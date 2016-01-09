openbase logo
soc

socksv5

by mscdex
0.0.6

SOCKS protocol version 5 server and client implementations for node.js

Overview

Readme

Description

SOCKS protocol version 5 server and client implementations for node.js

Requirements

Install

npm install socksv5

Examples

  • Server with no authentication and allowing all connections:
var socks = require('socksv5');

var srv = socks.createServer(function(info, accept, deny) {
  accept();
});
srv.listen(1080, 'localhost', function() {
  console.log('SOCKS server listening on port 1080');
});

srv.useAuth(socks.auth.None());
  • Server with username/password authentication and allowing all (authenticated) connections:
var socks = require('socksv5');

var srv = socks.createServer(function(info, accept, deny) {
  accept();
});
srv.listen(1080, 'localhost', function() {
  console.log('SOCKS server listening on port 1080');
});

srv.useAuth(socks.auth.UserPassword(function(user, password, cb) {
  cb(user === 'nodejs' && password === 'rules!');
}));
  • Server with no authentication and redirecting all connections to localhost:
var socks = require('socksv5');

var srv = socks.createServer(function(info, accept, deny) {
  info.dstAddr = 'localhost';
  accept();
});
srv.listen(1080, 'localhost', function() {
  console.log('SOCKS server listening on port 1080');
});

srv.useAuth(socks.auth.None());
  • Server with no authentication and denying all connections not made to port 80:
var socks = require('socksv5');

var srv = socks.createServer(function(info, accept, deny) {
  if (info.dstPort === 80)
    accept();
  else
    deny();
});
srv.listen(1080, 'localhost', function() {
  console.log('SOCKS server listening on port 1080');
});

srv.useAuth(socks.auth.None());
  • Server with no authentication, intercepting all connections to port 80, and passing through all others:
var socks = require('socksv5');

var srv = socks.createServer(function(info, accept, deny) {
  if (info.dstPort === 80) {
    var socket;
    if (socket = accept(true)) {
      var body = 'Hello ' + info.srcAddr + '!\n\nToday is: ' + (new Date());
      socket.end([
        'HTTP/1.1 200 OK',
        'Connection: close',
        'Content-Type: text/plain',
        'Content-Length: ' + Buffer.byteLength(body),
        '',
        body
      ].join('\r\n'));
    }
  } else
    accept();
});
srv.listen(1080, 'localhost', function() {
  console.log('SOCKS server listening on port 1080');
});

srv.useAuth(socks.auth.None());
  • Client with no authentication:
var socks = require('socksv5');

var client = socks.connect({
  host: 'google.com',
  port: 80,
  proxyHost: '127.0.0.1',
  proxyPort: 1080,
  auths: [ socks.auth.None() ]
}, function(socket) {
  console.log('>> Connection successful');
  socket.write('GET /node.js/rules HTTP/1.0\r\n\r\n');
  socket.pipe(process.stdout);
});
  • HTTP(s) client requests using a SOCKS Agent:
var socks = require('socksv5');
var http = require('http');

var socksConfig = {
  proxyHost: 'localhost',
  proxyPort: 1080,
  auths: [ socks.auth.None() ]
};

http.get({
  host: 'google.com',
  port: 80,
  method: 'HEAD',
  path: '/',
  agent: new socks.HttpAgent(socksConfig)
}, function(res) {
  res.resume();
  console.log(res.statusCode, res.headers);
});

// and https too:
var https = require('https');

https.get({
  host: 'google.com',
  port: 443,
  method: 'HEAD',
  path: '/',
  agent: new socks.HttpsAgent(socksConfig)
}, function(res) {
  res.resume();
  console.log(res.statusCode, res.headers);
});

API

Exports

  • Server - A class representing a SOCKS server.

  • createServer([< function >connectionListener]) - Server - Similar to net.createServer().

  • Client - A class representing a SOCKS client.

  • connect(< object >options[, < function >connectListener]) - Client - options must contain port, proxyHost, and proxyPort. If host is not provided, it defaults to 'localhost'.

  • createConnection(< object >options[, < function >connectListener]) - Client - Aliased to connect().

  • auth - An object containing built-in authentication handlers for Client and Server instances:

    • (Server usage)

      • None() - Returns an authentication handler that permits no authentication.

      • UserPassword(< function >validateUser) - Returns an authentication handler that permits username/password authentication. validateUser is passed the username, password, and a callback that you call with a boolean indicating whether the username/password is valid.

    • (Client usage)

      • None() - Returns an authentication handler that uses no authentication.

      • UserPassword(< string >username, < string >password) - Returns an authentication handler that uses username/password authentication.

  • HttpAgent - An Agent class you can use with http.request()/http.get(). Just pass in a configuration object like you would to the Client constructor or connect().

  • HttpsAgent - Same as HttpAgent except it is for use with https.request()/https.get().

Server events

These are the same as net.Server events, with the following exception(s):

  • connection(< object >connInfo, < function >accept, < function >deny) - Emitted for each new (authenticated, if applicable) connection request. connInfo has the properties:

    • srcAddr - string - The remote IP address of the client that sent the request.

    • srcPort - integer - The remote port of the client that sent the request.

    • dstAddr - string - The destination address that the client has requested. This can be a hostname or an IP address.

    • dstPort - integer - The destination port that the client has requested.

      accept has a boolean parameter which if set to true, will return the underlying net.Socket for you to read from/write to, allowing you to intercept the request instead of proxying the connection to its intended destination.

Server methods

These are the same as net.Server methods, with the following exception(s):

  • (constructor)([< object >options[, < function >connectionListener]]) - Similar to net.Server constructor with the following extra options available:

    • auths - array - A pre-defined list of authentication handlers to use (instead of manually calling useAuth() multiple times).

  • useAuth(< function >authHandler) - Server - Appends the authHandler to a list of authentication methods to allow for clients. This list's order is preserved and the first authentication method to match that of the client's list "wins." Returns the Server instance for chaining.

Client events

  • connect(< Socket >connection) - Emitted when handshaking/negotiation is complete and you are free to read from/write to the connected socket.

  • error(< Error >err) - Emitted when a parser, socket (during handshaking/negotiation), or DNS (if localDNS and strictLocalDNS are true) error occurs.

  • close(< boolean >had_error) - Emitted when the client is closed (due to error and/or socket closed).

Client methods

  • (constructor)(< object >config) - Returns a new Client instance using these possible config properties:

    • proxyHost - string - The address of the proxy to connect to (defaults to 'localhost').

    • proxyPort - integer - The port of the proxy to connect to (defaults to 1080).

    • localDNS - boolean - If true, the client will try to resolve the destination hostname locally. Otherwise, the client will always pass the destination hostname to the proxy server for resolving (defaults to true).

    • strictLocalDNS - boolean - If true, the client gives up if the destination hostname cannot be resolved locally. Otherwise, the client will continue and pass the destination hostname to the proxy server for resolving (defaults to true).

    • auths - array - A pre-defined list of authentication handlers to use (instead of manually calling useAuth() multiple times).

  • connect(< mixed >options[, < function >connectListener]) - Client - Similar to net.Socket.connect(). Additionally, if options is an object, you can also set the same settings passed to the constructor.

  • useAuth(< function >authHandler) - Server - Appends the authHandler to a list of authentication methods to allow for clients. This list's order is preserved and the first authentication method to match that of the client's list "wins." Returns the Server instance for chaining.

