Sodium encryption that works in node and in the browser

npm install sodium-encryption

Usage

var encryption = require ( 'sodium-encryption' ) var key = encryption.key() var nonce = encryption.nonce() var message = Buffer( 'a message' ) var box = encryption.encrypt(message, nonce, key) console .log( 'encrypted message is:' , box) console .log( 'decrypted message is:' , encryption.decrypt(box, nonce, key))

API

key = encryption.key()

Generate a secret key. Returns a 32 byte buffer.

nonce = encryption.nonce()

Generate a nonce. Returns a 24 byte buffer. A nonce can be public and you should use a new one everytime you use a key.

box = encryption.encrypt(message, nonce, key)

Encrypts a message.

message = encryption.decrypt(box, nonce, key)

Decrypt a message. Returns null is the message cannot be decrypted.

keys = encryption.scalarMultiplicationKeyPair([secretKey])

Generate a key pair to be used for scalar multiplication. If you don't pass in a secret key, one will be generated for you. Returns a key pair consisting of a secret key and a public key.

{ secretKey : <Buffer>, publicKey: <Buffer> }

sharedKey = encryption.scalarMultiplication(secretKey, otherPublicKey)

Generate a shared key based on a remote public scalar multiplication key and your own secret key. Returns the same shared key if called with corresponding secret and public key

var keys = encryption.scalarMultiplicationKeyPair() var otherKeys = encryption.scalarMultiplicationKeyPair() console .log( 'shared key' , encryption.scalarMultiplication(keys.secretKey, otherKeys.publicKey)) console .log( 'shared key' , encryption.scalarMultiplication(otherKeys.secretKey, keys.publicKey))

License

MIT