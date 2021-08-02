Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.
Work in progress:
⚠️️ ATTENTION This is pre-release documentation. The documentation for the latest stable release is at: https://github.com/sockjs/sockjs-node/tree/v0.3.19 ️⚠️
SockJS is a JavaScript library (for browsers) that provides a WebSocket-like object. SockJS gives you a coherent, cross-browser, Javascript API which creates a low latency, full duplex, cross-domain communication channel between the browser and the web server, with WebSockets or without. This necessitates the use of a server, which this is one version of, for Node.js.
SockJS-node is a Node.js server side counterpart of SockJS-client browser library.
To install
sockjs-node run:
npm install sockjs
A simplified echo SockJS server could look more or less like:
const http = require('http');
const sockjs = require('sockjs');
const echo = sockjs.createServer({ prefix:'/echo' });
echo.on('connection', function(conn) {
conn.on('data', function(message) {
conn.write(message);
});
conn.on('close', function() {});
});
const server = http.createServer();
echo.attach(server);
server.listen(9999, '0.0.0.0');
(Take look at examples directory for a complete version.)
The API design is based on common Node APIs like the Streams API or the Http.Server API.
SockJS module is generating a
Server class, similar to
Node.js http.createServer
module.
const sockjs_server = sockjs.createServer(options);
Where
options is a hash which can contain:
Once you have create
Server instance you can hook it to the
http.Server instance.
var http_server = http.createServer();
sockjs_server.attach(http_server);
http_server.listen(...);
Server instance is an
EventEmitter,
and emits following event:
All http requests that don't go under the path selected by
prefix
will remain unanswered and will be passed to previously registered
handlers. You must install your custom http handlers before calling
attach. You can remove the SockJS handler later with
detach.
A
Connection instance supports
Node Stream API and
has following methods and properties:
A
Connection instance emits the following events:
For example:
sockjs_server.on('connection', function(conn) {
console.log('connection' + conn);
conn.on('close', function() {
console.log('close ' + conn);
});
conn.on('data', function(message) {
console.log('message ' + conn, message);
});
});
A fully working echo server does need a bit more boilerplate (to
handle requests unanswered by SockJS), see the
echo example
for a complete code.
If you want to see samples of running code, take a look at:
Although the main point of SockJS it to enable browser-to-server connectivity, it is possible to connect to SockJS from an external application. Any SockJS server complying with 0.3 protocol does support a raw WebSocket url. The raw WebSocket url for the test server looks like:
You can connect any WebSocket RFC 6455 compliant WebSocket client to this url. This can be a command line client, external application, third party code or even a browser (though I don't know why you would want to do so).
Note: This endpoint will not send any heartbeat packets.
There are two issues that need to be considered when planning a non-trivial SockJS-node deployment: WebSocket-compatible load balancer and sticky sessions (aka session affinity).
Often WebSockets don't play nicely with proxies and load balancers. Deploying a SockJS server behind Nginx or Apache could be painful.
Fortunately recent versions of an excellent load balancer HAProxy are able to proxy WebSocket connections. We propose to put HAProxy as a front line load balancer and use it to split SockJS traffic from normal HTTP data. Take a look at the sample SockJS HAProxy configuration.
The config also shows how to use HAproxy balancing to split traffic between multiple Node.js servers. You can also do balancing using dns names.
If you plan deploying more than one SockJS server, you must make sure that all HTTP requests for a single session will hit the same server. SockJS has two mechanisms that can be useful to achieve that:
/resource/<server_number>/<session_id>/transport. This is
useful for load balancers that support prefix-based affinity
(HAProxy does).
JSESSIONID cookie is being set by SockJS-node. Many load
balancers turn on sticky sessions if that cookie is set. This
technique is derived from Java applications, where sticky sessions
are often necessary. HAProxy does support this method, as well as
some hosting providers, for example CloudFoundry. In order to
enable this method on the client side, please supply a
cookie:true option to SockJS constructor.
If you want to work on SockJS-node source code, you need to clone the git repo and follow these steps. First you need to install dependencies:
cd sockjs-node
npm install
If compilation succeeds you may want to test if your changes pass all the tests. Currently, there are two separate test suites.
To run it run something like:
./scripts/test.sh
For details see SockJS-protocol README.
To run it run something like:
cd sockjs-client
npm run test:browser_local
For details see SockJS-client README.
SockJS-node does not expose cookies to the application. This is done deliberately as using cookie-based authorisation with SockJS simply doesn't make sense and will lead to security issues.
Cookies are a contract between a browser and an http server, and are identified by a domain name. If a browser has a cookie set for particular domain, it will pass it as a part of all http requests to the host. But to get various transports working, SockJS uses a middleman
Basically - cookies are not suited for SockJS model. If you want to authorise a session - provide a unique token on a page, send it as a first thing over SockJS connection and validate it on the server side. In essence, this is how cookies work.
Long polling is known to cause problems on Heroku, but workaround for SockJS is available.