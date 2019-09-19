SOCKS v5 HTTP client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.
var shttp = require('socks5-http-client');
shttp.get('http://www.google.com/', function(res) {
res.setEncoding('utf8');
res.on('readable', function() {
console.log(res.read()); // Log response to console.
});
});
URLs are parsed using
url.parse. You may also pass an options hash as the first argument to
get or
request.
Specify the
socksHost and
socksPort options if your SOCKS server isn't running on
localhost:1080. Tor runs its SOCKS server on port
9050 by default, for example.
Specify a username and password using
socksUsername and
socksPassword.
Works great for making HTTP requests through Tor.
Make sure a Tor server is running locally and run
node example/tor http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SOCKS to test.
To use with Request, just pass a reference to the
Agent constructor.
var Agent = require('socks5-http-client/lib/Agent');
request({
url: 'http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SOCKS',
agentClass: Agent,
agentOptions: {
socksHost: 'my-tor-proxy-host', // Defaults to 'localhost'.
socksPort: 9050 // Defaults to 1080.
}
}, function(err, res) {
console.log(err || res.body);
});
This client only provides support for making HTTP requests. See socks5-https-client for an HTTPS implementation.
Copyright © 2013 Matthew Caruana Galizia, licensed under an MIT license.