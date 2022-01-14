sodium-javascript
WIP - a pure javascript version of sodium-native. Based on tweetnacl
const sodium = require('sodium-javascript')
const key = Buffer.alloc(sodium.crypto_secretbox_KEYBYTES)
const nonce = Buffer.alloc(sodium.crypto_secretbox_NONCEBYTES)
sodium.randombytes_buf(key)
sodium.randombytes_buf(nonce)
const message = Buffer.from('Hello, World!')
const cipher = Buffer.alloc(message.length + sodium.crypto_secretbox_MACBYTES)
sodium.crypto_secretbox_easy(cipher, message, nonce, key)
console.log('Encrypted:', cipher)
const plainText = Buffer.alloc(cipher.length - sodium.crypto_secretbox_MACBYTES)
sodium.crypto_secretbox_open_easy(plainText, cipher, nonce, key)
console.log('Plaintext:', plainText.toString())
See sodium-native. This is a work in progress so not all functions are implemented yet.
This module is organised into individual submodules which can be required
independently for smaller bundles in the browser. To leverage automatic
switching between
sodium-javascript and
sodium-native, see
sodium-universal.
npm install sodium-javascript