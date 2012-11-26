Soda

Selenium Node Adapter. A light-weight Selenium RC client for NodeJS, with additional Sauce Labs integration for acceptance testing in the cloud.

Installation

via npm:

npm install soda

Authors

TJ Holowaychuk (visionmedia)

Adam Christian (admc)

Daniel Shaw (dshaw)

Running Examples

The examples provided in ./examples are intended to be run against Selenium RC, which can be downloaded here. Once installed simply execute the following command to start the selenium server:

$ java -jar selenium- server .jar

Then choose an example to run using soda:

node examples/google.js

Actions

"Selenese" actions include commands such as open and type. Every action has a corresponding Client method which accept a variable number of arguments followed by a callback Function which receives any potential err , the response body , and response object itself.

browser.session( function ( err ) { browser.open( '/' , function ( err, body, res ) { browser.type( 'q' , 'Hello World' , function ( err, body, res ) { browser.testComplete( function ( ) { }); }); }); });

Because nested callbacks can quickly become overwhelming, Soda has optional chaining support by simply utilizing the .chain getter as shown below. If an exception is thrown in a callback, or a command fails then it will be passed to end(err) . The .chain getter should only be used once, activating the chaining api.

browser .chain .session() .open( '/' ) .type( 'q' , 'Hello World' ) .end( function ( err ) { browser.testComplete( function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ); if (err) throw err; }); });

When chaining successful commands may receive a callback, which is useful for custom assertions:

browser .chain .session() .open( '/' ) .getTitle( function ( title ) { assert.equal( 'Hello World' , title); }) .end( function ( err ) { browser.testComplete( function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ); if (err) throw err; }); })

With the .and() method you can add additional commands to the queue. The callback accepts the client instance, which is also the value of "this".

For example you may want to authenticate a user, note we do not use .chain or .end() again, this simply extends the current queue.

function login ( user , pass) { return function (browser) { browser . open ( '/login' ) . type ( 'username' , name ) . type ( 'password' , pass) .clickAndWait( 'login' ); } }

With this helper function we can now re-use this logic in several places, and express the tests in a more logical manner.

browser .chain .session () .open ( '/' ) .assertTitle ( 'Something' ) .and (login( 'foo' , 'bar' )) .assertTitle ( 'Foobar' ) .and (login( 'someone' , 'else' )) .assertTitle ( 'Someone else' ) .end (function(err){ browser .testComplete (function() { console .log ( 'done' ); if (err) throw err ; }); });

Sauce Labs Videos & Logs

When a job is complete, you can request the log or flv video from Sauce Labs. To access the url for these resources you may use SauceClient#videoUrl or SauceClient#logUrl , for example:

... .end( function ( err ) { console .log( this .jobUrl) console .log( this .videoUrl) console .log( this .logUrl) })

Sauce Labs also provides a script that you may embed in your CI server to display the video, accessible via SauceClient#video , which will yield something similar to:

< script src = "http://saucelabs.com/video-embed/<job-id>.js?username=<username>&access_key=<access-key>" />

Selenium RC Example

var soda = require ( 'soda' ) , assert = require ( 'assert' ); var browser = soda.createClient({ host : 'localhost' , port : 4444 , url : 'http://www.google.com' , browser : 'firefox' }); browser .chain .session() .open( '/' ) .type( 'q' , 'Hello World' ) .clickAndWait( 'btnG' ) .getTitle( function ( title ) { assert.ok(~title.indexOf( 'Hello World' )) }) .end( function ( err ) { browser.testComplete( function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ); if (err) throw err; }); });

Sauce Labs Example

var soda = require ( 'soda' ) , assert = require ( 'assert' ); var browser = soda.createSauceClient({ 'url' : 'http://sirrobertborden.ca.app.learnboost.com/' , 'username' : '<your username>' , 'access-key' : '<your api key>' , 'os' : 'Linux' , 'browser' : 'firefox' , 'browser-version' : '3.' , 'max-duration' : 300 }); browser.on( 'command' , function ( cmd, args ) { console .log( ' \x1b[33m%s\x1b[0m: %s' , cmd, args.join( ', ' )); }); browser .chain .session() .setTimeout( 8000 ) .open( '/' ) .waitForPageToLoad( 5000 ) .clickAndWait( '//input[@value="Submit"]' ) .clickAndWait( 'link=Settings' ) .type( 'user[name][first]' , 'TJ' ) .clickAndWait( '//input[@value="Save"]' ) .assertTextPresent( 'Account info updated' ) .clickAndWait( 'link=Log out' ) .end( function ( err ) { browser.setContext( 'sauce:job-info={"passed": ' + (err === null ) + '}' , function ( ) { browser.testComplete( function ( ) { console .log(browser.jobUrl); if (err) throw err; }); }); });

Creating Helpers

Keep in mind you can extend the prototype as needed for your test. An example of this which we frequently use is waitForDialog() . Since the exports of require('soda') is the Client itself we can extend it as shown below, in our case waiting for an element with the class of ".dialog" to be present.

soda.prototype.waitForDialog = function ( ) { return this .waitForElementPresent( 'css=.dialog' ); };

Running The Test Suite

First we need to start Selenium RC:

$ java -jar selenium- server .jar

Then run:

make test

More Information

Sauce Labs Supported Browsers

Introduction to Selenese

Selenium Command Reference.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2010 LearnBoost <dev@learnboost.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.