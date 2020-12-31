Hi, SocketStream isn't maintained anymore, but the code is here for anyone who wants to take a look.
There are lots of other Node.js web application frameworks out there, please consider those instead for building your applications.
Paul Jensen, Wednesday 15th May, 2019.
SocketStream is a framework for Realtime Web Apps
Latest release: 0.5.3 unstable (view changelog)
For existing SocketStream installations you may want to remain on
0.4.5 for a while. It is the most backwards compatible
and robust and well covered by tests. It should be ready for production.
The coming releases will see a lot of changes to accommodate new transport options modern browsers and mobile apps. The API will remain largely the same, but there are bound to be some changes.
npm install -g socketstream
socketstream new <your_app_name>
cd <your_app_name>
npm install
npm start
Then open a web browser at localhost:3000:
open http://localhost:3000
To make SocketStream more stable some major dependencies have been moved out. Please add these modules to
package.json.
The Real-Time web has been touted for years, and it is very much in use. However there remains a number of challenges that have not been solved. Web Sockets will remain an important technology for delivering a live experience on your website or mobile app. However with HTTP/2 and WebRTC other options come into play. SocketStream will help you to mix and match depending on what you aim to build.
It gives you tools to manage your project:
Integration points:
Easy progression from REST
A good REST API will remain the right solution for many scenarios. Web pages will remain based on HTTP. Streaming is pixie dust sprinkled on top. SocketStream will be refactored to support a gradual addition on pixie dust keeping the REST structure as the central point.
Batteries included:
Building a simple chat app that uses websockets is easy, but rich, non-trivial, responsive realtime UI without ending up with a mess of code is hard SocketStream eases the pain by:
(most recent at end)
Checkout the documentation here.
Owner: Henrik Vendelbo
Original Creator: Owen Barnes
Core Contributors:
SocketStream is released under the MIT license.