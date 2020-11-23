openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sja

socketio-jwt-auth

by Lei Lei
0.2.1 (see all)

Socket.io authentication middleware using Json Web Token

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SocketIO JWT Auth

Travis Coveralls github npm GitHub license

Socket.io authentication middleware using Json Web Token

Work with socket.io >= 1.0

Installation

npm install socketio-jwt-auth

Usage

Register the middleware with socket.io

socketio-jwt-auth has only one method authenticate(options, verify).

options is an object literal that contains options:

  • secret a secret key,
  • algorithm, defaults to HS256, and
  • succeedWithoutToken, which, if true tells the middleware not to fail if no token is suppled. Defaults tofalse.

verify is a function with two args payload, and done:

  • payload is the decoded JWT payload, and
  • done is an error-first callback with three args: done(err, user, message)
var io = require('socket.io')();
var jwtAuth = require('socketio-jwt-auth');

// using middleware
io.use(jwtAuth.authenticate({
  secret: 'Your Secret',    // required, used to verify the token's signature
  algorithm: 'HS256'        // optional, default to be HS256
}, function(payload, done) {
  // done is a callback, you can use it as follows
  User.findOne({id: payload.sub}, function(err, user) {
    if (err) {
      // return error
      return done(err);
    }
    if (!user) {
      // return fail with an error message
      return done(null, false, 'user does not exist');
    }
    // return success with a user info
    return done(null, user);
  });
}));

Connecting without a token

There are times when you might wish to successfully connect the socket but indentify the connection as being un-authenticated. For example when a user connects as a guest, before supplying login credentials. In this case you must supply the option succeedWithoutToken, as follows:

var io = require('socket.io')();
var jwtAuth = require('socketio-jwt-auth');

// using middleware
io.use(jwtAuth.authenticate({
  secret: 'Your Secret',    // required, used to verify the token's signature
  algorithm: 'HS256',        // optional, default to be HS256
  succeedWithoutToken: true
}, function(payload, done) {
  // you done callback will not include any payload data now
  // if no token was supplied
  if (payload && payload.sub) {
    User.findOne({id: payload.sub}, function(err, user) {
      if (err) {
        // return error
        return done(err);
      }
      if (!user) {
        // return fail with an error message
        return done(null, false, 'user does not exist');
      }
      // return success with a user info
      return done(null, user);
    });
  } else {
    return done() // in your connection handler user.logged_in will be false
  }
}));

Access user info

io.on('connection', function(socket) {
  console.log('Authentication passed!');
  // now you can access user info through socket.request.user
  // socket.request.user.logged_in will be set to true if the user was authenticated
  socket.emit('success', {
    message: 'success logged in!',
    user: socket.request.user
  });
});

io.listen(9000);

Client Side

<script>
  // You should add auth_token to the query when connecting
  // Replace THE_JWT_TOKEN with the valid one
  var socket = io('http://localhost:9000', {query: 'auth_token=THE_JWT_TOKEN'});
  // For socket.io v3 you must use 'auth' object in place of 'query'
  // var socket = io('http://localhost:9000', {auth: 'auth_token=THE_JWT_TOKEN'});
  // Connection failed
  socket.on('error', function(err) {
    throw new Error(err);
  });
  // Connection succeeded
  socket.on('success', function(data) {
    console.log(data.message);
    console.log('user info: ' + data.user);
    console.log('logged in: ' + data.user.logged_in)
  })
</script>

If your client support, you can also choose to pass the auth token in headers.

<script>
  // Use extraHeaders to set a custom header, the key is 'x-auth-token'.
  // Don't forget to replace THE_JWT_TOKEN with the valid one.
  var socket = io('http://localhost:9000', {
    extraHeaders: {
      'x-auth-token': 'THE_JWT_TOKEN'
    },
    transportOptions: {
      polling: {
        extraHeaders: {
          'x-auth-token': 'THE_JWT_TOKEN'
        }
      }
    },
  });
  // ...
</script>

Tests

npm install
npm test

Change Log

0.2.1

  • Fix a bug caused by undefined

0.2.0

  • Add auth handshake for Socket.IO v3

0.1.0

  • Add support for passing auth token with extraHeaders

0.0.6

  • Fix an api bug of node-simple-jwt

0.0.5

  • Add an option (succeedWithoutToken) to allow guest connection

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015 Lei Lei

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial