SOCKS5 HTTP Client

SOCKS v5 HTTP client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.

var shttp = require ( 'socks5-http-client' ); shttp.get( 'http://www.google.com/' , function ( res ) { res.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); res.on( 'readable' , function ( ) { console .log(res.read()); }); });

URLs are parsed using url.parse . You may also pass an options hash as the first argument to get or request .

Options

Specify the socksHost and socksPort options if your SOCKS server isn't running on localhost:1080 . Tor runs its SOCKS server on port 9050 by default, for example.

Specify a username and password using socksUsername and socksPassword .

Using with Tor

Works great for making HTTP requests through Tor.

Make sure a Tor server is running locally and run node example/tor http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SOCKS to test.

Using with Request

To use with Request, just pass a reference to the Agent constructor.

var Agent = require ( 'socks5-http-client/lib/Agent' ); request({ url : 'http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SOCKS' , agentClass : Agent, agentOptions : { socksHost : 'my-tor-proxy-host' , socksPort : 9050 } }, function ( err, res ) { console .log(err || res.body); });

HTTPS

This client only provides support for making HTTP requests. See socks5-https-client for an HTTPS implementation.

License

Copyright © 2013 Matthew Caruana Galizia, licensed under an MIT license.