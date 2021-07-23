openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

soft-ui-design-system

by creativetimofficial
1.0.4 (see all)

Soft UI Design System - Open Source Bootstrap 5 design system

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

682

GitHub Stars

118

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Design System

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Soft UI Design System Tweet

version GitHub issues open GitHub issues closed

Image

Soft UI Design System is built with over 70 frontend individual elements, like buttons, inputs, navbars, navtabs, cards or alerts, giving you the freedom of choosing and combining. All components can take variations in colour, that you can easily modify using SASS files and classes.

You will save a lot of time going from prototyping to full-functional code, because all elements are implemented. This Freebie Bootstrap 5 UI Kit is coming with prebuilt design blocks, so the development process is seamless, switching from our pages to the real website is very easy to be done.

View all components here.

Special thanks

During the development of this design system, we have used many existing resources from awesome developers. We want to thank them for providing their tools open source:

  • Popper.js - Kickass library used to manage poppers
  • CountUp - Dependency-free, lightweight JavaScript class that can be used to quickly create animations that display numerical data in a more interesting way
  • Rellax - Lightweight, vanilla javascript parallax library
  • Smooth Scroll - A lightweight script to animate scrolling to anchor links

Let us know your thoughts below. And good luck with development!

Table of Contents

Versions

HTML

| Soft UI Design System HTML

Demo

View More.

Quick start

Quick start options:

Terminal Commands

  1. Download and Install NodeJs from NodeJs Official Page.
  2. Navigate to the root / directory and run npm install to install our local dependencies.

Documentation

The documentation for the Soft UI Design System is hosted at our website.

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:

soft-ui-design-system
    ├── assets
    │   ├── css/
    │   ├── fonts/
    │   ├── img/
    │   ├── js
    │   │   ├── core
    │   │   ├── plugins
    │   │   └── soft-design-system.min.js
    │   └── scss
    │       ├── soft-design-system/
    │       └── soft-design-system.scss
    ├── docs
    │   ├── documentation.html
    ├── pages/
    ├── sections/
    ├── CHANGELOG.md
    ├── gulpfile.js
    ├── package.json
    ├── presentation.html

Browser Support

At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:

Resources

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Soft UI Design System. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

  1. Make sure that you are using the latest version of the Soft UI Design System. Check the CHANGELOG from your dashboard on our website.
  2. Providing us reproducible steps for the issue will shorten the time it takes for it to be fixed.
  3. Some issues may be browser specific, so specifying in what browser you encountered the issue might help.

Technical Support or Questions

If you have questions or need help integrating the product please contact us instead of opening an issue.

Licensing

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CreativeTim

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CreativeTim

Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/creativetim

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+CreativetimPage

Instagram: https://instagram.com/creativetimofficial

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

css
@webpixels/cssUtility and component-centric Design System based on Bootstrap 5 for fast, responsive UI development.
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1K
@icij/murmurICIJ's Design System for Bootstrap 4 and Vue.js
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
92
argon-design-system-freeArgon - Design System for Bootstrap 4 by Creative Tim
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
179

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial