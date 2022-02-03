Universal wrapper for sodium-javascript and sodium-native working in Node.js and the Browser

npm install sodium-universal

sodium-native ships with prebuilds for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Note that the module itself is generated on a prepublish hook.

Usage

var sodium = require ( 'sodium-universal' ) var rnd = Buffer.allocUnsafe( 12 ) sodium.randombytes_buf(rnd) console .log(rnd.toString( 'hex' ))

Works seamlessly with Node.js:

$ node example.js c7dbd46a6cc84ff2e0d1285c

And the browser:

browserify example.js > bundle.js

Introduction

libsodium is a collection of cryptographic primitives, providing a low-level foundation to build higher-level cryptographic applications and protocols. It is often put in contrast to RSA based cryptography and OpenSSL, even though they all share overlapping algorithms and target slightly different audiences. Sodium is a collection of modern collection of primitives, fulfilling the same cryptographic tasks, but based on simpler and more efficient algorithms.

This library provides seamless bindings to sodium-native , which is the original C implementation of libsodium exposed as a Node native module. For the browser we expose sodium-javascript , using the package.json browser field, which is supported by most bundlers.

API

Please refer to sodium-native and sodium-javascript . Note that the two modules do not yet have feature parity, where sodium-native is the more featureful of the two.

Compatibilty

C Library Symbol sodium-native sodium-javascript crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_ABYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt ✅ ✅ crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt_detached ✅ ✅ crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt ✅ ✅ crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt_detached ✅ ✅ crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_KEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_keygen ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX ✅ ✅ crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_NPUBBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_NSECBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_ABYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt_detached ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt_detached ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_KEYBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_keygen ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_NPUBBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_NSECBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_auth ✅ 🔺 crypto_auth_BYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_auth_KEYBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_auth_verify ✅ 🔺 crypto_box_BEFORENMBYTES 🔺 ✅ crypto_box_BOXZEROBYTES 🔺 ✅ crypto_box_detached ✅ 🔺 crypto_box_easy ✅ 🔺 crypto_box_keypair ✅ ✅ crypto_box_MACBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_box_NONCEBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_box_open_detached ✅ 🔺 crypto_box_open_easy ✅ 🔺 crypto_box_PUBLICKEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_box_seal ✅ ✅ crypto_box_seal_open ✅ ✅ crypto_box_SEALBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_box_SECRETKEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_box_seed_keypair ✅ ✅ crypto_box_SEEDBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_box_ZEROBYTES 🔺 ✅ crypto_core_ed25519_add ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_BYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_from_uniform ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_is_valid_point ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_NONREDUCEDSCALARBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_add ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_complement ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_invert ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_negate ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_random ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_reduce ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_sub ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_SCALARBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_sub ✅ 🔺 crypto_core_ed25519_UNIFORMBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_generichash ✅ ✅ crypto_generichash_BYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_generichash_BYTES_MAX ✅ ✅ crypto_generichash_BYTES_MIN ✅ ✅ crypto_generichash_final ✅ 🔺 crypto_generichash_init ✅ 🔺 crypto_generichash_KEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_generichash_KEYBYTES_MAX ✅ ✅ crypto_generichash_KEYBYTES_MIN ✅ ✅ crypto_generichash_keygen ✅ 🔺 crypto_generichash_STATEBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_generichash_update ✅ 🔺 crypto_hash ✅ ✅ crypto_hash_BYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_hash_sha256 ✅ ✅ crypto_hash_sha256_BYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_hash_sha256_final ✅ 🔺 crypto_hash_sha256_init ✅ 🔺 crypto_hash_sha256_STATEBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_hash_sha256_update ✅ 🔺 crypto_hash_sha512 ✅ ✅ crypto_hash_sha512_BYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_hash_sha512_final ✅ 🔺 crypto_hash_sha512_init ✅ 🔺 crypto_hash_sha512_STATEBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_hash_sha512_update ✅ 🔺 crypto_kdf_BYTES_MAX ✅ ✅ crypto_kdf_BYTES_MIN ✅ ✅ crypto_kdf_CONTEXTBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_kdf_derive_from_key ✅ ✅ crypto_kdf_KEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_kdf_keygen ✅ ✅ crypto_kx_client_session_keys ✅ 🔺 crypto_kx_keypair ✅ ✅ crypto_kx_PUBLICKEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_kx_SECRETKEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_kx_seed_keypair ✅ ✅ crypto_kx_SEEDBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_kx_server_session_keys ✅ 🔺 crypto_kx_SESSIONKEYBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_onetimeauth ✅ ✅ crypto_onetimeauth_BYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_onetimeauth_final ✅ 🔺 crypto_onetimeauth_init ✅ 🔺 crypto_onetimeauth_KEYBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_onetimeauth_STATEBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_onetimeauth_update ✅ 🔺 crypto_onetimeauth_verify ✅ ✅ crypto_pwhash ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_BYTES_MAX ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_BYTES_MIN ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_SALTBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256 ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_BYTES_MAX ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_BYTES_MIN ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_SALTBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_str ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_str_needs_rehash ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_str_verify ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_STRBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_str ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_str_needs_rehash ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_str_verify ✅ 🔺 crypto_pwhash_STRBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_scalarmult ✅ ✅ crypto_scalarmult_base ✅ ✅ crypto_scalarmult_BYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_scalarmult_ed25519 ✅ 🔺 crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_base ✅ 🔺 crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_base_noclamp ✅ 🔺 crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_BYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_noclamp ✅ 🔺 crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_SCALARBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_scalarmult_SCALARBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_secretbox 🔺 ✅ crypto_secretbox_BOXZEROBYTES 🔺 ✅ crypto_secretbox_detached ✅ ✅ crypto_secretbox_easy ✅ ✅ crypto_secretbox_KEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_secretbox_MACBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_secretbox_NONCEBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_secretbox_open 🔺 ✅ crypto_secretbox_open_detached ✅ ✅ crypto_secretbox_open_easy ✅ ✅ crypto_secretbox_ZEROBYTES 🔺 ✅ crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_ABYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_HEADERBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_init_pull ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_init_push ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_KEYBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_keygen ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_pull ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_push ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_rekey ✅ 🔺 crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_STATEBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_shorthash ✅ ✅ crypto_shorthash_BYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_shorthash_KEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_sign ✅ ✅ crypto_sign_BYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_sign_detached ✅ ✅ crypto_sign_ed25519_pk_to_curve25519 ✅ 🔺 crypto_sign_ed25519_sk_to_curve25519 ✅ 🔺 crypto_sign_ed25519_sk_to_pk ✅ 🔺 crypto_sign_keypair ✅ ✅ crypto_sign_open ✅ ✅ crypto_sign_PUBLICKEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_sign_SECRETKEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_sign_seed_keypair ✅ ✅ crypto_sign_SEEDBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_sign_verify_detached ✅ ✅ crypto_stream ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20 ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_KEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_NONCEBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_xor ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_xor_ic ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_KEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_NONCEBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_xor ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_chacha20_xor_ic ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_KEYBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_NONCEBYTES ✅ ✅ crypto_stream_salsa20_KEYBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_salsa20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_salsa20_NONCEBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_salsa20_xor ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_salsa20_xor_ic ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_xchacha20 ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_xchacha20_KEYBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_xchacha20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_xchacha20_NONCEBYTES ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_xchacha20_xor ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_xchacha20_xor_ic ✅ 🔺 crypto_stream_xor ✅ ✅ crypto_verify_16 🔺 ✅ crypto_verify_32 🔺 ✅ randombytes_buf ✅ ✅ randombytes_buf_deterministic ✅ 🔺 randombytes_random ✅ 🔺 randombytes_SEEDBYTES ✅ 🔺 randombytes_uniform ✅ 🔺 sodium_add ✅ 🔺 sodium_compare ✅ 🔺 sodium_free ✅ 🔺 sodium_increment ✅ 🔺 sodium_is_zero ✅ ✅ sodium_malloc ✅ ✅ sodium_memcmp ✅ ✅ sodium_memzero ✅ ✅ sodium_mlock ✅ 🔺 sodium_mprotect_noaccess ✅ 🔺 sodium_mprotect_readonly ✅ 🔺 sodium_mprotect_readwrite ✅ 🔺 sodium_munlock ✅ 🔺 sodium_pad ✅ 🔺 sodium_sub ✅ 🔺 sodium_unpad ✅ 🔺

Missing altogether (Ctrl + F friendly)

crypto_aead_aes256gcm_ABYTES , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_beforenm , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt_afternm , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt_detached , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt_detached_afternm , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt_afternm , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt_detached , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt_detached_afternm , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_is_available , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_KEYBYTES , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_keygen , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_NPUBBYTES , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_NSECBYTES , crypto_aead_aes256gcm_STATEBYTES , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ABYTES , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_decrypt , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_decrypt_detached , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_encrypt , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_encrypt_detached , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_KEYBYTES , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_keygen , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_NPUBBYTES , crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_NSECBYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha256 , crypto_auth_hmacsha256_BYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha256_final , crypto_auth_hmacsha256_init , crypto_auth_hmacsha256_KEYBYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha256_keygen , crypto_auth_hmacsha256_STATEBYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha256_update , crypto_auth_hmacsha256_verify , crypto_auth_hmacsha512 , crypto_auth_hmacsha512256 , crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_BYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_final , crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_init , crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_KEYBYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_keygen , crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_STATEBYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_update , crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_verify , crypto_auth_hmacsha512_BYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha512_final , crypto_auth_hmacsha512_init , crypto_auth_hmacsha512_KEYBYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha512_keygen , crypto_auth_hmacsha512_STATEBYTES , crypto_auth_hmacsha512_update , crypto_auth_hmacsha512_verify , crypto_auth_keygen , crypto_auth_primitive , crypto_box , crypto_box_afternm , crypto_box_beforenm , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_beforenm , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_BEFORENMBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_detached , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_detached_afternm , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_easy , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_easy_afternm , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_keypair , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_MACBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_NONCEBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_detached , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_detached_afternm , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_easy , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_easy_afternm , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_PUBLICKEYBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_seal , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_seal_open , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_SEALBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_SECRETKEYBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_seed_keypair , crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_SEEDBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305 , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_afternm , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_beforenm , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_BEFORENMBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_BOXZEROBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_keypair , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_MACBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_NONCEBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_open , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_open_afternm , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_PUBLICKEYBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_SECRETKEYBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_seed_keypair , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_SEEDBYTES , crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_ZEROBYTES , crypto_box_detached_afternm , crypto_box_easy_afternm , crypto_box_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_box_open , crypto_box_open_afternm , crypto_box_open_detached_afternm , crypto_box_open_easy_afternm , crypto_box_primitive , crypto_core_ed25519_from_hash , crypto_core_ed25519_HASHBYTES , crypto_core_ed25519_random , crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_mul , crypto_core_hchacha20 , crypto_core_hchacha20_CONSTBYTES , crypto_core_hchacha20_INPUTBYTES , crypto_core_hchacha20_KEYBYTES , crypto_core_hchacha20_OUTPUTBYTES , crypto_core_hsalsa20 , crypto_core_hsalsa20_CONSTBYTES , crypto_core_hsalsa20_INPUTBYTES , crypto_core_hsalsa20_KEYBYTES , crypto_core_hsalsa20_OUTPUTBYTES , crypto_core_ristretto255_add , crypto_core_ristretto255_BYTES , crypto_core_ristretto255_from_hash , crypto_core_ristretto255_HASHBYTES , crypto_core_ristretto255_is_valid_point , crypto_core_ristretto255_NONREDUCEDSCALARBYTES , crypto_core_ristretto255_random , crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_add , crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_complement , crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_invert , crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_mul , crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_negate , crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_random , crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_reduce , crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_sub , crypto_core_ristretto255_SCALARBYTES , crypto_core_ristretto255_sub , crypto_core_salsa20 , crypto_core_salsa2012 , crypto_core_salsa2012_CONSTBYTES , crypto_core_salsa2012_INPUTBYTES , crypto_core_salsa2012_KEYBYTES , crypto_core_salsa2012_OUTPUTBYTES , crypto_core_salsa208 , crypto_core_salsa208_CONSTBYTES , crypto_core_salsa208_INPUTBYTES , crypto_core_salsa208_KEYBYTES , crypto_core_salsa208_OUTPUTBYTES , crypto_core_salsa20_CONSTBYTES , crypto_core_salsa20_INPUTBYTES , crypto_core_salsa20_KEYBYTES , crypto_core_salsa20_OUTPUTBYTES , crypto_generichash_blake2b , crypto_generichash_blake2b_BYTES , crypto_generichash_blake2b_BYTES_MAX , crypto_generichash_blake2b_BYTES_MIN , crypto_generichash_blake2b_final , crypto_generichash_blake2b_init , crypto_generichash_blake2b_init_salt_personal , crypto_generichash_blake2b_KEYBYTES , crypto_generichash_blake2b_KEYBYTES_MAX , crypto_generichash_blake2b_KEYBYTES_MIN , crypto_generichash_blake2b_keygen , crypto_generichash_blake2b_PERSONALBYTES , crypto_generichash_blake2b_salt_personal , crypto_generichash_blake2b_SALTBYTES , crypto_generichash_blake2b_STATEBYTES , crypto_generichash_blake2b_update , crypto_generichash_primitive , crypto_hash_primitive , crypto_kdf_blake2b_BYTES_MAX , crypto_kdf_blake2b_BYTES_MIN , crypto_kdf_blake2b_CONTEXTBYTES , crypto_kdf_blake2b_derive_from_key , crypto_kdf_blake2b_KEYBYTES , crypto_kdf_primitive , crypto_kx_primitive , crypto_onetimeauth_keygen , crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305 , crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_BYTES , crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_final , crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_init , crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_KEYBYTES , crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_keygen , crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_STATEBYTES , crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_update , crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_verify , crypto_onetimeauth_primitive , crypto_pwhash_alg_argon2i13 , crypto_pwhash_alg_argon2id13 , crypto_pwhash_alg_default , crypto_pwhash_argon2i , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_alg_argon2i13 , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_BYTES_MAX , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_BYTES_MIN , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_interactive , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_max , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_min , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_moderate , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_sensitive , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_interactive , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_max , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_min , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_moderate , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_sensitive , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_passwd_max , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_passwd_min , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_SALTBYTES , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_str , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_str_needs_rehash , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_str_verify , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_STRBYTES , crypto_pwhash_argon2i_strprefix , crypto_pwhash_argon2id , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_alg_argon2id13 , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_BYTES_MAX , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_BYTES_MIN , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_interactive , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_max , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_min , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_moderate , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_sensitive , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_interactive , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_max , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_min , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_moderate , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_sensitive , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_passwd_max , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_passwd_min , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_SALTBYTES , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_str , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_str_needs_rehash , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_str_verify , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_STRBYTES , crypto_pwhash_argon2id_strprefix , crypto_pwhash_memlimit_interactive , crypto_pwhash_memlimit_max , crypto_pwhash_memlimit_min , crypto_pwhash_memlimit_moderate , crypto_pwhash_memlimit_sensitive , crypto_pwhash_opslimit_interactive , crypto_pwhash_opslimit_max , crypto_pwhash_opslimit_min , crypto_pwhash_opslimit_moderate , crypto_pwhash_opslimit_sensitive , crypto_pwhash_passwd_max , crypto_pwhash_passwd_min , crypto_pwhash_primitive , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_ll , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_interactive , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_max , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_min , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_sensitive , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_interactive , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_max , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_min , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_sensitive , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_passwd_max , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_passwd_min , crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_strprefix , crypto_pwhash_str_alg , crypto_pwhash_strprefix , crypto_scalarmult_curve25519 , crypto_scalarmult_curve25519_base , crypto_scalarmult_curve25519_BYTES , crypto_scalarmult_curve25519_SCALARBYTES , crypto_scalarmult_primitive , crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255 , crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255_base , crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255_BYTES , crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255_SCALARBYTES , crypto_secretbox_keygen , crypto_secretbox_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_secretbox_primitive , crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_detached , crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_easy , crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_KEYBYTES , crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_MACBYTES , crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_NONCEBYTES , crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_open_detached , crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_open_easy , crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305 , crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_BOXZEROBYTES , crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_KEYBYTES , crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_keygen , crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_MACBYTES , crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_NONCEBYTES , crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_open , crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_ZEROBYTES , crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_final , crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_message , crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_push , crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_rekey , crypto_shorthash_keygen , crypto_shorthash_primitive , crypto_shorthash_siphash24 , crypto_shorthash_siphash24_BYTES , crypto_shorthash_siphash24_KEYBYTES , crypto_shorthash_siphashx24 , crypto_shorthash_siphashx24_BYTES , crypto_shorthash_siphashx24_KEYBYTES , crypto_sign_ed25519 , crypto_sign_ed25519_BYTES , crypto_sign_ed25519_detached , crypto_sign_ed25519_keypair , crypto_sign_ed25519_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_sign_ed25519_open , crypto_sign_ed25519_PUBLICKEYBYTES , crypto_sign_ed25519_SECRETKEYBYTES , crypto_sign_ed25519_seed_keypair , crypto_sign_ed25519_SEEDBYTES , crypto_sign_ed25519_sk_to_seed , crypto_sign_ed25519_verify_detached , crypto_sign_ed25519ph_final_create , crypto_sign_ed25519ph_final_verify , crypto_sign_ed25519ph_init , crypto_sign_ed25519ph_STATEBYTES , crypto_sign_ed25519ph_update , crypto_sign_edwards25519sha512batch , crypto_sign_edwards25519sha512batch_keypair , crypto_sign_edwards25519sha512batch_open , crypto_sign_final_create , crypto_sign_final_verify , crypto_sign_init , crypto_sign_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_sign_primitive , crypto_sign_STATEBYTES , crypto_sign_update , crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_keygen , crypto_stream_chacha20_keygen , crypto_stream_keygen , crypto_stream_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_stream_primitive , crypto_stream_salsa20 , crypto_stream_salsa2012 , crypto_stream_salsa2012_KEYBYTES , crypto_stream_salsa2012_keygen , crypto_stream_salsa2012_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_stream_salsa2012_NONCEBYTES , crypto_stream_salsa2012_xor , crypto_stream_salsa208 , crypto_stream_salsa208_KEYBYTES , crypto_stream_salsa208_keygen , crypto_stream_salsa208_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_stream_salsa208_NONCEBYTES , crypto_stream_salsa208_xor , crypto_stream_salsa20_keygen , crypto_stream_xchacha20_keygen , crypto_stream_xsalsa20 , crypto_stream_xsalsa20_KEYBYTES , crypto_stream_xsalsa20_keygen , crypto_stream_xsalsa20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX , crypto_stream_xsalsa20_NONCEBYTES , crypto_stream_xsalsa20_xor , crypto_stream_xsalsa20_xor_ic , crypto_verify_16_BYTES , crypto_verify_32_BYTES , crypto_verify_64 , crypto_verify_64_BYTES , randombytes , randombytes_close , randombytes_implementation_name , randombytes_internal_implementation , randombytes_set_implementation , randombytes_stir , randombytes_sysrandom_implementation , sodium_allocarray , sodium_base642bin , sodium_base64_encoded_len , sodium_bin2base64 , sodium_bin2hex , sodium_hex2bin , sodium_init , sodium_library_minimal , sodium_library_version_major , sodium_library_version_minor , sodium_misuse , sodium_runtime_has_aesni , sodium_runtime_has_avx , sodium_runtime_has_avx2 , sodium_runtime_has_avx512f , sodium_runtime_has_neon , sodium_runtime_has_pclmul , sodium_runtime_has_rdrand , sodium_runtime_has_sse2 , sodium_runtime_has_sse3 , sodium_runtime_has_sse41 , sodium_runtime_has_ssse3 , sodium_set_misuse_handler , sodium_stackzero , sodium_version_string

License

MIT