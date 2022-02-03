openbase logo
sodium-universal

by sodium-friends
3.0.4 (see all)

Universal wrapper for sodium-javascript and sodium-native working in Node.js and the Browser

Readme

sodium-universal

Universal wrapper for sodium-javascript and sodium-native working in Node.js and the Browser

npm install sodium-universal

sodium-native ships with prebuilds for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Note that the module itself is generated on a prepublish hook.

Usage

var sodium = require('sodium-universal')

var rnd = Buffer.allocUnsafe(12) // Cryptographically random data
sodium.randombytes_buf(rnd)

console.log(rnd.toString('hex'))

Works seamlessly with Node.js:

$ node example.js
c7dbd46a6cc84ff2e0d1285c

And the browser:

browserify example.js > bundle.js

Introduction

libsodium is a collection of cryptographic primitives, providing a low-level foundation to build higher-level cryptographic applications and protocols. It is often put in contrast to RSA based cryptography and OpenSSL, even though they all share overlapping algorithms and target slightly different audiences. Sodium is a collection of modern collection of primitives, fulfilling the same cryptographic tasks, but based on simpler and more efficient algorithms.

This library provides seamless bindings to sodium-native, which is the original C implementation of libsodium exposed as a Node native module. For the browser we expose sodium-javascript, using the package.json browser field, which is supported by most bundlers.

API

Please refer to sodium-native and sodium-javascript. Note that the two modules do not yet have feature parity, where sodium-native is the more featureful of the two.

Compatibilty

C Library Symbolsodium-nativesodium-javascript
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_ABYTES
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt_detached
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt_detached
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_KEYBYTES
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_keygen🔺
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_NPUBBYTES
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_NSECBYTES
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_ABYTES🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt_detached🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt_detached🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_KEYBYTES🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_keygen🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_NPUBBYTES🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_NSECBYTES🔺
crypto_auth🔺
crypto_auth_BYTES🔺
crypto_auth_KEYBYTES🔺
crypto_auth_verify🔺
crypto_box_BEFORENMBYTES🔺
crypto_box_BOXZEROBYTES🔺
crypto_box_detached🔺
crypto_box_easy🔺
crypto_box_keypair
crypto_box_MACBYTES🔺
crypto_box_NONCEBYTES
crypto_box_open_detached🔺
crypto_box_open_easy🔺
crypto_box_PUBLICKEYBYTES
crypto_box_seal
crypto_box_seal_open
crypto_box_SEALBYTES
crypto_box_SECRETKEYBYTES
crypto_box_seed_keypair
crypto_box_SEEDBYTES
crypto_box_ZEROBYTES🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_add🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_BYTES🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_from_uniform🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_is_valid_point🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_NONREDUCEDSCALARBYTES🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_add🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_complement🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_invert🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_negate🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_random🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_reduce🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_sub🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_SCALARBYTES🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_sub🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_UNIFORMBYTES🔺
crypto_generichash
crypto_generichash_BYTES
crypto_generichash_BYTES_MAX
crypto_generichash_BYTES_MIN
crypto_generichash_final🔺
crypto_generichash_init🔺
crypto_generichash_KEYBYTES
crypto_generichash_KEYBYTES_MAX
crypto_generichash_KEYBYTES_MIN
crypto_generichash_keygen🔺
crypto_generichash_STATEBYTES🔺
crypto_generichash_update🔺
crypto_hash
crypto_hash_BYTES
crypto_hash_sha256
crypto_hash_sha256_BYTES
crypto_hash_sha256_final🔺
crypto_hash_sha256_init🔺
crypto_hash_sha256_STATEBYTES🔺
crypto_hash_sha256_update🔺
crypto_hash_sha512
crypto_hash_sha512_BYTES
crypto_hash_sha512_final🔺
crypto_hash_sha512_init🔺
crypto_hash_sha512_STATEBYTES🔺
crypto_hash_sha512_update🔺
crypto_kdf_BYTES_MAX
crypto_kdf_BYTES_MIN
crypto_kdf_CONTEXTBYTES
crypto_kdf_derive_from_key
crypto_kdf_KEYBYTES
crypto_kdf_keygen
crypto_kx_client_session_keys🔺
crypto_kx_keypair
crypto_kx_PUBLICKEYBYTES
crypto_kx_SECRETKEYBYTES
crypto_kx_seed_keypair
crypto_kx_SEEDBYTES
crypto_kx_server_session_keys🔺
crypto_kx_SESSIONKEYBYTES🔺
crypto_onetimeauth
crypto_onetimeauth_BYTES🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_final🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_init🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_KEYBYTES🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_STATEBYTES🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_update🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_verify
crypto_pwhash🔺
crypto_pwhash_BYTES_MAX🔺
crypto_pwhash_BYTES_MIN🔺
crypto_pwhash_SALTBYTES🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_BYTES_MAX🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_BYTES_MIN🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_SALTBYTES🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_str🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_str_needs_rehash🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_str_verify🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_STRBYTES🔺
crypto_pwhash_str🔺
crypto_pwhash_str_needs_rehash🔺
crypto_pwhash_str_verify🔺
crypto_pwhash_STRBYTES🔺
crypto_scalarmult
crypto_scalarmult_base
crypto_scalarmult_BYTES
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_base🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_base_noclamp🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_BYTES🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_noclamp🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_SCALARBYTES🔺
crypto_scalarmult_SCALARBYTES
crypto_secretbox🔺
crypto_secretbox_BOXZEROBYTES🔺
crypto_secretbox_detached
crypto_secretbox_easy
crypto_secretbox_KEYBYTES
crypto_secretbox_MACBYTES
crypto_secretbox_NONCEBYTES
crypto_secretbox_open🔺
crypto_secretbox_open_detached
crypto_secretbox_open_easy
crypto_secretbox_ZEROBYTES🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_ABYTES🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_HEADERBYTES🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_init_pull🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_init_push🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_KEYBYTES🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_keygen🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_pull🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_push🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_rekey🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_STATEBYTES🔺
crypto_shorthash
crypto_shorthash_BYTES
crypto_shorthash_KEYBYTES
crypto_sign
crypto_sign_BYTES
crypto_sign_detached
crypto_sign_ed25519_pk_to_curve25519🔺
crypto_sign_ed25519_sk_to_curve25519🔺
crypto_sign_ed25519_sk_to_pk🔺
crypto_sign_keypair
crypto_sign_open
crypto_sign_PUBLICKEYBYTES
crypto_sign_SECRETKEYBYTES
crypto_sign_seed_keypair
crypto_sign_SEEDBYTES
crypto_sign_verify_detached
crypto_stream
crypto_stream_chacha20
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_KEYBYTES
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_NONCEBYTES
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_xor
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_xor_ic
crypto_stream_chacha20_KEYBYTES
crypto_stream_chacha20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
crypto_stream_chacha20_NONCEBYTES
crypto_stream_chacha20_xor
crypto_stream_chacha20_xor_ic
crypto_stream_KEYBYTES
crypto_stream_NONCEBYTES
crypto_stream_salsa20_KEYBYTES🔺
crypto_stream_salsa20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX🔺
crypto_stream_salsa20_NONCEBYTES🔺
crypto_stream_salsa20_xor🔺
crypto_stream_salsa20_xor_ic🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_KEYBYTES🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_NONCEBYTES🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_xor🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_xor_ic🔺
crypto_stream_xor
crypto_verify_16🔺
crypto_verify_32🔺
randombytes_buf
randombytes_buf_deterministic🔺
randombytes_random🔺
randombytes_SEEDBYTES🔺
randombytes_uniform🔺
sodium_add🔺
sodium_compare🔺
sodium_free🔺
sodium_increment🔺
sodium_is_zero
sodium_malloc
sodium_memcmp
sodium_memzero
sodium_mlock🔺
sodium_mprotect_noaccess🔺
sodium_mprotect_readonly🔺
sodium_mprotect_readwrite🔺
sodium_munlock🔺
sodium_pad🔺
sodium_sub🔺
sodium_unpad🔺

Missing altogether (Ctrl + F friendly)

crypto_aead_aes256gcm_ABYTES, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_beforenm, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt_afternm, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt_detached, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt_detached_afternm, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt_afternm, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt_detached, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt_detached_afternm, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_is_available, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_KEYBYTES, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_keygen, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_NPUBBYTES, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_NSECBYTES, crypto_aead_aes256gcm_STATEBYTES, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ABYTES, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_decrypt, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_decrypt_detached, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_encrypt, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_encrypt_detached, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_KEYBYTES, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_keygen, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_NPUBBYTES, crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_NSECBYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha256, crypto_auth_hmacsha256_BYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha256_final, crypto_auth_hmacsha256_init, crypto_auth_hmacsha256_KEYBYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha256_keygen, crypto_auth_hmacsha256_STATEBYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha256_update, crypto_auth_hmacsha256_verify, crypto_auth_hmacsha512, crypto_auth_hmacsha512256, crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_BYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_final, crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_init, crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_KEYBYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_keygen, crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_STATEBYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_update, crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_verify, crypto_auth_hmacsha512_BYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha512_final, crypto_auth_hmacsha512_init, crypto_auth_hmacsha512_KEYBYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha512_keygen, crypto_auth_hmacsha512_STATEBYTES, crypto_auth_hmacsha512_update, crypto_auth_hmacsha512_verify, crypto_auth_keygen, crypto_auth_primitive, crypto_box, crypto_box_afternm, crypto_box_beforenm, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_beforenm, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_BEFORENMBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_detached, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_detached_afternm, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_easy, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_easy_afternm, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_keypair, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_MACBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_NONCEBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_detached, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_detached_afternm, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_easy, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_easy_afternm, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_PUBLICKEYBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_seal, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_seal_open, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_SEALBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_SECRETKEYBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_seed_keypair, crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_SEEDBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_afternm, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_beforenm, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_BEFORENMBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_BOXZEROBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_keypair, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_MACBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_NONCEBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_open, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_open_afternm, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_PUBLICKEYBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_SECRETKEYBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_seed_keypair, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_SEEDBYTES, crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_ZEROBYTES, crypto_box_detached_afternm, crypto_box_easy_afternm, crypto_box_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_box_open, crypto_box_open_afternm, crypto_box_open_detached_afternm, crypto_box_open_easy_afternm, crypto_box_primitive, crypto_core_ed25519_from_hash, crypto_core_ed25519_HASHBYTES, crypto_core_ed25519_random, crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_mul, crypto_core_hchacha20, crypto_core_hchacha20_CONSTBYTES, crypto_core_hchacha20_INPUTBYTES, crypto_core_hchacha20_KEYBYTES, crypto_core_hchacha20_OUTPUTBYTES, crypto_core_hsalsa20, crypto_core_hsalsa20_CONSTBYTES, crypto_core_hsalsa20_INPUTBYTES, crypto_core_hsalsa20_KEYBYTES, crypto_core_hsalsa20_OUTPUTBYTES, crypto_core_ristretto255_add, crypto_core_ristretto255_BYTES, crypto_core_ristretto255_from_hash, crypto_core_ristretto255_HASHBYTES, crypto_core_ristretto255_is_valid_point, crypto_core_ristretto255_NONREDUCEDSCALARBYTES, crypto_core_ristretto255_random, crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_add, crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_complement, crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_invert, crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_mul, crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_negate, crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_random, crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_reduce, crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_sub, crypto_core_ristretto255_SCALARBYTES, crypto_core_ristretto255_sub, crypto_core_salsa20, crypto_core_salsa2012, crypto_core_salsa2012_CONSTBYTES, crypto_core_salsa2012_INPUTBYTES, crypto_core_salsa2012_KEYBYTES, crypto_core_salsa2012_OUTPUTBYTES, crypto_core_salsa208, crypto_core_salsa208_CONSTBYTES, crypto_core_salsa208_INPUTBYTES, crypto_core_salsa208_KEYBYTES, crypto_core_salsa208_OUTPUTBYTES, crypto_core_salsa20_CONSTBYTES, crypto_core_salsa20_INPUTBYTES, crypto_core_salsa20_KEYBYTES, crypto_core_salsa20_OUTPUTBYTES, crypto_generichash_blake2b, crypto_generichash_blake2b_BYTES, crypto_generichash_blake2b_BYTES_MAX, crypto_generichash_blake2b_BYTES_MIN, crypto_generichash_blake2b_final, crypto_generichash_blake2b_init, crypto_generichash_blake2b_init_salt_personal, crypto_generichash_blake2b_KEYBYTES, crypto_generichash_blake2b_KEYBYTES_MAX, crypto_generichash_blake2b_KEYBYTES_MIN, crypto_generichash_blake2b_keygen, crypto_generichash_blake2b_PERSONALBYTES, crypto_generichash_blake2b_salt_personal, crypto_generichash_blake2b_SALTBYTES, crypto_generichash_blake2b_STATEBYTES, crypto_generichash_blake2b_update, crypto_generichash_primitive, crypto_hash_primitive, crypto_kdf_blake2b_BYTES_MAX, crypto_kdf_blake2b_BYTES_MIN, crypto_kdf_blake2b_CONTEXTBYTES, crypto_kdf_blake2b_derive_from_key, crypto_kdf_blake2b_KEYBYTES, crypto_kdf_primitive, crypto_kx_primitive, crypto_onetimeauth_keygen, crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305, crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_BYTES, crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_final, crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_init, crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_KEYBYTES, crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_keygen, crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_STATEBYTES, crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_update, crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_verify, crypto_onetimeauth_primitive, crypto_pwhash_alg_argon2i13, crypto_pwhash_alg_argon2id13, crypto_pwhash_alg_default, crypto_pwhash_argon2i, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_alg_argon2i13, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_BYTES_MAX, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_BYTES_MIN, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_interactive, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_max, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_min, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_moderate, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_sensitive, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_interactive, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_max, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_min, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_moderate, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_sensitive, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_passwd_max, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_passwd_min, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_SALTBYTES, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_str, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_str_needs_rehash, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_str_verify, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_STRBYTES, crypto_pwhash_argon2i_strprefix, crypto_pwhash_argon2id, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_alg_argon2id13, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_BYTES_MAX, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_BYTES_MIN, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_interactive, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_max, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_min, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_moderate, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_sensitive, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_interactive, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_max, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_min, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_moderate, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_sensitive, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_passwd_max, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_passwd_min, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_SALTBYTES, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_str, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_str_needs_rehash, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_str_verify, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_STRBYTES, crypto_pwhash_argon2id_strprefix, crypto_pwhash_memlimit_interactive, crypto_pwhash_memlimit_max, crypto_pwhash_memlimit_min, crypto_pwhash_memlimit_moderate, crypto_pwhash_memlimit_sensitive, crypto_pwhash_opslimit_interactive, crypto_pwhash_opslimit_max, crypto_pwhash_opslimit_min, crypto_pwhash_opslimit_moderate, crypto_pwhash_opslimit_sensitive, crypto_pwhash_passwd_max, crypto_pwhash_passwd_min, crypto_pwhash_primitive, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_ll, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_interactive, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_max, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_min, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_sensitive, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_interactive, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_max, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_min, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_sensitive, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_passwd_max, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_passwd_min, crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_strprefix, crypto_pwhash_str_alg, crypto_pwhash_strprefix, crypto_scalarmult_curve25519, crypto_scalarmult_curve25519_base, crypto_scalarmult_curve25519_BYTES, crypto_scalarmult_curve25519_SCALARBYTES, crypto_scalarmult_primitive, crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255, crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255_base, crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255_BYTES, crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255_SCALARBYTES, crypto_secretbox_keygen, crypto_secretbox_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_secretbox_primitive, crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_detached, crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_easy, crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_KEYBYTES, crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_MACBYTES, crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_NONCEBYTES, crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_open_detached, crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_open_easy, crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305, crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_BOXZEROBYTES, crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_KEYBYTES, crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_keygen, crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_MACBYTES, crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_NONCEBYTES, crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_open, crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_ZEROBYTES, crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_final, crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_message, crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_push, crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_rekey, crypto_shorthash_keygen, crypto_shorthash_primitive, crypto_shorthash_siphash24, crypto_shorthash_siphash24_BYTES, crypto_shorthash_siphash24_KEYBYTES, crypto_shorthash_siphashx24, crypto_shorthash_siphashx24_BYTES, crypto_shorthash_siphashx24_KEYBYTES, crypto_sign_ed25519, crypto_sign_ed25519_BYTES, crypto_sign_ed25519_detached, crypto_sign_ed25519_keypair, crypto_sign_ed25519_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_sign_ed25519_open, crypto_sign_ed25519_PUBLICKEYBYTES, crypto_sign_ed25519_SECRETKEYBYTES, crypto_sign_ed25519_seed_keypair, crypto_sign_ed25519_SEEDBYTES, crypto_sign_ed25519_sk_to_seed, crypto_sign_ed25519_verify_detached, crypto_sign_ed25519ph_final_create, crypto_sign_ed25519ph_final_verify, crypto_sign_ed25519ph_init, crypto_sign_ed25519ph_STATEBYTES, crypto_sign_ed25519ph_update, crypto_sign_edwards25519sha512batch, crypto_sign_edwards25519sha512batch_keypair, crypto_sign_edwards25519sha512batch_open, crypto_sign_final_create, crypto_sign_final_verify, crypto_sign_init, crypto_sign_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_sign_primitive, crypto_sign_STATEBYTES, crypto_sign_update, crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_keygen, crypto_stream_chacha20_keygen, crypto_stream_keygen, crypto_stream_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_stream_primitive, crypto_stream_salsa20, crypto_stream_salsa2012, crypto_stream_salsa2012_KEYBYTES, crypto_stream_salsa2012_keygen, crypto_stream_salsa2012_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_stream_salsa2012_NONCEBYTES, crypto_stream_salsa2012_xor, crypto_stream_salsa208, crypto_stream_salsa208_KEYBYTES, crypto_stream_salsa208_keygen, crypto_stream_salsa208_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_stream_salsa208_NONCEBYTES, crypto_stream_salsa208_xor, crypto_stream_salsa20_keygen, crypto_stream_xchacha20_keygen, crypto_stream_xsalsa20, crypto_stream_xsalsa20_KEYBYTES, crypto_stream_xsalsa20_keygen, crypto_stream_xsalsa20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX, crypto_stream_xsalsa20_NONCEBYTES, crypto_stream_xsalsa20_xor, crypto_stream_xsalsa20_xor_ic, crypto_verify_16_BYTES, crypto_verify_32_BYTES, crypto_verify_64, crypto_verify_64_BYTES, randombytes, randombytes_close, randombytes_implementation_name, randombytes_internal_implementation, randombytes_set_implementation, randombytes_stir, randombytes_sysrandom_implementation, sodium_allocarray, sodium_base642bin, sodium_base64_encoded_len, sodium_bin2base64, sodium_bin2hex, sodium_hex2bin, sodium_init, sodium_library_minimal, sodium_library_version_major, sodium_library_version_minor, sodium_misuse, sodium_runtime_has_aesni, sodium_runtime_has_avx, sodium_runtime_has_avx2, sodium_runtime_has_avx512f, sodium_runtime_has_neon, sodium_runtime_has_pclmul, sodium_runtime_has_rdrand, sodium_runtime_has_sse2, sodium_runtime_has_sse3, sodium_runtime_has_sse41, sodium_runtime_has_ssse3, sodium_set_misuse_handler, sodium_stackzero, sodium_version_string

License

MIT

