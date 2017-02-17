openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
se

sodium-encryption

by Mathias Buus
1.2.3 (see all)

Sodium encryption that works in node and in the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

130

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sodium-encryption

Sodium encryption that works in node and in the browser

npm install sodium-encryption

build status

Usage

var encryption = require('sodium-encryption')

var key = encryption.key()
var nonce = encryption.nonce()
var message = Buffer('a message')

var box = encryption.encrypt(message, nonce, key)

console.log('encrypted message is:', box)
console.log('decrypted message is:', encryption.decrypt(box, nonce, key))

API

key = encryption.key()

Generate a secret key. Returns a 32 byte buffer.

nonce = encryption.nonce()

Generate a nonce. Returns a 24 byte buffer. A nonce can be public and you should use a new one everytime you use a key.

box = encryption.encrypt(message, nonce, key)

Encrypts a message.

message = encryption.decrypt(box, nonce, key)

Decrypt a message. Returns null is the message cannot be decrypted.

keys = encryption.scalarMultiplicationKeyPair([secretKey])

Generate a key pair to be used for scalar multiplication. If you don't pass in a secret key, one will be generated for you. Returns a key pair consisting of a secret key and a public key.

{
  secretKey: <Buffer>,
  publicKey: <Buffer>
}

sharedKey = encryption.scalarMultiplication(secretKey, otherPublicKey)

Generate a shared key based on a remote public scalar multiplication key and your own secret key. Returns the same shared key if called with corresponding secret and public key

var keys = encryption.scalarMultiplicationKeyPair()
var otherKeys = encryption.scalarMultiplicationKeyPair()

console.log('shared key', encryption.scalarMultiplication(keys.secretKey, otherKeys.publicKey))
console.log('shared key', encryption.scalarMultiplication(otherKeys.secretKey, keys.publicKey))

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial