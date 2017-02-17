Sodium encryption that works in node and in the browser
npm install sodium-encryption
var encryption = require('sodium-encryption')
var key = encryption.key()
var nonce = encryption.nonce()
var message = Buffer('a message')
var box = encryption.encrypt(message, nonce, key)
console.log('encrypted message is:', box)
console.log('decrypted message is:', encryption.decrypt(box, nonce, key))
key = encryption.key()
Generate a secret key. Returns a 32 byte buffer.
nonce = encryption.nonce()
Generate a nonce. Returns a 24 byte buffer. A nonce can be public and you should use a new one everytime you use a key.
box = encryption.encrypt(message, nonce, key)
Encrypts a message.
message = encryption.decrypt(box, nonce, key)
Decrypt a message. Returns
null is the message cannot be decrypted.
keys = encryption.scalarMultiplicationKeyPair([secretKey])
Generate a key pair to be used for scalar multiplication. If you don't pass in a secret key, one will be generated for you. Returns a key pair consisting of a secret key and a public key.
{
secretKey: <Buffer>,
publicKey: <Buffer>
}
sharedKey = encryption.scalarMultiplication(secretKey, otherPublicKey)
Generate a shared key based on a remote public scalar multiplication key and your own secret key. Returns the same shared key if called with corresponding secret and public key
var keys = encryption.scalarMultiplicationKeyPair()
var otherKeys = encryption.scalarMultiplicationKeyPair()
console.log('shared key', encryption.scalarMultiplication(keys.secretKey, otherKeys.publicKey))
console.log('shared key', encryption.scalarMultiplication(otherKeys.secretKey, keys.publicKey))
MIT