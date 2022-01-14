WIP - a pure javascript version of sodium-native. Based on tweetnacl

Usage

const sodium = require ( 'sodium-javascript' ) const key = Buffer.alloc(sodium.crypto_secretbox_KEYBYTES) const nonce = Buffer.alloc(sodium.crypto_secretbox_NONCEBYTES) sodium.randombytes_buf(key) sodium.randombytes_buf(nonce) const message = Buffer.from( 'Hello, World!' ) const cipher = Buffer.alloc(message.length + sodium.crypto_secretbox_MACBYTES) sodium.crypto_secretbox_easy(cipher, message, nonce, key) console .log( 'Encrypted:' , cipher) const plainText = Buffer.alloc(cipher.length - sodium.crypto_secretbox_MACBYTES) sodium.crypto_secretbox_open_easy(plainText, cipher, nonce, key) console .log( 'Plaintext:' , plainText.toString())

API

See sodium-native. This is a work in progress so not all functions are implemented yet.

This module is organised into individual submodules which can be required independently for smaller bundles in the browser. To leverage automatic switching between sodium-javascript and sodium-native , see sodium-universal .

Install

npm install sodium-javascript

License

MIT