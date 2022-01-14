openbase logo
sodium-javascript

by sodium-friends
0.7.4 (see all)

Pure Javascript version of sodium-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sodium-javascript

Build Status

WIP - a pure javascript version of sodium-native. Based on tweetnacl

Usage

const sodium = require('sodium-javascript')

const key = Buffer.alloc(sodium.crypto_secretbox_KEYBYTES)
const nonce = Buffer.alloc(sodium.crypto_secretbox_NONCEBYTES)

sodium.randombytes_buf(key)
sodium.randombytes_buf(nonce)

const message = Buffer.from('Hello, World!')
const cipher = Buffer.alloc(message.length + sodium.crypto_secretbox_MACBYTES)

sodium.crypto_secretbox_easy(cipher, message, nonce, key)

console.log('Encrypted:', cipher)

const plainText = Buffer.alloc(cipher.length - sodium.crypto_secretbox_MACBYTES)

sodium.crypto_secretbox_open_easy(plainText, cipher, nonce, key)

console.log('Plaintext:', plainText.toString())

API

See sodium-native. This is a work in progress so not all functions are implemented yet.

This module is organised into individual submodules which can be required independently for smaller bundles in the browser. To leverage automatic switching between sodium-javascript and sodium-native, see sodium-universal.

Install

npm install sodium-javascript

License

MIT

