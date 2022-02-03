Universal wrapper for
sodium-javascript and
sodium-native working in Node.js and the Browser
npm install sodium-universal
sodium-native ships with prebuilds for macOS, Windows, and Linux.
Note that the module itself is generated on a prepublish hook.
var sodium = require('sodium-universal')
var rnd = Buffer.allocUnsafe(12) // Cryptographically random data
sodium.randombytes_buf(rnd)
console.log(rnd.toString('hex'))
Works seamlessly with Node.js:
$ node example.js
c7dbd46a6cc84ff2e0d1285c
And the browser:
browserify example.js > bundle.js
libsodium is a collection of cryptographic primitives, providing a low-level foundation to build higher-level cryptographic applications and protocols. It is often put in contrast to RSA based cryptography and OpenSSL, even though they all share overlapping algorithms and target slightly different audiences. Sodium is a collection of modern collection of primitives, fulfilling the same cryptographic tasks, but based on simpler and more efficient algorithms.
This library provides seamless bindings to
sodium-native, which is the original C implementation of
libsodium exposed as a Node native module. For the browser we expose
sodium-javascript, using the
package.json
browser field, which is supported by most bundlers.
Please refer to
sodium-native and
sodium-javascript. Note that the two modules do not yet have feature parity, where
sodium-native is the more featureful of the two.
|C Library Symbol
sodium-native
sodium-javascript
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_ABYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt
|✅
|✅
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt_detached
|✅
|✅
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt
|✅
|✅
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt_detached
|✅
|✅
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_KEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_keygen
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
|✅
|✅
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_NPUBBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ietf_NSECBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_ABYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_decrypt_detached
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_encrypt_detached
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_KEYBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_keygen
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_NPUBBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_xchacha20poly1305_ietf_NSECBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_auth
|✅
|🔺
crypto_auth_BYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_auth_KEYBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_auth_verify
|✅
|🔺
crypto_box_BEFORENMBYTES
|🔺
|✅
crypto_box_BOXZEROBYTES
|🔺
|✅
crypto_box_detached
|✅
|🔺
crypto_box_easy
|✅
|🔺
crypto_box_keypair
|✅
|✅
crypto_box_MACBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_box_NONCEBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_box_open_detached
|✅
|🔺
crypto_box_open_easy
|✅
|🔺
crypto_box_PUBLICKEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_box_seal
|✅
|✅
crypto_box_seal_open
|✅
|✅
crypto_box_SEALBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_box_SECRETKEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_box_seed_keypair
|✅
|✅
crypto_box_SEEDBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_box_ZEROBYTES
|🔺
|✅
crypto_core_ed25519_add
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_BYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_from_uniform
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_is_valid_point
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_NONREDUCEDSCALARBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_add
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_complement
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_invert
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_negate
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_random
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_reduce
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_sub
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_SCALARBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_sub
|✅
|🔺
crypto_core_ed25519_UNIFORMBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_generichash
|✅
|✅
crypto_generichash_BYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_generichash_BYTES_MAX
|✅
|✅
crypto_generichash_BYTES_MIN
|✅
|✅
crypto_generichash_final
|✅
|🔺
crypto_generichash_init
|✅
|🔺
crypto_generichash_KEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_generichash_KEYBYTES_MAX
|✅
|✅
crypto_generichash_KEYBYTES_MIN
|✅
|✅
crypto_generichash_keygen
|✅
|🔺
crypto_generichash_STATEBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_generichash_update
|✅
|🔺
crypto_hash
|✅
|✅
crypto_hash_BYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_hash_sha256
|✅
|✅
crypto_hash_sha256_BYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_hash_sha256_final
|✅
|🔺
crypto_hash_sha256_init
|✅
|🔺
crypto_hash_sha256_STATEBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_hash_sha256_update
|✅
|🔺
crypto_hash_sha512
|✅
|✅
crypto_hash_sha512_BYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_hash_sha512_final
|✅
|🔺
crypto_hash_sha512_init
|✅
|🔺
crypto_hash_sha512_STATEBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_hash_sha512_update
|✅
|🔺
crypto_kdf_BYTES_MAX
|✅
|✅
crypto_kdf_BYTES_MIN
|✅
|✅
crypto_kdf_CONTEXTBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_kdf_derive_from_key
|✅
|✅
crypto_kdf_KEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_kdf_keygen
|✅
|✅
crypto_kx_client_session_keys
|✅
|🔺
crypto_kx_keypair
|✅
|✅
crypto_kx_PUBLICKEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_kx_SECRETKEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_kx_seed_keypair
|✅
|✅
crypto_kx_SEEDBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_kx_server_session_keys
|✅
|🔺
crypto_kx_SESSIONKEYBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_onetimeauth
|✅
|✅
crypto_onetimeauth_BYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_final
|✅
|🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_init
|✅
|🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_KEYBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_STATEBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_update
|✅
|🔺
crypto_onetimeauth_verify
|✅
|✅
crypto_pwhash
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_BYTES_MAX
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_BYTES_MIN
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_SALTBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_BYTES_MAX
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_BYTES_MIN
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_SALTBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_str
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_str_needs_rehash
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_str_verify
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_STRBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_str
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_str_needs_rehash
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_str_verify
|✅
|🔺
crypto_pwhash_STRBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_scalarmult
|✅
|✅
crypto_scalarmult_base
|✅
|✅
crypto_scalarmult_BYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519
|✅
|🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_base
|✅
|🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_base_noclamp
|✅
|🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_BYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_noclamp
|✅
|🔺
crypto_scalarmult_ed25519_SCALARBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_scalarmult_SCALARBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_secretbox
|🔺
|✅
crypto_secretbox_BOXZEROBYTES
|🔺
|✅
crypto_secretbox_detached
|✅
|✅
crypto_secretbox_easy
|✅
|✅
crypto_secretbox_KEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_secretbox_MACBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_secretbox_NONCEBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_secretbox_open
|🔺
|✅
crypto_secretbox_open_detached
|✅
|✅
crypto_secretbox_open_easy
|✅
|✅
crypto_secretbox_ZEROBYTES
|🔺
|✅
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_ABYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_HEADERBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_init_pull
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_init_push
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_KEYBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_keygen
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_pull
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_push
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_rekey
|✅
|🔺
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_STATEBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_shorthash
|✅
|✅
crypto_shorthash_BYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_shorthash_KEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign_BYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign_detached
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign_ed25519_pk_to_curve25519
|✅
|🔺
crypto_sign_ed25519_sk_to_curve25519
|✅
|🔺
crypto_sign_ed25519_sk_to_pk
|✅
|🔺
crypto_sign_keypair
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign_open
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign_PUBLICKEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign_SECRETKEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign_seed_keypair
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign_SEEDBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_sign_verify_detached
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_KEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_NONCEBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_xor
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_xor_ic
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_KEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_NONCEBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_xor
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_chacha20_xor_ic
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_KEYBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_NONCEBYTES
|✅
|✅
crypto_stream_salsa20_KEYBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_salsa20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_salsa20_NONCEBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_salsa20_xor
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_salsa20_xor_ic
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_KEYBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_NONCEBYTES
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_xor
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_xchacha20_xor_ic
|✅
|🔺
crypto_stream_xor
|✅
|✅
crypto_verify_16
|🔺
|✅
crypto_verify_32
|🔺
|✅
randombytes_buf
|✅
|✅
randombytes_buf_deterministic
|✅
|🔺
randombytes_random
|✅
|🔺
randombytes_SEEDBYTES
|✅
|🔺
randombytes_uniform
|✅
|🔺
sodium_add
|✅
|🔺
sodium_compare
|✅
|🔺
sodium_free
|✅
|🔺
sodium_increment
|✅
|🔺
sodium_is_zero
|✅
|✅
sodium_malloc
|✅
|✅
sodium_memcmp
|✅
|✅
sodium_memzero
|✅
|✅
sodium_mlock
|✅
|🔺
sodium_mprotect_noaccess
|✅
|🔺
sodium_mprotect_readonly
|✅
|🔺
sodium_mprotect_readwrite
|✅
|🔺
sodium_munlock
|✅
|🔺
sodium_pad
|✅
|🔺
sodium_sub
|✅
|🔺
sodium_unpad
|✅
|🔺
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_ABYTES,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_beforenm,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt_afternm,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt_detached,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_decrypt_detached_afternm,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt_afternm,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt_detached,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_encrypt_detached_afternm,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_is_available,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_KEYBYTES,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_keygen,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_NPUBBYTES,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_NSECBYTES,
crypto_aead_aes256gcm_STATEBYTES,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_ABYTES,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_decrypt,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_decrypt_detached,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_encrypt,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_encrypt_detached,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_KEYBYTES,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_keygen,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_NPUBBYTES,
crypto_aead_chacha20poly1305_NSECBYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha256,
crypto_auth_hmacsha256_BYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha256_final,
crypto_auth_hmacsha256_init,
crypto_auth_hmacsha256_KEYBYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha256_keygen,
crypto_auth_hmacsha256_STATEBYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha256_update,
crypto_auth_hmacsha256_verify,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512256,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_BYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_final,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_init,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_KEYBYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_keygen,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_STATEBYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_update,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512256_verify,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512_BYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512_final,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512_init,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512_KEYBYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512_keygen,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512_STATEBYTES,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512_update,
crypto_auth_hmacsha512_verify,
crypto_auth_keygen,
crypto_auth_primitive,
crypto_box,
crypto_box_afternm,
crypto_box_beforenm,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_beforenm,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_BEFORENMBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_detached,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_detached_afternm,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_easy,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_easy_afternm,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_keypair,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_MACBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_NONCEBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_detached,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_detached_afternm,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_easy,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_open_easy_afternm,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_PUBLICKEYBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_seal,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_seal_open,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_SEALBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_SECRETKEYBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_seed_keypair,
crypto_box_curve25519xchacha20poly1305_SEEDBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_afternm,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_beforenm,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_BEFORENMBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_BOXZEROBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_keypair,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_MACBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_NONCEBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_open,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_open_afternm,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_PUBLICKEYBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_SECRETKEYBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_seed_keypair,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_SEEDBYTES,
crypto_box_curve25519xsalsa20poly1305_ZEROBYTES,
crypto_box_detached_afternm,
crypto_box_easy_afternm,
crypto_box_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_box_open,
crypto_box_open_afternm,
crypto_box_open_detached_afternm,
crypto_box_open_easy_afternm,
crypto_box_primitive,
crypto_core_ed25519_from_hash,
crypto_core_ed25519_HASHBYTES,
crypto_core_ed25519_random,
crypto_core_ed25519_scalar_mul,
crypto_core_hchacha20,
crypto_core_hchacha20_CONSTBYTES,
crypto_core_hchacha20_INPUTBYTES,
crypto_core_hchacha20_KEYBYTES,
crypto_core_hchacha20_OUTPUTBYTES,
crypto_core_hsalsa20,
crypto_core_hsalsa20_CONSTBYTES,
crypto_core_hsalsa20_INPUTBYTES,
crypto_core_hsalsa20_KEYBYTES,
crypto_core_hsalsa20_OUTPUTBYTES,
crypto_core_ristretto255_add,
crypto_core_ristretto255_BYTES,
crypto_core_ristretto255_from_hash,
crypto_core_ristretto255_HASHBYTES,
crypto_core_ristretto255_is_valid_point,
crypto_core_ristretto255_NONREDUCEDSCALARBYTES,
crypto_core_ristretto255_random,
crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_add,
crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_complement,
crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_invert,
crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_mul,
crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_negate,
crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_random,
crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_reduce,
crypto_core_ristretto255_scalar_sub,
crypto_core_ristretto255_SCALARBYTES,
crypto_core_ristretto255_sub,
crypto_core_salsa20,
crypto_core_salsa2012,
crypto_core_salsa2012_CONSTBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa2012_INPUTBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa2012_KEYBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa2012_OUTPUTBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa208,
crypto_core_salsa208_CONSTBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa208_INPUTBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa208_KEYBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa208_OUTPUTBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa20_CONSTBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa20_INPUTBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa20_KEYBYTES,
crypto_core_salsa20_OUTPUTBYTES,
crypto_generichash_blake2b,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_BYTES,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_BYTES_MAX,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_BYTES_MIN,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_final,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_init,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_init_salt_personal,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_KEYBYTES,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_KEYBYTES_MAX,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_KEYBYTES_MIN,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_keygen,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_PERSONALBYTES,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_salt_personal,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_SALTBYTES,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_STATEBYTES,
crypto_generichash_blake2b_update,
crypto_generichash_primitive,
crypto_hash_primitive,
crypto_kdf_blake2b_BYTES_MAX,
crypto_kdf_blake2b_BYTES_MIN,
crypto_kdf_blake2b_CONTEXTBYTES,
crypto_kdf_blake2b_derive_from_key,
crypto_kdf_blake2b_KEYBYTES,
crypto_kdf_primitive,
crypto_kx_primitive,
crypto_onetimeauth_keygen,
crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305,
crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_BYTES,
crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_final,
crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_init,
crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_KEYBYTES,
crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_keygen,
crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_STATEBYTES,
crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_update,
crypto_onetimeauth_poly1305_verify,
crypto_onetimeauth_primitive,
crypto_pwhash_alg_argon2i13,
crypto_pwhash_alg_argon2id13,
crypto_pwhash_alg_default,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_alg_argon2i13,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_BYTES_MAX,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_BYTES_MIN,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_interactive,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_max,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_min,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_moderate,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_memlimit_sensitive,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_interactive,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_max,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_min,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_moderate,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_opslimit_sensitive,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_passwd_max,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_passwd_min,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_SALTBYTES,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_str,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_str_needs_rehash,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_str_verify,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_STRBYTES,
crypto_pwhash_argon2i_strprefix,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_alg_argon2id13,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_BYTES_MAX,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_BYTES_MIN,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_interactive,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_max,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_min,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_moderate,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_memlimit_sensitive,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_interactive,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_max,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_min,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_moderate,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_opslimit_sensitive,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_passwd_max,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_passwd_min,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_SALTBYTES,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_str,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_str_needs_rehash,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_str_verify,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_STRBYTES,
crypto_pwhash_argon2id_strprefix,
crypto_pwhash_memlimit_interactive,
crypto_pwhash_memlimit_max,
crypto_pwhash_memlimit_min,
crypto_pwhash_memlimit_moderate,
crypto_pwhash_memlimit_sensitive,
crypto_pwhash_opslimit_interactive,
crypto_pwhash_opslimit_max,
crypto_pwhash_opslimit_min,
crypto_pwhash_opslimit_moderate,
crypto_pwhash_opslimit_sensitive,
crypto_pwhash_passwd_max,
crypto_pwhash_passwd_min,
crypto_pwhash_primitive,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_ll,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_interactive,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_max,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_min,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_memlimit_sensitive,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_interactive,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_max,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_min,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_opslimit_sensitive,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_passwd_max,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_passwd_min,
crypto_pwhash_scryptsalsa208sha256_strprefix,
crypto_pwhash_str_alg,
crypto_pwhash_strprefix,
crypto_scalarmult_curve25519,
crypto_scalarmult_curve25519_base,
crypto_scalarmult_curve25519_BYTES,
crypto_scalarmult_curve25519_SCALARBYTES,
crypto_scalarmult_primitive,
crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255,
crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255_base,
crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255_BYTES,
crypto_scalarmult_ristretto255_SCALARBYTES,
crypto_secretbox_keygen,
crypto_secretbox_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_secretbox_primitive,
crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_detached,
crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_easy,
crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_KEYBYTES,
crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_MACBYTES,
crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_NONCEBYTES,
crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_open_detached,
crypto_secretbox_xchacha20poly1305_open_easy,
crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305,
crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_BOXZEROBYTES,
crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_KEYBYTES,
crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_keygen,
crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_MACBYTES,
crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_NONCEBYTES,
crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_open,
crypto_secretbox_xsalsa20poly1305_ZEROBYTES,
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_final,
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_message,
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_push,
crypto_secretstream_xchacha20poly1305_tag_rekey,
crypto_shorthash_keygen,
crypto_shorthash_primitive,
crypto_shorthash_siphash24,
crypto_shorthash_siphash24_BYTES,
crypto_shorthash_siphash24_KEYBYTES,
crypto_shorthash_siphashx24,
crypto_shorthash_siphashx24_BYTES,
crypto_shorthash_siphashx24_KEYBYTES,
crypto_sign_ed25519,
crypto_sign_ed25519_BYTES,
crypto_sign_ed25519_detached,
crypto_sign_ed25519_keypair,
crypto_sign_ed25519_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_sign_ed25519_open,
crypto_sign_ed25519_PUBLICKEYBYTES,
crypto_sign_ed25519_SECRETKEYBYTES,
crypto_sign_ed25519_seed_keypair,
crypto_sign_ed25519_SEEDBYTES,
crypto_sign_ed25519_sk_to_seed,
crypto_sign_ed25519_verify_detached,
crypto_sign_ed25519ph_final_create,
crypto_sign_ed25519ph_final_verify,
crypto_sign_ed25519ph_init,
crypto_sign_ed25519ph_STATEBYTES,
crypto_sign_ed25519ph_update,
crypto_sign_edwards25519sha512batch,
crypto_sign_edwards25519sha512batch_keypair,
crypto_sign_edwards25519sha512batch_open,
crypto_sign_final_create,
crypto_sign_final_verify,
crypto_sign_init,
crypto_sign_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_sign_primitive,
crypto_sign_STATEBYTES,
crypto_sign_update,
crypto_stream_chacha20_ietf_keygen,
crypto_stream_chacha20_keygen,
crypto_stream_keygen,
crypto_stream_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_stream_primitive,
crypto_stream_salsa20,
crypto_stream_salsa2012,
crypto_stream_salsa2012_KEYBYTES,
crypto_stream_salsa2012_keygen,
crypto_stream_salsa2012_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_stream_salsa2012_NONCEBYTES,
crypto_stream_salsa2012_xor,
crypto_stream_salsa208,
crypto_stream_salsa208_KEYBYTES,
crypto_stream_salsa208_keygen,
crypto_stream_salsa208_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_stream_salsa208_NONCEBYTES,
crypto_stream_salsa208_xor,
crypto_stream_salsa20_keygen,
crypto_stream_xchacha20_keygen,
crypto_stream_xsalsa20,
crypto_stream_xsalsa20_KEYBYTES,
crypto_stream_xsalsa20_keygen,
crypto_stream_xsalsa20_MESSAGEBYTES_MAX,
crypto_stream_xsalsa20_NONCEBYTES,
crypto_stream_xsalsa20_xor,
crypto_stream_xsalsa20_xor_ic,
crypto_verify_16_BYTES,
crypto_verify_32_BYTES,
crypto_verify_64,
crypto_verify_64_BYTES,
randombytes,
randombytes_close,
randombytes_implementation_name,
randombytes_internal_implementation,
randombytes_set_implementation,
randombytes_stir,
randombytes_sysrandom_implementation,
sodium_allocarray,
sodium_base642bin,
sodium_base64_encoded_len,
sodium_bin2base64,
sodium_bin2hex,
sodium_hex2bin,
sodium_init,
sodium_library_minimal,
sodium_library_version_major,
sodium_library_version_minor,
sodium_misuse,
sodium_runtime_has_aesni,
sodium_runtime_has_avx,
sodium_runtime_has_avx2,
sodium_runtime_has_avx512f,
sodium_runtime_has_neon,
sodium_runtime_has_pclmul,
sodium_runtime_has_rdrand,
sodium_runtime_has_sse2,
sodium_runtime_has_sse3,
sodium_runtime_has_sse41,
sodium_runtime_has_ssse3,
sodium_set_misuse_handler,
sodium_stackzero,
sodium_version_string