sodajs

An amazing directive template engine for JavaScript.

Fetures

super tiny size (4kb gzipped)

dom directives support

good compatibility (IE8 +, node)

prevents XSS holes out of your template file

high-performance DOM parser

directive Api compatibile with AngularJS

custom directive and prefix

Install

npm

npm install --save sodajs

CDN

Usage

Difference between soda & soda.node

version soda soda.node Mordern Browsers ✓ ✓ Mobile Browsers ✓ ✓ ie ≥8 ≥9 node ✗ ✓ DOM Parsor Native Self

warning: ie 8 needs es5-shim or es5-sham and console-polyfill

check ie 8 test below

Browser

script tag

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/sodajs@0.4.10/dist/soda.min.js" > </ script >

with webpack

import soda from "sodajs"

Node

let soda = require ( 'sodajs/node' );

or use dist version for older node

let soda = require ( 'sodajs/dist/soda.node' )

API

Output

plain

var tpl = '<div>{{name}}</div>' ; document .body.innerHTML = soda(tpl,{ name : 'soda' })

➜ plain example

safe propery chain output

var data = { name : 'soda' , info : { version : '2.0' } } soda( "{{info.version}}" , data); soda( "{{info.foo.foo1}}" , data) soda( "{{info['name']}}" , data)

expression

var data = {} soda( "{{1 + 2}}" , data); soda( "{{true ? 'soda' : 'foo'}}" , data) soda( "{{1 < 3 && 'soda'}}" , data)

➜ expression example

complex expression

var data = { list : [ { list : [{ 'title' : '<>aa</h1>' }, { 'title' : 'bb' }], name : 0 , show : 1 }, { list : [{ 'title' : 0 }, { 'title' : 'bb' }], name : 'b' } ] }; soda( '{{list[list[0].show === 1 ? list[0].name : 1].list[0].title}}' , data)

Directives

if

var data = { name : 'soda' , show : true }; soda( ` <div soda-if="show">Hello, {{name}}</div> <div soda-if="!show">I\'m hidden!</div>` , data )

➜ if example

repeat

soda-repeat="item in array"

soda-repeat="item in object"

soda-repeat="item in array by index"

soda-repeat="item in object by key"

soda-repeat="(index, value) in array"

soda-repeat="(key, value) in object"

default index or key is $index

var tpl = '\ <ul>\ <li soda-repeat="item in list" soda-if="item.show">\ {{item.name}}\ {{$index}}\ </li>\ </ul>' var data = { list : [ { name : "Hello" , show : true }, { name : "sodajs" , show : true }, { name : "AlloyTeam" } ] }; document .body.innerHTML = soda(tpl, data);

➜ repeat example

filter

soda.filter(String filterName, Function func(input, args...)) {{input|filte1:args1:args2...|filter2:args...}}

example:

soda.filter( 'shortTitle' , function ( input, length ) { return (input || '' ).substr( 0 , length); }); var tpl = '\ <ul soda-repeat="item in list">\ <li class="title">\ {{item.title|shortTitle:10}}\ </li>\ </ul>' document .body.innerHTML = soda(tpl,{ list : [ { title : 'short' }, { title : 'i am too long!' } ] })

➜ filter example

html

output origin html as innerHTML

var tpl = '<div soda-html="html"></div>' document .body.innerHTML = soda(tpl,{ html : '<span style="color:red;">test soda-html</span>' })

➜ html example

replace

replace this node with html

var tpl = '<div soda-replace="html"></div>' document .body.innerHTML = soda(tpl,{ html : '<span style="color:red;">test soda-html</span>' })

➜ replace example

div will be replaced with given html

include

include template

soda-include="tmplateName:arg1:arg2:..." with soda.discribe, we can include sub templates

var data = { name : "soda" }; soda.discribe( 'tmpl1' , `<h1>{{name}}</h1>` ); soda( `<span soda-include="tmpl1">1</span>` , data); soda.discribe( 'tmpl1' , `<h1>{{name}}</h1>` , { compile : false }); soda( `<span soda-include="tmpl1">1</span>` , data); soda.discribe( 'tmpl2' , function ( path ) { return `<h1>{{name}}_ ${path} </h1>` ; }); soda( `<span soda-include="list3:sub{{'path' + 1}}">1</span>` , data); soda.discribe( 'tmplNode' , function ( path ) { return fs.readFileSync(path, 'utf-8' ); }); soda( `<span soda-include="tmplNode:view.html">1</span>` , data);

Others

soda-class="currItem === 'list1' ? 'active' : ''"

soda-src="hello{{index}}.png"

soda-style="style"

data example:

var data = { style : { width : '100px' , height : '100px' } };

soda-rx="{{rx}}%"

soda-checked="{{false}}"

if the value is false or "", the attribute will be removed

Custom

change prefix as you like, the default prefix is "soda-"

soda.prefix( 'v:' ) var tpl = '\ <ul>\ <li v:repeat="item in list" v:if="item.show">\ {{item.name}}\ </li>\ </ul>' var data = { list : [ { name : "Hello" , show : true }, { name : "sodajs" , show : true }, { name : "AlloyTeam" } ] }; document .body.innerHTML = soda(tpl, data);

Custom your directive

es 2015

soda.directive( 'name' , { priority : 8 , link({ scope, el, parseSodaExpression, expression, getValue, compileNode, document }) { } });

scope: current scope data

el: current node elment

expression: directive string value

getValue: get value from data

getValue({ a : { b : 1 }}, "a.b" );

parseSodaExpression: parse soda expressions

parseSodaExpression( '{{1 + 2 + a}}' , { a : 1 });

compileNode: compile new nodes

document: using document rather than window.document to run in node env;

example

soda.directive( 'mydirective' , { priority : 8 , link({ scope, el, parseSodaExpression, expression, getValue, compileNode, document }) { var value = parseSodaExpression(expression); if (value){ var textNode = document .createTextNode(value); el.appendChild(textNode); } } } soda( ` <div soda-mydirective="add one tips: {{tips}}"></div> ` , { tips : 'tips' });

custom dom parsor for node running.

soda.node version default document dom parsor is nodeWindow.

var document = require ( 'document' ); var soda = require ( 'soda' ); soda.setDocument( document );

Contribute

Development

git clone

git clone git://github.com/AlloyTeam/sodajs.git

install dependency

npm install

then run npm start

npm start

publish code to run test

npm run build

soda uses mocha to run test

test unit is in test dir.

npm run test

online test result

Used projects

QQ Tribes(兴趣部落), QQ Group(群) and other projects

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-present, AlloyTeam