Socket.io with a wildcard event.

Works with Socket.io v1.x - v2.x .

Tested with node.js v8.x - v12.x .

Sunsetting

As of Socket.io v2.0.4 (commit), you can use a socket middleware to catch every incoming Packet, which satisfies most of socketio-wildcard's use cases.

io.on( 'connection' , (socket) => { socket.use( ( packet, next ) => { next(); }); });

Installation

npm install --save socketio-wildcard

Usage

Server

var io = require ( 'socket.io' )(); var middleware = require ( 'socketio-wildcard' )(); io.use(middleware); io.on( 'connection' , function ( socket ) { socket.on( '*' , function ( packet ) { packet.data === [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ] }); }); io.listen( 8000 );

Server (with a namespace)

var io = require('socket.io')(); +var nsp = io.of('/namespace'); var middleware = require('socketio-wildcard')(); -io.use(middleware); +nsp.use(middleware); -io.on('connection', function(socket) { +nsp.on('connection', function(socket) { socket.on('*', function(packet){ // client.emit('foo', 'bar', 'baz') packet.data }); }); io.listen(8000);

Client

var io = require ( 'socket.io-client' ); var socket = io( 'http://localhost' ); var patch = require ( 'socketio-wildcard' )(io.Manager); patch(socket); socket.on( '*' , function ( ) { })

Changelog

no breaking change

update test dependencies for socket.io v2

allow custom event emitter

support socket.io client

wildcard listener for all events get called first (@Michael77)

removed coffee-script dependency

Licence

MIT

