sodajs

by AlloyTeam
0.4.10

Light weight but powerful template engine for JavaScript

Readme

sodajs

An amazing directive template engine for JavaScript.

中文说明

Fetures

  • super tiny size (4kb gzipped)
  • dom directives support
  • good compatibility (IE8 +, node)
  • prevents XSS holes out of your template file
  • high-performance DOM parser
  • directive Api compatibile with AngularJS
  • custom directive and prefix

Install

npm

npm install --save sodajs

CDN

Usage

Difference between soda & soda.node

versionsodasoda.node
Mordern Browsers
Mobile Browsers
ie≥8≥9
node
DOM ParsorNativeSelf

warning: ie 8 needs es5-shim or es5-sham and console-polyfill

check ie 8 test below

Browser

  • script tag
<script src="https://unpkg.com/sodajs@0.4.10/dist/soda.min.js"></script>
  • with webpack
   import soda from "sodajs"

Node

let soda = require('sodajs/node');

or use dist version for older node

let soda = require('sodajs/dist/soda.node')

API

Output

plain

var tpl = '<div>{{name}}</div>';

document.body.innerHTML = soda(tpl,{ name : 'soda' })

plain example

safe propery chain output

var data = {
    name: 'soda',
    info: {
        version: '2.0'
    }
}

soda("{{info.version}}", data);  
// result => "2.0"


soda("{{info.foo.foo1}}", data)
// result => ""      without errors

soda("{{info['name']}}", data)
// result => "2.0"

expression

var data = {}

soda("{{1 + 2}}", data);  
// result => 2


soda("{{true ? 'soda' : 'foo'}}", data)
// result => "soda"      

soda("{{1 < 3 && 'soda'}}", data)
// result => "soda"

expression example

complex expression

 var data = {
      list: [
         {list: [{'title': '<>aa</h1>'}, {'title': 'bb'}], name: 0, show: 1},
         {list: [{'title': 0 }, {'title': 'bb'}], name: 'b'}
        ]
       
 };

 soda('{{list[list[0].show === 1 ? list[0].name : 1].list[0].title}}', data)
 // result => '<>aa</h1>'

Directives

if

var data = { name : 'soda',show: true };
soda(` <div soda-if="show">Hello, {{name}}</div>
       <div soda-if="!show">I\'m hidden!</div>`,
       data
    )
// result => <div>Hello, soda</div>

if example

repeat

soda-repeat="item in array"

soda-repeat="item in object"

soda-repeat="item in array by index"

soda-repeat="item in object by key"

soda-repeat="(index, value) in array"

soda-repeat="(key, value) in object"

default index or key is $index

var tpl = '\
<ul>\
    <li soda-repeat="item in list" soda-if="item.show">\
        {{item.name}}\
        {{$index}}\
    </li>\
</ul>'

var data = {
    list: [
        {name: "Hello" ,show: true},
        {name: "sodajs" ,show: true},
        {name: "AlloyTeam"}
    ]
};

document.body.innerHTML =  soda(tpl, data);

repeat example

filter

soda.filter(String filterName, Function func(input, args...)) {{input|filte1:args1:args2...|filter2:args...}}

example: 

soda.filter('shortTitle', function(input, length){
    return (input || '').substr(0, length);
});

var tpl = '\
<ul soda-repeat="item in list">\
    <li class="title">\
        {{item.title|shortTitle:10}}\
    </li>\
</ul>'


document.body.innerHTML = soda(tpl,{ list : [
    {title:'short'},
    {title:'i am too long!'}
] })

filter example

html

output origin html as innerHTML

var tpl = '<div soda-html="html"></div>'
document.body.innerHTML = soda(tpl,{ html : '<span style="color:red;">test soda-html</span>' })

html example

replace

replace this node with html

var tpl = '<div soda-replace="html"></div>'
document.body.innerHTML = soda(tpl,{ html : '<span style="color:red;">test soda-html</span>' })

replace example

div will be replaced with given html

include

include template

soda-include="tmplateName:arg1:arg2:..." with soda.discribe, we can include sub templates

    var data = {
        name: "soda"
    };
    
    // define sub template named tmpl1
    soda.discribe('tmpl1', `<h1>{{name}}</h1>`);
    
    
    // use template tmpl1 by soda-include
    soda(`<span soda-include="tmpl1">1</span>`, data);
    // result => <h1>dorsy</h1>
    
    // set compile false not to compile sub template
    soda.discribe('tmpl1', `<h1>{{name}}</h1>`, {
        compile: false
    });
 
    // show origin template
    soda(`<span soda-include="tmpl1">1</span>`, data);
    // result => <h1>{{name}}</h1>

    soda.discribe('tmpl2', function(path){
        return `<h1>{{name}}_${path}</h1>`;
    });

    soda(`<span soda-include="list3:sub{{'path' + 1}}">1</span>`, data);
    //  result =>  <h1>soda_subpath1</h1>
    

    // In node env
    soda.discribe('tmplNode', function(path){
        return fs.readFileSync(path, 'utf-8');
    });

    soda(`<span soda-include="tmplNode:view.html">1</span>`, data);
    //  result =>  view.html Tmplate

Others

soda-class

soda-class="currItem === 'list1' ? 'active' : ''"

soda-src

soda-src="hello{{index}}.png"

soda-style

soda-style="style"

data example:

var data = { style : { width : '100px', height : '100px' } };

soda-*

soda-rx="{{rx}}%"

soda-checked="{{false}}"

if the value is false or "", the attribute will be removed

Custom

soda.prefix

change prefix as you like, the default prefix is "soda-"

soda.prefix('v:')

var tpl = '\
<ul>\
    <li v:repeat="item in list" v:if="item.show">\
        {{item.name}}\
    </li>\
</ul>'


var data = {
    list: [
        {name: "Hello" ,show: true},
        {name: "sodajs" ,show: true},
        {name: "AlloyTeam"}
    ]
};

document.body.innerHTML =  soda(tpl, data);

soda.directive

Custom your directive

es 2015

soda.directive('name',  {
    priority: 8,
    
    // how to compile el
    link({ scope, el, parseSodaExpression, expression,  getValue, compileNode, document }) {

    }
});
  • scope: current scope data
  • el: current node elment
  • expression: directive string value
  • getValue: get value from data
     getValue({a: {b: 1}}, "a.b");  // ===>   1
  • parseSodaExpression: parse soda expressions
    parseSodaExpression('{{1 + 2 + a}}', {a: 1}); // ===> 4
  • compileNode: compile new nodes
  • document: using document rather than window.document to run in node env;

example

soda.directive('mydirective', {
    priority: 8,

    link({ scope, el, parseSodaExpression, expression,  getValue, compileNode, document }) {
        var value = parseSodaExpression(expression);
        if(value){
            var textNode = document.createTextNode(value);
            el.appendChild(textNode);
        }
    }
}

soda(`
    <div soda-mydirective="add one tips: {{tips}}"></div>
`, {
    tips: 'tips'
});

// result  ==>   <div>add one tips: tips</div>

soda.setDocument

custom dom parsor for node running.

soda.node version default document dom parsor is nodeWindow.

var document = require('document');
var soda = require('soda');

soda.setDocument(document);

// ... run

Contribute

Development

git clone

 git clone git://github.com/AlloyTeam/sodajs.git

install dependency

    npm install

then run npm start

    npm start

publish code to run test

    npm run build

Auto-Test

soda uses mocha to run test

test unit is in test dir.

    npm run test

online test result

Used projects

QQ Tribes(兴趣部落), QQ Group(群) and other projects

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-present, AlloyTeam

