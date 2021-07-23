Soft UI Design System is built with over 70 frontend individual elements, like buttons, inputs, navbars, navtabs, cards or alerts, giving you the freedom of choosing and combining. All components can take variations in colour, that you can easily modify using SASS files and classes.
You will save a lot of time going from prototyping to full-functional code, because all elements are implemented. This Freebie Bootstrap 5 UI Kit is coming with prebuilt design blocks, so the development process is seamless, switching from our pages to the real website is very easy to be done.
View all components here.
During the development of this design system, we have used many existing resources from awesome developers. We want to thank them for providing their tools open source:
|HTML
Quick start options:
The documentation for the Soft UI Design System is hosted at our website.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:
soft-ui-design-system
├── assets
│ ├── css/
│ ├── fonts/
│ ├── img/
│ ├── js
│ │ ├── core
│ │ ├── plugins
│ │ └── soft-design-system.min.js
│ └── scss
│ ├── soft-design-system/
│ └── soft-design-system.scss
├── docs
│ ├── documentation.html
├── pages/
├── sections/
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── gulpfile.js
├── package.json
├── presentation.html
At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:
We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Soft UI Design System. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:
If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.
