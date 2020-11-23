Socket.io authentication middleware using Json Web Token
Work with socket.io >= 1.0
npm install socketio-jwt-auth
socketio-jwt-auth has only one method
authenticate(options, verify).
options is an object literal that contains options:
secret a secret key,
algorithm, defaults to HS256, and
succeedWithoutToken, which, if
true tells the middleware not to fail if no token is suppled. Defaults to
false.
verify is a function with two args
payload, and
done:
payload is the decoded JWT payload, and
done is an error-first callback with three args:
done(err, user, message)
var io = require('socket.io')();
var jwtAuth = require('socketio-jwt-auth');
// using middleware
io.use(jwtAuth.authenticate({
secret: 'Your Secret', // required, used to verify the token's signature
algorithm: 'HS256' // optional, default to be HS256
}, function(payload, done) {
// done is a callback, you can use it as follows
User.findOne({id: payload.sub}, function(err, user) {
if (err) {
// return error
return done(err);
}
if (!user) {
// return fail with an error message
return done(null, false, 'user does not exist');
}
// return success with a user info
return done(null, user);
});
}));
There are times when you might wish to successfully connect the socket but indentify the connection as being un-authenticated. For example when a user connects as a guest, before supplying login credentials. In this case you must supply the option
succeedWithoutToken, as follows:
var io = require('socket.io')();
var jwtAuth = require('socketio-jwt-auth');
// using middleware
io.use(jwtAuth.authenticate({
secret: 'Your Secret', // required, used to verify the token's signature
algorithm: 'HS256', // optional, default to be HS256
succeedWithoutToken: true
}, function(payload, done) {
// you done callback will not include any payload data now
// if no token was supplied
if (payload && payload.sub) {
User.findOne({id: payload.sub}, function(err, user) {
if (err) {
// return error
return done(err);
}
if (!user) {
// return fail with an error message
return done(null, false, 'user does not exist');
}
// return success with a user info
return done(null, user);
});
} else {
return done() // in your connection handler user.logged_in will be false
}
}));
io.on('connection', function(socket) {
console.log('Authentication passed!');
// now you can access user info through socket.request.user
// socket.request.user.logged_in will be set to true if the user was authenticated
socket.emit('success', {
message: 'success logged in!',
user: socket.request.user
});
});
io.listen(9000);
<script>
// You should add auth_token to the query when connecting
// Replace THE_JWT_TOKEN with the valid one
var socket = io('http://localhost:9000', {query: 'auth_token=THE_JWT_TOKEN'});
// For socket.io v3 you must use 'auth' object in place of 'query'
// var socket = io('http://localhost:9000', {auth: 'auth_token=THE_JWT_TOKEN'});
// Connection failed
socket.on('error', function(err) {
throw new Error(err);
});
// Connection succeeded
socket.on('success', function(data) {
console.log(data.message);
console.log('user info: ' + data.user);
console.log('logged in: ' + data.user.logged_in)
})
</script>
If your client support, you can also choose to pass the auth token in headers.
<script>
// Use extraHeaders to set a custom header, the key is 'x-auth-token'.
// Don't forget to replace THE_JWT_TOKEN with the valid one.
var socket = io('http://localhost:9000', {
extraHeaders: {
'x-auth-token': 'THE_JWT_TOKEN'
},
transportOptions: {
polling: {
extraHeaders: {
'x-auth-token': 'THE_JWT_TOKEN'
}
}
},
});
// ...
</script>
npm install
npm test
extraHeaders
node-simple-jwt
succeedWithoutToken) to allow guest connection
Copyright (c) 2015 Lei Lei