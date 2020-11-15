Sockette is a tiny (367 bytes) wrapper around
WebSocket that will automatically reconnect if the connection is lost!
In addition to attaching additional API methods, Sockette allows you to reuse instances, avoiding the need to redeclare all event listeners.
You have direct access to the (current) underlying
WebSocket within every
EventListener callback (via
event.target).
$ npm install --save sockette
Unlike
WebSocket, you should declare all event listeners on initialization:
const Sockette = require('sockette');
const ws = new Sockette('ws://localhost:3000', {
timeout: 5e3,
maxAttempts: 10,
onopen: e => console.log('Connected!', e),
onmessage: e => console.log('Received:', e),
onreconnect: e => console.log('Reconnecting...', e),
onmaximum: e => console.log('Stop Attempting!', e),
onclose: e => console.log('Closed!', e),
onerror: e => console.log('Error:', e)
});
ws.send('Hello, world!');
ws.json({type: 'ping'});
ws.close(); // graceful shutdown
// Reconnect 10s later
setTimeout(ws.reconnect, 10e3);
Returns:
Sockette
Returns the
Sockette instance.
Type:
String
The URL you want to connect to — Should be prefixed with
ws:// or
wss://. This is passed directly to
WebSocket.
Type:
String|Array
Either a single protocol string or an array of strings used to indicate sub-protocols. See the
WebSocket docs for more info.
Type:
Number
Default:
1000
The amount of time (in
ms) to wait in between reconnection attempts. Defaults to 1 second.
Type:
Number
Default:
Infinity
The maximum number of attempts to reconnect.
Important: Pass
-1if you want to disable this feature. Although, this is main reason to use Sockette! 😂
Type:
Function
The
EventListener to run in response to
'open' events. It receives the
Event object as its only parameter.
This is called when the connection has been established and is ready to send and receive data.
Important: Sockette will forget the number of previous reconnection attempts, so that the next time connection is lost, you will consistently retry
nnumber of times, as determined by
options.maxAttempts.
Type:
Function
The
EventListener to run in response to
'message' events. It receives the
Event object as its only parameter.
This is called when a message has been received from the server. You'll probably want
event.data!
Type:
Function
The callback to run when attempting to reconnect to the server.
If Sockette is automatically reconnecting in response to an
error or unexpected
close event, then your
onreconnect callback will receive the forwarded
Event object.
Type:
Function
The callback to run when the
maxAttempts limit has been met.
This callback will receive the forwarded
Event object from
onclose.
Type:
Function
The
EventListener to run in response to
'close' events. It receives the
Event object as its only parameter.
This is called when the connection has been closed for any reason.
Important: If the
event.codeis not
1000or
1005an automatic reconnect attempt will be queued.
Type:
Function
The
EventListener to run in response to
'error' events. It receives the
Event object as its only parameter.
This is called anytime an error occurs.
Important: If the
event.codeis
ECONNREFUSED, an automatic reconnect attempt will be queued.
Identical to
WebSocket#send(), capable of sending multiple data types.
Identical to
WebSocket#close().
Note: The
codewill default to
1005unless specified.
Convenience method that passes your
obj (Object) through
JSON.stringify before passing it to
WebSocket#send().
If
options.maxAttempts has not been exceeded, enqueues a reconnection attempt. Otherwise, it runs your
options.onmaximum callback.
Initializes a new
WebSocket — used on initialization and by
reconnect().
MIT © Luke Edwards