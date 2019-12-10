SOCKS5 HTTPS Client

SOCKS v5 HTTPS client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.

var shttps = require ( 'socks5-https-client' ); shttps.get({ hostname : 'encrypted.google.com' , path : '/' , rejectUnauthorized : true }, function ( res ) { res.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); res.on( 'readable' , function ( ) { console .log(res.read()); }); });

Specify the socksHost and socksPort options if your SOCKS server isn't running on localhost:1080 . Tor runs its SOCKS server on port 9050 by default, for example.

Username and password authentication is supported with the socksUsername and socksPassword options.

You may also pass a URL as the first argument to get or request , which will be parsed using url.parse .

Using with Tor

Works great for making HTTPS requests through Tor.

Make sure a Tor server is running locally and run node example/tor https://check.torproject.org/ to test.

Using with Request

To use with Request, just pass a reference to the Agent constructor..

var Agent = require ( 'socks5-https-client/lib/Agent' ); request({ url : 'https://encrypted.google.com/' , strictSSL : true , agentClass : Agent, agentOptions : { socksHost : 'my-tor-proxy-host' , socksPort : 9050 , socksUsername : 'proxyuser' , socksPassword : 'p@ssw0rd' , } }, function ( err, res ) { console .log(err || res.body); });

HTTP

This client only provides support for making HTTPS requests. See socks5-http-client for an HTTP implementation.

License

Copyright © 2013 Matthew Caruana Galizia, licensed under an MIT license.