processing support

It is possible right now to write your own plugins to process exports. Currently state is not used in plugins. To see available plugins take a look plugins page.

All default plugins are available via shortcut syntax using filename:

sol-merger -- export -plugin SPDXLicenseRemovePlugin "test/contracts/*.sol" compiled

It is also possible to use external plugins via relative path to plugin or path relative to node_modules :

sol-merger -- export -plugin ./dist/lib/plugins/SPDXLicenseRemovePlugin.js "test/contracts/*.sol" compiled sol-merger -- export -plugin sol-merger/lib/plugins/SPDXLicenseRemovePlugin.js "test/contracts/*.sol" compiled

Note that file extension is required for plugin to be loaded.

Debuging

It is possible to setup environment variable to see what is happening under the hood when contracts are being compiled:

export DEBUG= "sol-merger*"

Plugin for VSCode

I created a plugin for VSCode so you can use it instead of sol-merger : Solidity Contracts Merger.

Hope you will like it.