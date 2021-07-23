Soft UI Design System is built with over 70 frontend individual elements, like buttons, inputs, navbars, navtabs, cards or alerts, giving you the freedom of choosing and combining. All components can take variations in colour, that you can easily modify using SASS files and classes.

You will save a lot of time going from prototyping to full-functional code, because all elements are implemented. This Freebie Bootstrap 5 UI Kit is coming with prebuilt design blocks, so the development process is seamless, switching from our pages to the real website is very easy to be done.

View all components here.

Special thanks

During the development of this design system, we have used many existing resources from awesome developers. We want to thank them for providing their tools open source:

Popper.js - Kickass library used to manage poppers

CountUp - Dependency-free, lightweight JavaScript class that can be used to quickly create animations that display numerical data in a more interesting way

Rellax - Lightweight, vanilla javascript parallax library

Smooth Scroll - A lightweight script to animate scrolling to anchor links

Table of Contents

HTML

Demo

Quick start

Quick start options:

Download from Creative Tim.

Terminal Commands

Download and Install NodeJs from NodeJs Official Page. Navigate to the root / directory and run npm install to install our local dependencies.

Documentation

The documentation for the Soft UI Design System is hosted at our website.

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:

soft-ui-design-system ├── assets │ ├── css/ │ ├── fonts/ │ ├── img/ │ ├── js │ │ ├── core │ │ ├── plugins │ │ └── soft-design-system .min .js │ └── scss │ ├── soft-design-system/ │ └── soft-design-system .scss ├── docs │ ├── documentation .html ├── pages/ ├── sections/ ├── CHANGELOG .md ├── gulpfile .js ├── package .json ├── presentation .html

Browser Support

At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:

Resources

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Soft UI Design System. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

Make sure that you are using the latest version of the Soft UI Design System. Check the CHANGELOG from your dashboard on our website. Providing us reproducible steps for the issue will shorten the time it takes for it to be fixed. Some issues may be browser specific, so specifying in what browser you encountered the issue might help.

Technical Support or Questions

If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.

Licensing

Copyright 2021 Creative Tim

Creative Tim license

