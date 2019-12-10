openbase logo
shc

socks5-https-client

by Matthew Caruana Galizia
1.2.1 (see all)

SOCKS v5 HTTPS client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

SOCKS5 HTTPS Client

SOCKS v5 HTTPS client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.

var shttps = require('socks5-https-client');

shttps.get({
    hostname: 'encrypted.google.com',
    path: '/',
    rejectUnauthorized: true // This is the default.
}, function(res) {
    res.setEncoding('utf8');
    res.on('readable', function() {
        console.log(res.read()); // Log response to console.
    });
});

Specify the socksHost and socksPort options if your SOCKS server isn't running on localhost:1080. Tor runs its SOCKS server on port 9050 by default, for example.

Username and password authentication is supported with the socksUsername and socksPassword options.

You may also pass a URL as the first argument to get or request, which will be parsed using url.parse.

Using with Tor

Works great for making HTTPS requests through Tor.

Make sure a Tor server is running locally and run node example/tor https://check.torproject.org/ to test.

Using with Request

To use with Request, just pass a reference to the Agent constructor..

var Agent = require('socks5-https-client/lib/Agent');

request({
    url: 'https://encrypted.google.com/',
    strictSSL: true,
    agentClass: Agent,
    agentOptions: {
        socksHost: 'my-tor-proxy-host', // Defaults to 'localhost'.
        socksPort: 9050, // Defaults to 1080.

        // Optional credentials
        socksUsername: 'proxyuser',
        socksPassword: 'p@ssw0rd',
    }
}, function(err, res) {
    console.log(err || res.body);
});

HTTP

This client only provides support for making HTTPS requests. See socks5-http-client for an HTTP implementation.

License

Copyright © 2013 Matthew Caruana Galizia, licensed under an MIT license.

