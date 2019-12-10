SOCKS v5 HTTPS client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.
var shttps = require('socks5-https-client');
shttps.get({
hostname: 'encrypted.google.com',
path: '/',
rejectUnauthorized: true // This is the default.
}, function(res) {
res.setEncoding('utf8');
res.on('readable', function() {
console.log(res.read()); // Log response to console.
});
});
Specify the
socksHost and
socksPort options if your SOCKS server isn't running on
localhost:1080. Tor runs its SOCKS server on port
9050 by default, for example.
Username and password authentication is supported with the
socksUsername and
socksPassword options.
You may also pass a URL as the first argument to
get or
request, which will be parsed using
url.parse.
Works great for making HTTPS requests through Tor.
Make sure a Tor server is running locally and run
node example/tor https://check.torproject.org/ to test.
To use with Request, just pass a reference to the
Agent constructor..
var Agent = require('socks5-https-client/lib/Agent');
request({
url: 'https://encrypted.google.com/',
strictSSL: true,
agentClass: Agent,
agentOptions: {
socksHost: 'my-tor-proxy-host', // Defaults to 'localhost'.
socksPort: 9050, // Defaults to 1080.
// Optional credentials
socksUsername: 'proxyuser',
socksPassword: 'p@ssw0rd',
}
}, function(err, res) {
console.log(err || res.body);
});
This client only provides support for making HTTPS requests. See socks5-http-client for an HTTP implementation.
Copyright © 2013 Matthew Caruana Galizia, licensed under an MIT license.