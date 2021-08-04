Welcome to Sockpuppet 👋





🎉 You just discovered an exciting new way to build modern, reactive, real-time apps with Django.

Why should I spend time exploring this? If you use current frontend libraries, such as react, vue or angular you end up creating state for the frontend and then updating state changes in the backend through an api.

This means that you forgo server-rendered html with the advantages that brings + you'll end up with a more complex app overall.

With this library you can still use normal django templates, and any frontend state you change will be directly reflected in the backend. Currently this happens through the use of websockets.

This is the django implementation of the excellent rails library stimulus-reflex, which in turn is inspired by Phoenix LiveView.

📚 Documentation

⚡️ Get started

pip install django-sockpuppet pip install django-sockpuppet[lxml] INSTALLED_APPS = [ 'channels' , 'sockpuppet' ] python manage.py initial_sockpuppet python manage.py generate_reflex app_name name_of_reflex

You're almost there, read about how to tie it all together in the quickstart documentation

💙 Community

Discord - We share the discord together with stimulus-reflex, and there is a channel dedicated for python/django discussions.

django-sockpuppet-expo - Do you want more examples? There code examples of chats, book search, etc ... We accept PRs :)

🛠 Development in the repo

See some common commands that can be useful for development

pip install -r requirements_dev.txt invoke -l

Try out a minimal example manually

git clone git@github.com:jonathan -s /django-sockpuppet.git npm install npm run build: test python manage.py runserver

⛑ Running tests locally

The most important tests are integration tests that makes sure that frontend and backend work together in conjunction with each other.

npm install inv test -server npm run cypress:run

🔜 Release