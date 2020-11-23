SocketIO JWT Auth

Socket.io authentication middleware using Json Web Token

Work with socket.io >= 1.0

Installation

npm install socketio-jwt-auth

Usage

Register the middleware with socket.io

socketio-jwt-auth has only one method authenticate(options, verify) .

options is an object literal that contains options:

secret a secret key,

a secret key, algorithm , defaults to HS256, and

, defaults to HS256, and succeedWithoutToken , which, if true tells the middleware not to fail if no token is suppled. Defaults to false .

verify is a function with two args payload , and done :

payload is the decoded JWT payload, and

is the decoded JWT payload, and done is an error-first callback with three args: done(err, user, message)

var io = require ( 'socket.io' )(); var jwtAuth = require ( 'socketio-jwt-auth' ); io.use(jwtAuth.authenticate({ secret : 'Your Secret' , algorithm : 'HS256' }, function ( payload, done ) { User.findOne({ id : payload.sub}, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!user) { return done( null , false , 'user does not exist' ); } return done( null , user); }); }));

Connecting without a token

There are times when you might wish to successfully connect the socket but indentify the connection as being un-authenticated. For example when a user connects as a guest, before supplying login credentials. In this case you must supply the option succeedWithoutToken , as follows:

var io = require ( 'socket.io' )(); var jwtAuth = require ( 'socketio-jwt-auth' ); io.use(jwtAuth.authenticate({ secret : 'Your Secret' , algorithm : 'HS256' , succeedWithoutToken : true }, function ( payload, done ) { if (payload && payload.sub) { User.findOne({ id : payload.sub}, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!user) { return done( null , false , 'user does not exist' ); } return done( null , user); }); } else { return done() } }));

Access user info

io.on( 'connection' , function ( socket ) { console .log( 'Authentication passed!' ); socket.emit( 'success' , { message : 'success logged in!' , user : socket.request.user }); }); io.listen( 9000 );

Client Side

<script> var socket = io( 'http://localhost:9000' , { query : 'auth_token=THE_JWT_TOKEN' }); socket.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw new Error (err); }); socket.on( 'success' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.message); console .log( 'user info: ' + data.user); console .log( 'logged in: ' + data.user.logged_in) }) < /script>

If your client support, you can also choose to pass the auth token in headers.

<script> var socket = io( 'http://localhost:9000' , { extraHeaders : { 'x-auth-token' : 'THE_JWT_TOKEN' }, transportOptions : { polling : { extraHeaders : { 'x-auth-token' : 'THE_JWT_TOKEN' } } }, }); </ script >

Tests

npm install npm test

Change Log

Fix a bug caused by undefined

Add auth handshake for Socket.IO v3

Add support for passing auth token with extraHeaders

Fix an api bug of node-simple-jwt

Add an option ( succeedWithoutToken ) to allow guest connection

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015 Lei Lei